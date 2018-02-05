What We Learned at the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl hangover is real, and it is major—as major as the giant ice sculptures that will have to be hauled off of Nicollet Mall. But we have no regrets. Other than not getting to take The Rock and Chris Pratt on the double date we had all planned out: Lions Tap for burgers followed by a Jeep drive on the surrounding scenic trails. Ah, the romance of winter. Their loss. Our civic pride feels even bigger than that snow art installation Eric Dayton orchestrated at Target Field. Our star studded tales will take us through many months of social gatherings, and the gaffes (see: snubbed by Jamie Foxx) were almost as much fun as the gets. We will have many more stories to tell as we endeavor to hold on to the Super Bowl afterglow. But for now, some learnings and gut observations from a most super 10 days in the city we love to call home.

Wayzata has always believed itself to be the Hamptons of MN, but this weekend, the quiet little futzy burg proved it with the celebs choosing it over Edina, North Loop, or other “cooler” neighborhoods. Shout out to The Landing hotel, without which none of the madness would have happened.

Being a celebrity means, at times, being a piece of meat. We watched humans creep up to Shaq for a picture, slipping arms around his waist without even looking him in the face or interacting with him (granted most were cute ladies, so probs not too much a hardship) in order to grab a picture that would look like they were friends. The volume and intensity of these interactions is what made it weird. To be fair, the man probably made some cool $$$ for being there, but it’s easier to understand why they get snippy and aloof at a point.

Pride is contagious. Our “bold north” attitude led national media outlets to tell stories of our fortitude rather than idiocy for living in a place where driving on ice is NBD. Sure, they whined, but then they joined us in ice fishing, skijoring, and sidling up to ice bars. We made Minnesota look like a great place to be, even in the depths of winter, and we reminded ourselves why we live here.

We’re banking on at least three marriage proposals resulting from random post pairings of Crew 52 humans. And we will be right here to tell those tales.

Locals will come downtown, if given the reason. It was encouraging, if almost a bit surprising, to see so many suburbanites on Nicollet Mall. We don’t need another football game to put on concerts and bring in pop-up shops and interactive art exhibits.

Flip side: Some folks used the issue of price gouging as a reason to stay home. Even though Ike’s was the only massive offender, people just assumed everyone was doing it, and probably hurt businesses who were being ethical. Dark side: some downtown restaurants and Mall of America stores will close this week because they’ve just been waiting to get through this money luge.

It’s not about the ticket dollars, it’s about the corporate dollars. You could SEE and FEEL that this weekend. Blaze Doritos, anyone? Anyone?

Moneyed and beautiful people eat meat and cheese, or Grey Goose.

If Coat Check was our biggest failure, we’ll take that.

Did anyone die? We don’t think anyone died!

Philly Phans weren’t so bad, were they?

Fallon seemed to REALLY LOVE US!! JT couldn’t stop saying MINNEAPOLIS! We wanted that.

The most Minnesotan thing Ali did all weekend was offer the human swan a glass of water. For Steph, it was the sheer number of times she said “ope” while lining up for food at Taste of the NFL.

Biggest regrets: Didn’t get to see The Rock or Chris Pratt. Should have been at that J.Lo show.

Biggest win: Steph did get tequila and slippers from Jamie Foxx, all while wearing sparkle pants. Snoop Dogg called Ali “baby” and begged her to “teach him how to learn.”

Favorite Instagrams: Steph standing in the middle of the #snackship. Ali adjacent to Shaq’s elbow.

Least favorite: Peeling the shoes off our fat feet every night. But it’s a small price to pay for a super ride.