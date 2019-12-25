What to Watch Over the Holiday Break

× Expand Giphy Frozen

In Theaters:

Frozen 2

Is it possible that Idina Menzel’s voice is getting better with time? The long-awaited sequel to 2013’s Frozen is, in our humble opinion, a legitimately good movie for all ages—and way better than most infamous sequels. Arendelle’s favorite royal family (complete with snowman and reindeer) is back—and they’re off to save the kingdom from unseen spirits wreaking havoc on their magical world. Elsa’s hearing voices, Kristoff’s trying to propose, Olaf is dealing with the existential crisis of getting older, Anna’s trying to rein in her semi-volatile big sis, and Sven—well, Sven’s being better than people, like he has been all along.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

No wait, we mean it this time: THIS is the final entry in the Star Wars saga. Not the expanded universe that Disney is plotting, with The Mandalorian series featuring our lord and savior Baby Yoda, or one-off films like Rogue One or Solo that fill-in the past stories around Han, Luke, and Leia that we thought we had figured out by now. But you know, just as the actual universe goes on forever, so does Star Wars, and the force ends for no one because there’s always another Star War to battle in so long as we’re willing to pay.

Uncut Gems

Someone thought it was a good idea to put Adam Sandler, Idina Menzel, The Weeknd, and Kevin Garnett (yeah, the former Timberwolf) in one crime thriller, and we’ll let you form your own opinion on that. Sandler stars as Howard Ratner, a jewelry store owner who’s doing anything and everything to pay back a loan shark (AKA his brother-in-law, played by Eric Bogosian) for big-money gambling debts—and get the next win while he’s at it. Worth it to see KG’s acting chops?

Bombshell

Bombshell centers around the sexual harassment allegations that took down Fox News CEO Roger Ailes by several women at the cable station, including anchors Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson, played by Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman respectively in searing performances. A biting satire of the “news organization,” the film follows one of the early scandals that signaled the beginning of the #MeToo movement.

Little Women

The beloved coming-of-age tale by Louis May Alcott once again gets the big-screen treatment. First published in 1868, the novel follows the growing pains of the March sisters in the aftermath of the Civil War. This time around, Lady Bird director and Frances Ha star Greta Gerwig completes her vision of the story with a star-studded cast that includes Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, and Timothée Chalamet.

Holiday Faves at the Parkway

Keep the magic of the season going with classic Christmas movies on the big screen. Love, Actually, the 2003 film about approximately 5,000 Brits falling in and out of love around Christmastime, plays on the 26th. 1990’s Home Alone plays the 28th, if you’re dying to see a larger-than-life Macaulay Culkin outsmart some burglars when his family forgets to bring him to Paris (rude). If you’re over the holiday cheer, The Jerk plays on January 2nd. theparkwaytheater.com

Streaming:

The Irishman

Martin Scorsese’s latest crime epic follows the lesser-known life story of Frank Sheeran, a truck driver whose dealings with the Italian mob eventually lead to him becoming a hitman. Starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Al Pacino, the film wrestles with morality, aging, and how as time goes on, we will all eventually be forgotten. Truly, a heartwarming tale for the holidays.

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings

Gather ‘round the living room for the extremely tasteful Heartstrings by the one celebrity we can all agree on. Dolly Parton plays host in her new Netflix anthology series, as each episode is an adapted story based on her songs. If you ever wanted to see “Jolene,” “Two Doors Down,” or “J.J. Sneed” brought to life in the style of the Hallmark or Lifetime channel, now’s your chance!

Marriage Story

Are you sick of your parent’s screaming matches during the family get-together? Then watch another couple completely let loose at one another with Noah Baumbach’s no-holds-barred Marriage Story. Starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, the Oscar-contender streaming on Netflix follows the divorce proceedings between a director and actor that only gets uglier once lawyers get involved.

You

He sees you when you’re sleeping, he knows when you’re awake. Nope, it’s not Santa Claus, it’s sociopathic stalker-boy Joe Goldberg back for another round in the second season of You, out December 26 on Netflix. This season, Joe’s got a new identity and a new obsession, plus (season one spoiler alert!) ex-girlfriend Candace is back. Park yourself on the couch and watch it all in one sitting—probably with the door locked.

Watchmen

Who watches the Watchmen? If you’re a fan of the philosophical ‘80s graphic novel or the 2009 film adaptation, or not, there’s still something for you in HBO’s gritty new miniseries, a spiritual sequel to the original masterwork. In an alternate reality of 2019, masked vigilantes and police officers join forces to keep the peace amid a growing white supremacist cult, alarming advances in technology, and the threat of a changing climate that could bring about the apocalypse in this noir universe where all is not what seems to be. It may be a work speculative fiction, but the parallels to our own society make the show frighteningly real and hit very close to home. Plus, Angela King beats up racists!