What to Do in the Twin Cities This Week

Avant Garden at the Walker Art Center

September 21

Enjoy one of the last nights of summer before Monday’s fall equinox officially rings in autumn. This fundraising party promises a premier experience through various ticket packages, with art auctions, craft cocktails, delicious food, pumping music, and lots of dancing. Musical talent includes Channy Leaneagh, Mina Moore, Mark McGee, Alex Nutter, Coco & Breezy, and MC Lyte. The proceeds from the benefit support artistic and educational programs. Tickets start at $125. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls. walkerart.org

Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes at the Palace Theatre

September 19

The lead singer and guitarist for the Grammy-winning blues-rock band Alabama Shakes is releasing her debut solo album, Jaime, this week. Recorded after a road-trip across the country from Nashville to Topanga, CA, the album is named after her late sister, who taught Howard how to write poetry and play piano. “The title is in memoriam, and she definitely did shape me as a human being,” Howard says. “But, the record is not about her. It’s about me. I’m pretty candid about myself and who I am and what I believe. Which is why I needed to do it on my own.” Tickets are $49.50–$75. Palace Theatre, 17 W 7th Pl., St. Paul, MN. first-avenue.com

Prince: Before The Rain at the Minnesota History Center

September 21, 2019 – May 3, 2020

The exhibit, opening this weekend at the Minnesota History Center, features images of Prince, The Revolution, Morris Day and The Time, and other artists, plus artifacts of Prince's life. Prince's friend and personal photographer, Minnesota-native Allen Beaulieu, documented the artist's rise to fame in the late 1970s and early '80s. Beaulieu went on three tours with Prince and photographed the album covers for five albums. The 50-print exhibit, Prince: Before the Rain, showcases intimate personal and performance photographs of Prince that few photographers except Beaulieu captured. The exhibit, inspired by Beaulieu's book of the same name, is designed like a nightclub with black walls, purple drapes, a purple velvet couch, and a statement chandelier. Tickets are $12. Minnesota History Center, 345 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul. mnhs.org

The Glass Menagerie at the Guthrie Theater

September 14-October 27

The iconic play written by Tennessee Williams made its Broadway premiere in 1945 and instantly captured the heart of America. The semi-autobiographical play is based on aspects of Williams’ own life and family. In the midst of the Great Depression, the story follows Amanda Wingfield and her adult children Tom and Laura as a gentleman caller comes to their claustrophobic St. Louis apartment. Amanda dreams of her past as a Southern debutante; Tom is aimless yet finds comfort in writing; Laura is unmarried and fixated on her glass animal collection; and all the while, tension builds. Tickets are $25-$79. Guthrie Theater, 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls. guthrietheater.org

Chicago at Theater Latté Da

September 21-November 3

Don’t miss this adaptation of the classic musical filled with murder, justice, and fame all set in 1920s Chicago. Roxie Hart, who murders her secret lover, just wants to be a star. Already famous nightclub performer Velma Kelly commits two murders. The two meet in the Cook County Jail where tensions rise over the struggle for the spotlight. You’ll be captivated by striking performances in a re-imaged rendition of Broadway’s longest-running American musical. Tickets are $28-$60. Theater Latté Da, 345 13th Ave. NE, Mpls., latteda.org

Post Malone at the Xcel Energy Center

September 26-27

Fresh off the release of his latest album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, pop music’s favorite tattoo-faced dirtbag with an emo heart of gold will be rap-singing his way through two nights at the Xcel alongside Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee. Roast him all you want, but Sunflower is a bonafide banger–the song is currently tied for the most weeks spent living in the Billboard Top 10. Tickets start at $90. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, MN. xcelenergycenter.com

Andy Grammer at the Varsity Theater

September 22

Several years ago Andy Grammer was a rising star playing free concerts at the Minnesota State Fair and local colleges (among other smaller events). He played the Armory this spring. Now, can we say he is a risen star? His Don’t Give Up On Me Tour comes to the Varsity Theater, featuring songs from his newest album, Naive, released in July, and tour title track, “Don’t Give Up On Me,” from the 2019 movie Five Feet Apart. We didn’t give up on him, and he’s anything but naive.

Tickets start at $113. Varsity Theater, 1308 SE 4th St., Mpls. varsitytheater.com

Marc Maron at Pantages Theatre

September 22

The raw, honest comedian Marc Maron has made you laugh on his podcast WTF with Marc Maron and in his 2017 Netflix stand-up comedy special Marc Maron: Too Real. Now, with over 30 years of comedic experience, he’s coming to Minneapolis to give you honest to goodness laughs for an entire evening. You also might have caught Maron in the shows GLOW and Wonderland, and if you can’t catch his Sunday night show, you can see him in the upcoming Joker movie. Tickets are $45. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Mpls. hennepintheatretrust.org

Circus Abyssinia: Ethiopian Dreams at the Children’s Theatre Company

September 17- October 20

Bibi and Bichu, two young Ethopian boys, dream of joining the circus every night when they fall asleep. Their plan comes to fruition by the man in the moon. This non-verbal performance follows Bibi’s and Bichu’s journey through the circus as they participate in everything from mid-air acrobatics to contortion. This is the Children’s Theatre Company’s first ever show with professional acrobats, so you won’t want to miss it! Tickets start at $15. Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 3rd Ave. S., Mpls. childrenstheatre.org

Horror Vacui: Across the Margins at the Northern Clay Center

September 20- November 3

This exhibition aims to celebrate the visual clutter and excess that manifests through art. Horror Vacui literally translates to “the fear of empty spaces” in terms of artistic composition. The exhibit comes together with the collaboration of a variety of artists from Miami all the way to South Africa. If you can handle the way these pieces that color outside the lines and break visual boundaries, hit the main gallery at the Northern Clay Center to experience it. Northern Clay Center, 2424 E Franklin Ave, Mpls. northernclaycenter.org