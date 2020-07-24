What to Hoard Now

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Wine selection at Surdyk's Surdyk's

From sidewalk chalk to Japanese whiskey, here’s what sells around town during a pandemic. We all know it’s been a banner spring for toilet paper and tomato soup in cans. But a lot of us have given up on Costco to support smaller neighborhood retailers. And do they have some stories to tell…

Settergren’s Ace Hardware (Mpls.)—Armatage, Diamond Lake, Linden Hills

In order to maintain safe social distancing, staff perform personal shopping at these three neighborhood stores. “We were getting families of six looking for a toilet plunger,” says owner Mark Settergren, “because they wanted to get out of the house.” Every day is busy like a weekend.

What’s selling? “Everything!” Sidewalk chalk, mulch, seed, lingerie bags, dog food, Big Green Eggs. “And toilet handles like I’ve never sold before. There’s a lot of flushing when you’re home all day.”

What’s not selling? “I don’t know, maybe snow shovels.”

Pandemic fun fact: Settergren is walking an average of 10 miles a day in his stores.

France 44 (Mpls.) and sister stores St. Paul Cheese Shop and St. Paul Meat Shop

It is a good time to be a specialty food purveyor. France 44’s cheese shop has added produce and fresh dairy. People are trying to avoid grocery stores, says cheesemonger-in-chief Benjamin Roberts. “Basically we invented a new business in two weeks.”

What’s selling? “Expensive artisan stuff” and “more bacon than anyone can imagine.” Also eggs.

What’s not selling? Sandwiches, cheeses (cheese is an experiential, sampling-based purchase, and browsing has been limited)

Crazy pandemic tidbit: Roberts had a shipment of French cheese on a boat from Europe that skipped its U.S. port calls to make up time for a scheduled Panama Canal crossing. As a result, the shipper dumped all its U.S.-bound cheese in Kingston, Jamaica.

Surdyk’s (Mpls.)

The busy Minneapolis liquor and gourmet store is adjusting on the fly. Owner Taylor Surdyk manages the beverage side while wife Emily usually runs the catering (which has pivoted to selling pantry items and take-home meals).

What’s selling?

Comfort food, says Emily, “straight up carbs and cheese,” stuff like enchiladas, chicken pot pie, mac and cheese. Plus pantry items like dried beans and vinegars. On the liquor side, big 1.75 L jugs of Tito’s vodka, exotic Japanese whiskeys, and basically everything else.

What’s not selling? Unfamiliar food and alcohol (shoppers aren’t browsing, so they go with what they know)

Pandemic fun fact: Beer sells on good-weather days, red wine on bad-weather days.