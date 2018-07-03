Where to Eat, Drink, and Celebrate the Fourth of July

× Expand Photo courtesy of Twin Cities in Motion Ladies celebrating Red White & Boom.

For Traditionalists

Red, White and Boom!

Minneapolis’s classic firework spectacular attracts more than 75,000 viewers each year and features amazing food vendors, family activities, and live music. The Red, White and Boom! TC Half Marathon, Relay, and 5K is a good fit for anyone looking to jump start their day along the water running through Northeast’s Father Hennepin Bluff Park. As 10 p.m. rolls around, it’s time for the most important decision of the evening: where to watch the fireworks. The Hennepin Avenue and Stone Arch Bridges are classic options, but head over to Nicollet Island for a different view this year, or take a trip up to the Guthrie’s Endless Bridge. For race registration information visit tcmevents.org. July 4, 7 a.m.–midnight, Downtown Minneapolis Riverfront, minneapolisparks.org

St. Paul’s 4th In the Park

St. Paul’s 4th in The Park brings small town Americana to the capital—specifically, St. Paul’s St. Anthony Park neighborhood. This celebration captivates Minnesotans of all ages in a refreshing four- or two-mile morning race through the historic neighborhood, a community-centered parade, and a final picnic in Langford Park, where families are invited to enjoy patriotic essays, music, and games at the band shell. July 4, 8 a.m.–6 p.m. Langford Park, 2180 Knapp St., St. Paul, 4thinthepark.org. Free.

Historical Remembrance

At Fort Snelling’s Independence Day Celebration, families are invited to step back in time 200 years with the Minnesota Historical Society’s take on a 19th-century celebration of freedom. The day commences with a morning flag-raising ceremony, and later, cannon and musket salutes, military dress parades, mock battles, and traditional music. Guests may also visit interactive exhibits at the Fort to read about how struggles for independence affected several groups of Americans including enslaved people, Native Americans, and women. Tickets $6–$12. Free for ages 4 and under. July 4, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Historic Fort Snelling, 200 Tower Ave., St. Paul, mnhs.org

Oh, For Cute!

Canterbury Park is taking Fourth of July festivities up a notch with what might be every dog-lover’s dream: Corgi races. In addition to the furry mayhem, this year’s event will also include a kiddie carnival, hotdog-eating contest, pony rides, and (of course) live horse racing. Tickets are $8. July 4, 12:45–6 p.m. Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Rd., Shakopee, canterburypark.com

Reaching New Heights

Head over to Shakopee for a roller coaster-filled Fourth at Valleyfair. Indulge in some Cajun chicken, pulled pork, and corn on the cob from a delicious all-you-can-eat BBQ buffet at Picnic Point (we recommend you eat to heart’s content after the rides). In true patriotic fashion, this year Valleyfair offers any member of the armed services—active or veteran—free regular admission along with discounted rates for up to six family members. Regular daily admission is $37, and buffet tickets may be purchased online from $12.99–$16.99. July 4, 10 a.m.–11 p.m. Valleyfair, 1 Valleyfair Dr., Shakopee, valleyfair.com

Forested Reprieve

Overwhelmed by the amount of Fourth festivities flushed with crowds? Use this day instead to take a breath in Minneapolis’s thriving Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden. In the morning, naturalists provide peaceful garden story time for youngsters, then a historical walking tour of the sanctuary and gardens at 1 p.m. Wind down with Forest Bathing—the mindful practice of allowing your senses to figuratively “bathe,” sans water and soap, in the sounds, sights, and scents of a stroll through this natural oasis in the heart of Minneapolis. July 4, garden hours 10 a.m.–dusk, Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden and Bird Sanctuary, 1 Theodore Wirth Pkwy., minneapolisparks.org

Lake Minnetonka

Break out the shovels, because this year’s Lake Minnetonka Fourth of July events include a sand sculpture contest. For the early birds, one-mile, 5K, and 10K races kick off the day at 8 a.m., followed by lots to do and see around Excelsior’s Commons Park. The family fun rounds out with the National Anthem performed by the 34th Infantry Division “Red Devils” Rock Band and the only public fireworks display on this infamous lake. July 4, 8 a.m.–dusk, Commons Park, 135 Lake St., Excelsior, excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com, Free.

Midway Madness

Take a short trip northeast from the Twin Cities to Coon Rapids' fun-packed festival of rides, carnival games, live music, bingo, and fireworks display. Two days of activity prelude the main Fourth festivities on Monday and Tuesday when families can indulge in carnival rides followed by a parade and live music. Spark life into early morning on the Fourth with a 10K, 5K or Kids Sparkler Dash. At noon participate in a bean bag tournament, bingo, and carnival complete with live music at 6 p.m. and topped off with fireworks. Firecracker 5K, 10K $25-$40. Midway armband special $25. July 2-4, 7 a.m.–midnight, 1100 Crooked Lake Blvd., coonrapidsmn.gov

A Farmer’s Fourth

Head about forty minutes up the Mississippi for another Minnesota Historical Society celebration at Oliver Kelley Farm. Bring the family and a picnic to hear some speeches from the 19th-century Oliver Kelley staff, sample ice cream in the Learning Kitchen, and play historical games. Later, grab the kids and take a leisurely walk through the farm’s winding wildlife trails along the Mississippi. Cost is included with $6–$12 site admission, MNHS members are free. July 4, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Oliver Kelley Farm, 15788 Kelley Farm Rd., Elk River, mnhs.org

Tangletown Tour

Minneapolis’s historic Tangletown Neighborhood offers a dazzling parade of patriotic trikes, bikes, and other non-motorized vehicles led traditionally by a firetruck. Spectators are asked to cheer on the participants and then join them at the parade’s end in Fuller Park, where the festivities continue with a bounce house, face painting, carnival games, food trucks, and live music. $8 to participate in Fuller Park activities. July 4, 9:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m., Fuller Park, 4802 Grand Ave. S., Mpls., tangletown.org

Bde Maka Ska

For a free and relaxing firework viewing, head over to the beaches of Bde Maka Ska and see the Minneapolis skyline reflected over water—radiant with flashes of red, white, and blue. Make use of the public grills, challenge friends to volleyball, or simply sit back and dip your toes in the refreshing water. The Minneapolis Park System was rated number one in the country for a reason, right? 3000 Calhoun Pkwy., Mpls., minneapolisparks.org

For Foodies (with a side of tradition)

Root to Rise at Red White and Boom

Who says meat lovers get to have all the grilled goodies fun on this holiday? On your way through the Mill Ruins Park fest, stop by and say hello to Root to Rise—and grab some killer vegan walking tacos, mac ‘n’ cheese, and rose lemonade while you’re at it. July 4, 6–11 p.m. Mill Ruins Park, 102 Portland Ave. S., Mpls., facebook.com/events

Big Beer Pong Tournament

Throw it back to the college glory days (or, ya know, your Vikings tailgate last fall) and grab your sharpest shooting buddy for Libertine’s 1st annual Big Beer Pong Tournament. The prizes are big and the cups are giant, so you can’t miss—we hope. ‘Merica-themed garb earns you extra drink discounts! July 4, 6–8 p.m., Libertine, 3001 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., facebook.com/events

An Antlered 4th of July

Lakes & Legends Brewing Company tips its hat to America’s independence with special hours. Break out your star-spangled gear for their extended happy hour from 1–6 p.m., and leave with plenty of time to catch the fireworks. July 4, Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Mpls., facebook.com/events

Freedom & Free Beer

Need we say more? True, the Inbound crew is dolling out some free pints, but they’re gonna make you earn it. Come dressed in some form of red, white, and blue and earn a wooden nickel, good for a second free beer with the purchase of your first. Bonus nickles if you can prove you’re a tried, true, and all-the-way-through American—they want to see the flag boxers, people. July 4, noon–midnight, Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. 5th St., Mpls., facebook.com/events

4th of July BBQ & BAZAR

Celebrate the Fourth, family style, in the piazza of South Minneapolis. The Italian Eatery is bringing all the Italian shopping, BBQ, craft cocktails, gelato, and games you can pack into an afternoon. Big kids, give the bags tourney a go, can of rosé in hand, while the littles enjoy face painting, crafts, and other kid-friendly activities. General admission is $8, and bags tournament team entry is $20. July 4, noon–4 p.m., Italian Eatery, 4724 Cedar Ave. S., Mpls., italianeatery.com

4th of July BBQ & MNUFC Pre-Game Party

If you’ve caught the fútbol fever in the wake of all this World Cup action (has anyone not?), Dubliner’s got a Fourth fest for you. Join them for BBQ on the patio, then watch Minnesota United FC duke it out with Toronto at 6 p.m. Summit brews are $3 and wing baskets are $6 in honor of the home team! Post-game dancing starts at 8 p.m. July 4, 3 p.m.–midnight, Dubliner Pub & Café, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul, facebook.com/events