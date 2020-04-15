What to Do This Week–Virtual Edition

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Woman at Computer

Keep checking the list of artists participating in our Quarantine Sessions series and consider supporting them through buying merch or a donation. Also follow our IGTV to watch kitchen tips and workout routines from local pros.

Read this list of digital webinars, conferences, meetings, and more from Twin Cities Business.

Looking for the purr-fect way to spend your evenings? For the first time ever, CatVideoFest is online. Will Braden, the creator of the fest, designed the film specifically for at home viewing. It’s pay what you can, and 75 percent of profits go to the MSP Film Society. Cost: 99 cent minimum. April 10 - 16. Mspfilm.org

FB Live conversation between Kawai Strong Mashburn and Marlon James: Kawai Strong Mashburn’s debut novel, Sharks in the Time of Saviors, came out March 3. The novel follows Nainoa Flores and his family after a shark saves Flores when he falls overboard, into the Pacific Ocean. Hosted by Next Chapter Booksellers.

Every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., DJ Shannon Blowtorch hosts a Zoom party with a theme she announces on her Twitter. twitter.com/msblowtorch

Katy Vernon has been performing live on her Instagram and Facebook at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays with her ukulele in tow.

Online event from Center for Fiction: Marie Mutsuki Mockett Presents American Harvest with Marlon James and Juston Wolgemuth, a conversation via zoom about Mockett’s new book. 7 p.m., April 15. centerforfiction.org

Duluth slow-rock band Low are going live weekly on Fridays at 3 p.m. on Instagram.

Bachman's is hosting Facebook Live events to help you prep for gardening season. This week, they're going live Wednesday, April 15 at noon for planting dahlias and summer bulbs, and on Friday, April 17 at noon to teach you about lawn care. facebook.com/BachmansMN

Bad Bad Hats are doing a weekly "Islands in the Livestream" on their YouTube at 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

In desperate need of a laugh? Tune into the Brave New Workshop’s new online series where they delve into topics such as cabin fever and what Minnesotans get up to when they’re stuck inside. Cost: Free. 8 p.m., every Saturday. Bravenewworkshop.com

Wordplay, the Loft Literary Center's annual book festival, is going virtual. Tune in to daily webinars to hear critically acclaimed writers speak on and read their work. These events are free, but consider donating to the Loft or purchasing the author's work. Cost: Free, various times on weekdays through May 2020. Consult the schedule at loft.org/festival/about-wordplay.

Every Thursday Dessa reads a selection of stories on IG Live. Previous topics include poetry, true stories, and flash fiction. Every Thursday, typically 7:45 p.m. instagram.com/dessa

The monthly event series Creative Mornings, which fosters conversation between local creatives, will meet online to connect over the shared theme of Purpose. Cost: Free. 8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m., April 24, creativemornings.com

While the details for MSPIFF39 are still being ironed out, the MSP Film Society is continuing to showcase the best of international independent cinema. Three films opened on April 10, including Best of the Catvid Fest, and on April 17, two more movies will open: Extra Ordinary and The Roads Not Taken. $12. mspfilm.org

The Twin Cities Film Fest launched their own streaming service, with movies priced at $5.99 each. twincitiesfilmfest.org

Museums

Su Hwang and Sun Yung Shin of Poetry Asylum invite you to a virtual night of poetry readings, prompts, and conversation in Mia’s first virtual Third Thursday. Poetics of Home is inspired by Warsan Shire’s poem, “Home” and is connected to the museum’s When Home Won’t Let You Stay: Art and Migration exhibition. Heid E. Erdrich, Roy Guzmán, and Michael Torres are special guests. 7 p.m., April 16. artsmia.org

The Glensheen Mansion is offering free, in-depth virtual tours on their website. Bonus: embark in a treasure hunt from your couch with their Virtual Treasure Book, or join Glensheen Mansion director Dan Hartman on weekday mornings via Facebook Live to learn more about his favorite stories and artifacts. Cost: Free. glensheen.org

Feeling down that you can’t share the scarf you’re working on with anyone? Show it off at the American Swedish Institute's Makers Mornings. Join their virtual knitting (or crocheting, spinning, carving, weaving, etc.) circle and work alongside other crafters. Cost: Free. 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., every Tuesday. Asimn.org

ASI Virtual Book Talk with Jason Diakité: Jason Diakité, hip-hop musician and author of the recently translated biography A Drop of Midnight, speaks with ASI language instructor Rachel Willson-Broyles about the work. Wilson-Broyles translated A Drop of Midnight, which takes readers on a trip through Diakité and his family’s complex and expansive history. Diakité was born to interracial American parents in Sweden and examines race, discrimination, family, and more throughout the biography. $5. 5 p.m., April 15. asimn.org

Get your creative juices flowing with a live, online drawing class with Leslie Barlow focused on figure drawing and hosted by the Walker Art Center and Leslie Barlow Art. Don't have art supplies around? A pencil and paper will do just fine. Otherwise, Chris Holt of Wet Paint will direct you to some common household items that can double as art materials. Cost: Free. 7 p.m., April 16. wlkr.art/zoomlifedrawing

