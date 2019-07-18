Whatever Floats Your Car

× Expand Photographs by Ackerman + Gruber Amphicars of Lake Minnetonka

It’s 7 p.m. on a Friday in June, and I’m perched on the backseat of Richie Rosenberg’s aqua-colored coupe as it hurtles into Lake Minnetonka. Rosenberg assures me this car, which has just driven across the solid pavement of Minnetonka Boulevard, will transform into a tiny boat in a matter of seconds. The doors will seal and a pair of propellers next to the back wheels will start whirring. But part of my brain keeps screaming, “WE ARE DRIVING A CAR INTO THE LAKE!”

That’s something that has rarely, if ever, worked out well. Remember that episode of The Office?

To my relief, the wheels lift off the boat ramp, and suddenly we’re seaward. Rosenberg, who has owned this 1967 amphibious car for some 30 years, cheekily reminds me from the driver’s seat that it “almost always” floats. He was the first in his friend group to own an Amphicar; today, five other local families do. They don’t get out together as much as they used to. On any given day, there’s a good chance someone’s Amphicar will break down or stall. But the group tries to make an excursion at least a few times a summer, usually on Lake Minnetonka, to snack and sip cocktails and revel in their unique shared hobby. (They often manage to frighten bystanders, who see a red car driving toward the abyss and imagine the driver must be reenacting the ending of Thelma & Louise.)

“Riding in them is kind of addicting,” says Mickey O’Kane, who is Rosenberg’s co-captain (and wife, too).

The car’s interior is waterproof: It’s not unusual for a wave to spray over the tiny windshield. And though you can roll up the convertible top, the stylish move is to leave it down. The seatbelts, though extant, feel like an afterthought. The main safety equipment? Life jackets, a paddle, and a fire extinguisher.

In most places, Amphicars are a rarity: The German company produced only 4,000-odd car-boats, from 1961–1968. They originally sold as hobbyist vehicles for around $3,000. Today, you’ll see them listed on car sites for $60,000–$90,000. A dual transmission allows them to switch from land to sea. The front wheels act as twin rudders! And a bilge pump keeps them from taking on water. Owing to a hodgepodge of mechanical difficulties and a tendency to perform poorly in saltwater, fewer than 400 remain in operation. It’s not easy to keep them driving—or floating.

“They’re bad cars and bad boats,” says Robbie Soskin, who motors nearby in his own red Amphicar (below, second from the right).

Nevertheless, onlookers thrill to the sight. As we putter toward Wayzata, passengers in every single boat we pass flock to the side, waving maniacally and fumbling for their phones. We’ll surely appear in the foreground of someone’s Instagram in a matter of minutes.

The Amphicar owners get it. “The novelty never wears off,” says Patti Soskin.

And a few moments later, she opens a cooler in the back seat, pulls out a mason jar of bootleg cocktail mix, and pours a round. It’s another thing you can do in the Amphicar once you leave dry land.