What to Do with Dad on Father's Day

It may seem as cliché as the gift of a necktie, but you know it’s true: what Dad really wants for Father’s Day is to spend time with you. There are lots great options in the Twin Cities this weekend.

Mini Golf at the Walker

The 2017 Artist Designed Mini Golf opens Saturday at the just re-opened Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. This year’s course includes four new holes including the Minnesota-themed “Tale of Two Cities” and a plinko-inspired hole. $19 for adults; $16 for students; $15 for Walker members and children 6-12 (includes gallery admission)

Minnesota Children’s Museum Block Party

Enjoy a free block party on West Seventh Street in front of the newly remodeled and expanded Minnesota Children’s Museum, with activities, food, and entertainment. No ticket needed to attend, and you can also get there for free on Metro Transit. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come back on Sunday for Target Free Third Sunday. Be sure to reserve your free tickets in advance.

Father’s Day at the Minnesota Zoo

Dads get in to the Minnesota Zoo for free on Father’s Day. Plus, IMAX Theatre tickets are buy one, get one at the box office. Also get a free cookie with the purchase of a coffee at the Penguin Café and Wild Java. Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Father’s Day Special at The Works

Dads and grandfathers get free admission all weekend at The Works, a hands-on engineering museum in Bloomington geared toward children ages 4 to 12. Offer valid Friday-Sunday. theworks.org

Greenway’s Gridiron Gallop

Kick off Father’s Day with a little fitness. Register to run or walk in Greenway’s Gridiron Gallop at Lake Nokomis, hosted by Chad and Jenni Greenway. Expect to see other Vikings players and cheerleaders there, too. There’s also a special run for kids. Costs $10 to $30 to participate. Sunday, 7:30 a.m.

Ugly Tie 5K

In celebrate of its 150th anniversary, the Star Tribune hosts its first-ever 5K along the Mississippi River in downtown Minneapolis. Participants are encouraged to wear an ugly tie and bring the kids. There will be a Half-K run followed by music, snacks and prizes for the ugliest tie. Registration is $40 in advance; $50 day of and $10 for kids

Take in a Game

The Twins are home all weekend for a three-game series against the Indians. Get tickets

Science Behind Pixar at the Science Museum

Geek out over a behind-the-scenes look at the making of some of the most iconic animated films by Pixar, including Finding Nemo and Cars. Tickets are $9.95 for Science Museum members; $28.95 for adult non-members and $22.95 for kids

Live Music at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Pack a picnic and take in a free concert at Lake Harriet. You’ve got two options on Sunday: Cantus, the men’s a cappella ensemble performs at 2 p.m. or catch a classical pop concert by the Minnesota Philharmonic at 5:30 p.m.

Stone Arch Bridge Festival

A Father’s Day weekend tradition in the heart of Minneapolis for 23 years running, this popular festival includes more than 200 artists, food, live music on three stages, family activities, and a car show on Saturdy and Sunday. Friday-Sunday, stonearchbridgefestival.com