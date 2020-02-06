Fun Things to Do This Valentine's Day

× Expand Shutterstock Valentine's Day Dogs

Whether you're flying solo, coupled up, or somewhere in-between, ensure your V-Day is free of clichés. Lucky for you (and your boo) there are plenty of decidedly non-cheesy local hearts day events to choose from—from a date night with your fur baby to a murder mystery masquerade.

Sip ‘N Bloom Galentine’s Day

Don't wait for the blooms to come to you. Treat yourself to a floral design workshop at women's Wayzata boutique Merilou. You can create your own while sipping endless rosé and gabbing with your GFs. Talk about a win-win. February 5, Merilou Boutique, 726 E. Lake St., Wayzata

Valentine’s Day TC 5K

Cross your fings for warm (ish) weather and run your heart out around Lake Nokomis with your squad—or your boo. Yes, there will be hot cocoa at the finish line. Extra candy hearts for a festive red and pink fitness 'fit. February 8, Lake Nokomis Park, 4955 Lake Nokomis Pkwy. W., Mpls.

Arlee Park Galentine's

Sink into some nostalgia at vintage homespun outpost Arlee Park. Its Galentine's events never disappoint, and this year, there will be special pop-up appearances from Tandem Vintage, Big Mouth Tarot, and Bekah Worley Co. Sign up us. February 8, Arlee Park, 3000 E. 50th St., Mpls.

Flight Night at Twin Spirits Distillery

Break a sweat sweat at Twin Spirits Distillery's and sample various workouts from NE Fitness and Boxing by Lisa Van Ahn, who will inspire you to express your inner strength. How's that for a little self love? February 10, Twin Cities Spirits Distillery, 2931 Central Ave. NE, Mpls.

Galentine’s at Sisyphus Brewing

Grab some brews with your boos and test your luck at drag queen bingo. Bonus: There will be bacon and waffles from Finer Meats food truck, plus opps to shop goodies by local makers and artists. February 11, Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Ste. 100, Mpls.

Larissa Loden Galentine’s Day Sale

Local lovie Larissa Loden is back with her annual Galentine’s Day Sale. Stop by her Northrup King studio to drape yourself in baubles, get a special sneak peek at her Spring/Summer 2020 collection, sip frosé, and nosh on choco chip cookies from Cookie Cart. Bonus: Whatever your heart desires is 25 percent off. February 13, Larissa Loden, 1500 Jackson St. NE #265, Mpls.

Milkweed Books Galentine's Happy Hour

You and your book-loving ladies are invited to Milkweed's annual heart day happy hour for a casual evening complete with snacks, non-alcoholic drinks, wine, and tunes. Plus book and music-related activities (if you're lucky enough, you just may get to DJ). February 13, Milkweed Books, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Mpls.

Calligraphy LAB

Flex your artsy muscles at this Galentine’s Day Calligraphy LAB taught by Clair Daley, owner of Hooked Calligraphy. She'll show you how to add some "pizaaz" to your handwritten love letters, thank you notes, and personalized gifts. You may just leave with a fave new hobby. February 13, LAB Minneapolis, 1629 Hennepin Ave., Ste. 300A, Mpls.

By My Pawentine

Wine and dine the love of your life––AKA your beloved pup––with a wine tasting (for you) and "puppuccinos" and treats (for your furry companion). There will be a best dressed contest for the doggos, local pop-up shops, cocktails, prizes, and donation opportunities. February 13, Canopy Minneapolis Mill District, 708 S. 3rd St., Mpls.

Galentine's at the Hewing Hotel

Frost yourself in Stephanie Lake Design’s jewelry, then head upstairs to the Hewing rooftop for a clink of drinks with your besties. Psst: It’s also Thermaculture Thursday, so register ahead of time if you’d like to try out your hand at the steamy sweat life. February 13, Hewing Hotel, 300 Washington Ave. N., Mpls.

HandsOn Twin Cities and lululemon Galentine’s Day

Head to Lulu's brand spankin' new experiential store to support women at this hybrid volunteer and celebratory event. You’ll put together kits of feminine hygiene products for Keystone Community Services, plus enjoy sips and snacks and other activities. February 13, lululemon, Mall of America.

Pinot's Palette Valentine’s and Galentine’s

You know you've been wanting to try a wine and painting class for some time now, don't lie. So grab your girls and celebrate the day of l'amour with a Parisian-inspired art class. Tip: The more you sip, the better your moonlit Eiffel Tower masterpiece will appear. February 13-15, Pinot’s Palette, 4712 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park.

Winter at the Walker: Be My Walker Valentine

The ideal combination of music, art, film, and poetry make this a Valentine’s event suitable for anyone looking to get out off the couch on Cupid's day. Tour the new exhibit Five Ways In: Themes from the Collection and Chalk open, enjoy tunes from the Douala Soul Collective, learn key phrases en Français, listen to local poets, and watch the experimental film Love Tapes. February 14, Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Pl., Mpls.

Murder Mystery Masquerade Party

Something more sinister than cider is brewing over at the Minneapolis Cider Company, and it might just be murder. All are all welcome to attend this masquerade party and participate in the mystery afoot. And if you are hankering a bite to eat after all that intrigue, Oh Crêpe will be available on site. February 14, Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE 9th St., Mpls.

Fireside Snowshoeing

Strap on some snowshoes for a hike along the river, then warm up by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa with your special someone. February 14, Kroening Interpretive Center, 4900 Mississippi Ct., Mpls.

Calexico and Iron & Wine

The folksy tunes and melancholy lyrics of Calexico and Iron & Wine will surely give you all of the feels on your Valentine's Day. Special guest Madison Cunningham is also a singer-songwriter with an ear for evoking melodic reflection. February 14, Palace Theatre, 17 7th. Pl. W., St. Paul

Trailer Trash & Janie Miller: A Patsy Cline Valentine

The music of Patsy Cline is delivered via Trailer Trash and Janie Miller for a Valentine’s show bound to be full of both love and heartbreak. The honky-tonk renown of Trailer Trash coupled with Miller’s powerful vocals deliver a heartfelt tribute to the the iconic singer. February 15, Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Mpls.