How to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Get ready to shamrock and roll this week. St. Patrick's Day festivities are upon us, and they're arriving with a wave of whiskey and green beer. Remember to indulge responsibly, and take advantage of Metro Transit's free rides, which go from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. on March 17. So, whether you're hopping from pub to pub, or heading home for the night, it's easy to do so safely. Sláinte!

Parades

Minneapolis Parade

Make your way to Nicollet Mall to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the company of dancers, marchers, and parade floats. Stand amongst the crowd, or hit up one of the patios along Nicollet Mall to sit back with a pint and enjoy. If you’re not ready for St. Patrick’s Day to be over, head down to Finnegan’s for the Blarney-Blast Afterparty. Free. 6:30 p.m., March 17, mplsstpats.org

St. Paul Parade

Grab a lawn chair or some blankets and find a spot on Fifth Street to watch the 54th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in St. Paul. What started as a small celebration in 1967 has grown into a huge celebration ending near Rice Park. Free. Noon, March 17. visitsaintpaul.com

World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Trying to hit as many St. Patrick’s Day events as possible? Hit up the shortest St. Patrick’s parade this side of the Mississippi and make it back in time to the Cities to catch the Minneapolis parade, or one of the many celebrating pubs in the area. Free. 4:30 p.m., March 17. hopkinsmn.com

Pubs and Bars

Bennett’s Chop and Railhouse

Bennett’s is claiming they’ll have the pour of the first Guinness pint on St Patrick’s Day, and considering they’re opening at 8 a.m. with specials on Guinness and Finnegan’s, they might be right. Then again, we wouldn’t put it past someone to pour a Guinness the second it becomes Tuesday. Free. Starts at 8 a.m., March 17. bennettschopandrailhouse.com

Brit’s Pub

Brit’s. Bagpipes. Beer. It’s a trio that can’t be missed, especially when you consider the bagpipers start playing at 4:30, right when Brit’s Happy Hour begins, where you can get a 20 oz. draught for $5. Stick around until 6:30 and join the parade on Nicollet. No cover. 11 a.m.-11 p.m., March 17. Britspub.com.

Claddagh Irish Pub and Restaurant

Claddagh is going all out and making it a St. Patrick’s week! Thursday the pub launches its own Irish stout with Excelsior Brewery. Friday brings up the Killbeggan Irish whiskey flights and bites, while Saturday serves as a warmup for the big day, with giveaways, glass etchings, live music, and a pint promotion. Rounding out the celebration doozy is Tuesday, when doors open at 9 a.m. for a day of festivities. Free. 5-9 p.m., March 12, 13. 2-11 p.m., March 14. 9 a.m.-11 p.m., March 17. claddaghirishpubs.com/maple-grove

The Dubliner Pub and Cafe

Release your inner Irish nature to the tunes of Release the Craicen from noon to 3 p.m. The rock band with an Irish-folk style starts off St. Patrick’s Day strong at The Dubliner, before Purgatory Creek and Sister Tree take the stage. Add in some expertly poured pints and neat whiskeys if desired. Free. Starts at noon, March 17. Thedublinerpub.com

Gabe’s By the Park

On Saturday, Gabe’s has an Irish breakfast at 10 a.m., plenty of live music throughout the day, corned beef, and green beer. Minus the live music, you can expect the same on Tuesday, along with free shuttles to and from the parade in St. Paul. Free. Open at 10 a.m., March 14 and 17. gabesmn.com

Morrissey’s Irish Pub

Morrissey’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Tent Party continues on! Start the weekend off with a concert from Alex Rossi Trio while sipping on one of the Kilbeggan whiskey specials. Continue the festivities all day Saturday with some good old Irish music from The Jolly Groggers, The Serfs, and more. $5. 9:30 p.m., March 13 - 2:00 a.m. March 15. Morrissey’sIrishPub.com

Keegan’s Irish Pub

The longtime Northeast staple has your pints of Guinness, Jamo and Ginger’s, whatever Irish drink suits your thirst taste buds. On Saturday, Swinging Single Dingle Singers provide the tunes, while Tuesday’s tent party sees the trifecta of Erin Rogue, Four Pints Shy, and Minnesota Police Pipe Band performing. Free, 8 p.m., March 14. Tent opens at 9 a.m. March 17. Keeganspub.com

Kieran’s Irish Pub

It's one of the biggest and most well-attended parties of the year. Kieran’s wants you celebrating on the weekend and the weekday. With a smattering of beer, whiskey, live music, and rugby, who could say no? Oh, and the tent is heated. Free. 9 a.m., March 14. 11 a.m.-2 a.m., March 17. Kierans.com

The Local

Surprise! Another Irish pub will feature live Irish music on St. Patrick’s Day, with Irish Pipe Bands stopping by both of The Local’s locations. The live sounds are expected at West End around 7:30 p.m., and downtown at 5:15 and 8:20 p.m., although The Local advises to arrive early to avoid disappointment, as times can change. If you do arrive early, you can always sip on a cool beverage while you wait. Free, March 17. the-local.com

2020 Minneapolis St Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

It can be hard to pick a bar to go to on St. Patty’s Day, so why not go to eight of them? Start the bar crawl at Cowboy Jack’s, and then shuttle to whatever participating bar your heart desires. If you’re not sure where to start, follow the scavenger hunt and find the pot of gold (and green beer!) at the end of the rainbow. Tickets start at $12. 12 p.m. - 6 p.m, March 14. Theaftermidnightgroup.com.

Half Time Rec

Not sure what to do with that awkward Monday between weekend festivities and actual St. Patrick’s Day? Half Time Rec is celebrating the holiday Friday through Tuesday with a special menu and musical performances by the Irish Brigade. They have a digital countdown to St. Patrick’s Day, so you know they’re going to go all out. Free. March 14 - March 17. halftimerec.com

Merlins Rest Pub

Opening at 9 a.m., Merlins has you covered on some good ol’ Irish food and of course, beverages, all day Tuesday. Start the day with a full Irish breakfast, stick around for corned beef and cabbage, and cap the night with an Irish burger. Grease and carbs are the secret to staving off the effects of alcohol, after all. No cover. 9 a.m.-11 p.m., March 17. merlinsrest.com

Seven Steakhouse

If you’re trying to eat as many Irish foods as possible for St. Patrick’s Day, but don’t have the stomach capacity or funding for twenty different meals, head over to (Lucky) Seven Steakhouse. They’re serving specials on smaller versions of your favorite Irish foods, and regular sized drinks. Plus, if you’re wearing green, you get a free shot. How lucky is that? Free. 4 p.m., March 17. 7mpls.com

Uptown Tavern & Rooftop

Wakey wakey kegs and bakey! Start your St. Patrick’s weekend off right with breakfast and green beer at Uptown Tavern & Rooftop. Hit up the $5 build your own bloody mary bar and watch the shenanigans happening down below from the heated patio. No cover. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., March 17. uptowntavernmpls.com

The Pourhouse Uptown

The Pourhouse Uptown has live DJs performing for four hours to accompany brunch deals of bottomless mimosas, $3 green jello-shots, and $6 green beer. Start your Saturday off at The Pourhouse before making your second stop of the day. No cover. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., March 14. thepourhousempls.com.

Breweries and Distilleries

Finnegans Brew Co.

Is St. Patrick’s Day weekend and St. Patrick’s Day itself not enough to satiate your hunger for Irish festivities? You’re not the only one, Finnegans Brew Co. is celebrating with five straight days of events. Join them for multiple beer releases, trivia night, live music, a pedal pub, and much, much more. Free. March 13 - 17, finnegans.org

56 Brewing

Commemorate St. Patrick’s Day 2020 forever with a photo of you and your best furry friend. Photos are $10, which will be donated to Unbreakabull Pit Bull Rescue. Rumor has it that some of their ‘adoptabulls’ will be hanging around. Enjoy an afternoon of live music and food trucks, and maybe find a new little buddy while you’re at it. Free. March 14, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. 56brewing.com

Bauhaus Brew Labs

Imagine all the green beer you’d find in a pub on St. Patrick’s Day. Now, imagine all that green beer, but replaced with Patrick Swayze. Keeping with their yearly tradition of St. Patrick Swayze Day, Bauhaus is paying homage to the Dirty Dancing actor in the form of custom Swayze shirts by Alchemist Printing, endless screenings of his movies, and more. Free. March 17, 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. bauhausbrewlabs.com

Number 12 Cider

Drinking, dancing, or trivia? Why not all three? Swing by Number 12 Cider and show off your Irish knowledge in a game of trivia hosted by John Cosgrove, whose accent is worth hanging out for. Stay a bit longer for live Irish music and Irish inspired tunes by DJ Dirty McKenzie. Don’t forget to grab a $5 glass of green cider. Free. 3 p.m., March 14. Number12cider.com

Waldmann Brewery

The ol’ German brewery Waldmann’s adds an O for this day of festivities, becoming O’Waldmann’s and welcoming live Irish music into their fine establishment. Maybe test out the Dopplesticke while listening to The McNordiques and HiBs. Free, Starts at 6 p.m., March 17. Waldmannbrewery.com

Wicked Wort Brewing Company

Wicked Wort will have food and beer specials on Saturday, but they’re keeping the details on these deals close to the vest. You’ll just have to trust them on this one. One thing is for sure though, the Northerly Gales Duo perform at 7 p.m. Free, Noon-11:30 p.m., March 14. wickedwortbrewingco.com

Tin Whiskers

Start the day right with a cup of Irish Coffee… Irish Cream Stout. Tin Whiskers is celebrating this year with a variety of specialty beers on tap from the classic Irish Stout, to the whimsical Shamrock Roboshake IPA. Grab some food from The Dawg House food truck, and listen to the Northerly Gates duo perform. Free. 12 p.m.-10 p.m. March 17. twbrewing.com

Brother Justus Whiskey Company

Blessed be the whiskey. Head down to the underground distillery, Brother Justus Whiskey Company, to see a monk from Brother Justus’s Monastery bless the still, and whiskey for the next year. Try samples of the blessed whiskey and cocktails to the sounds of traditional Irish music. Free. 12 p.m. - 2 p.m., March 14. Brotherjustus.com

J. Carver Distillery

If you’re looking for something with a bit more pizazz than green beer, check out J. Carver Distillery. For their St. Patrick’s Day Party, they are crafting themed cocktails to pair with some classic Irish appetizers. Grab some Leprechaun Boots, a plate of corned beef, and don’t forget your green! $15. 6:30 - 9:30, March 17. jcarverdistillery.com

Activities

Everybody’s Irish KidsK, 5K & 10K

Run off the green beer from the weekend with a friendly race around Lake Harriet. Bring out the green clothes and shamrock sunglasses, because if you’re dressed festive enough, you might win a prize. No matter what you’re wearing, everyone will receive a Celtic themed t-shirt, and finishers will receive a shamrock medal. And no, the lake will not be dyed green. $10-$55 depending on distance. 7:45 a.m., March 14th, andersonraces.com

Gaelic Storm

Celtic band Gaelic Storm stops at The Fitzgerald Theater to play their Irish/modern fusion sounds with Rince na Chroi Irish Dancers joining them on stage. Tickets start at $41. March 17. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. thefitzgeraldtheater.com.

Yoga + Beer

Practice staying zen and balanced, it’ll come in handy after your third green beer of the evening. Join your fellow yogis at Urban Growler for happy hour yoga. Stay after for a pint, and if you’re wearing green, a free donut. $20. 6:30 - 7:30, March 17. ombrewers.com

Whiskey Flights and Bites at Hewing Hotel

Three courses of small plates by Tullibee's new executive chef Nyle Flynn are paired with three signature Irish whiskeys from Kilbeggan, an Irish whiskey distillery opened in Ireland in 1757. The two hour rooftop event includes live music (take a guess what kind!). Tickets are $30. March 17, 6-8 p.m. hewinghotel.com.

Irish Whiskey Tasting

Green beer not really your thing? Worry not, Liquor Boy has more than enough whiskey to keep you satisfied this holiday. This year they’re offering samples of over 50 Irish whiskeys, creams, and beer. Enter a few giveaways, try the food pairings, and pick up a bottle of your favorite whiskey for your next St. Patrick’s party. Free. 1-4 p.m., March 14. liquor-boy.com

Family Friendly

Irish craic at Landmark Center

Two days filled with Celtic music, Irish dancing, free children’s crafts, and much more take place at the Landmark Center. Over 700 Irish dancers from 14 local Irish dance schools will showcase their footwork on March 15. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for ages 6-18 and 65 plus. Kids 5 and under are free. March 15, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. landmarkcenter.org.

James J. Hill House

Fancy a history lesson? Take a tour of Mary Theresa Mehegan and James Jerome Hill’s home. Hill, a Canadian immigrant of Irish/Scottish descent was responsible for the Great Northern Railway, cementing his family as one of the most influential of their era. On the tour, listen to Irish songs and learn about the history of the Hills and the Irish in America. Tickets start at $8. Free for Minnesota Historical Society Members. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., March 14-15. Mnhs.org

Irish Dance Performance at Mall of America

Those Rince Na Chroi dancers sure are going to get a workout in Tuesday. In addition to dancing on stage with Gaelic Storm, there will be multiple performances at the Mall of America. The first two dancing displays take place between 10 a.m. and noon with the Two Tap Trio dance band. Then, between 5 and 6:30 p.m., the dancers and teachers return to get their Irish jig on. Free, TCF Rotunda. 10 a.m.-noon and 5-6:30 p.m., March 17. mallofamerica.com

The No Blarney Tour at Wabasha Street Caves

Want to learn more about the Irish history of St. Paul and how it relates to the Union Depot, City Hall, and more? With a name like The No Blarney Tour, you can be sure you’re getting the facts only. Tickets are $30. Noon-2 p.m., March 15. wabashastreetcaves.com