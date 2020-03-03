What to Do in the Twin Cities This Week (3/3-3/9 2020)

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hennepin Theatre Trust My Fair Lady

My Fair Lady at the Orpheum

Opens March 3

Lerner and Loewe’s musical about a Cockney woman who employs an arrogant linguist to rid her of her accent and teach her to speak like a, well, fair lady, hits the Orpheum this week. Maybe you know it from the Audrey Hepburn/Rex Harrison film, maybe you’re already humming “I Could Have Danced All Night”—or maybe you’re wondering how it holds up to modern interpretations of code-switching and cultural bias. Tickets start at $40. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 800-982-2787, hennepintheatretrust.org

Nathaniel Rateliff at the State Theatre

March 3 and 4

After selling out Surly Festival Field last summer with his band, the Night Sweats, folk Americana singer/songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff is back—this time for two solo nights at the State Theatre. And this tour goes deep: When Rateliff’s friend and Night Sweats album producer Richard Swift died in 2018, Rateliff was inspired to write some of the most soul-searching, big-question-asking music of his career, which culminates in his 2020 solo album And It’s Still Alright. Get ready to feel the feels. (Bonus: He’s also performing at a Bernie Sanders rally on March 2, at the Saint Paul Rivercentre.) Tickets start at $39.50. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 800-982-2787, hennepintheatretrust.org

Glass Animals at the Fine Line

March 4

After recovering from a traumatic biking accident, Glass Animals drummer Joe Seaward is back in action. The psychedelic band is performing at the Fine Line for their Déjà vu Tour, which officially marks the end of their hiatus. As a thank you to their fans for their continued support, they’re visiting some of the first venues they ever headlined. Tickets start at $35, Fine Line, 318 1st Ave. N., Mpls., 612-338-8388, finelinemusic.com

Kamasi Washington at the Fitzgerald Theater

March 4

Kamasi Washington made a splash in the music community when he released his first album, The Epic, which went on to win the American Music Prize. His music contains a multitude of styles including jazz, hip-hop, classical, and more. Catch this Young Jazz Giant at the Fitzgerald Theater with the Twin Cities band Astralblak opening. Tickets are $35, The Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, 651-370-2953, first-avenue.com

Three 6 Mafia at The Fillmore

March 7

In case Brandi Carlile’s Fillmore run wasn’t your style, cult-fave hop-hop group Three 6 Mafia takes on the new venue this week. Juicy J and DJ Paul have reunited for a short tour run to remind the world they’re still fly—if that’s your definition of fly, that is. Meet and greet tickets are available, if that’s a lifelong dream. Tickets start at $59.50. The Fillmore Minneapolis Presented By Affinity Plus, 525 N. 5th St., Mpls., 800-745-3000, fillmoreminneapolis.com

Carnaval Brasileiro at the Fine Line

March 7

Have you ever wanted to see Brazillian martial artists, musical performances, and percussion ensembles all in the same night? Here’s your chance to see all of that and more. Carnaval Brasileiro, or Brazilian Carnival, is held between the Friday afternoon before Ash Wednesday, and noon during Ash Wednesday, which falls in early March this year. If you’re feeling inspired from all the dance performances, try your hand at the dance lessons that will be offered during the evening. Tickets start at $20, Fine Line, 318 1st Ave. N., Mpls., 612-338-8388, finelinemusic.com

Twin Cities Auto Show at the Minneapolis Convention Center

March 7–15

Calling all car fanatics! The Twin Cities Auto Show’s weeklong showcase features 600 vehicles and nearly 40 domestic and foreign brands, plus a wide range of events including Project Car, Camp Jeep, and Luxury Lane. You can also adopt dogs at the auto show from Midwest Animal Rescue and Services. Tickets start at $10 for ages 16-plus, The Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Ave. S., Mpls., 612-335-6000, twincitiesautoshow.com

Rock the Cradle at Mia

March 8

Rock the Cradle is the Current’s ultimate day of festivities for kids and their grown-ups. Explore a vast program of art, science, culture, and music spread throughout all the nooks and crannies of Mia. Enjoy button making, the annual Kids’ Disco Dance Party, singalongs, cultural performances, storytime with MPR DJs, interactive science experiments, and so much more! If you’re one of the adults, don’t worry—there will also be coffee. The fun commences at 11 a.m. This event is free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S., Mpls., 612-870-3000, new.artsmia.org

International Women’s Day at the Minneapolis Bouldering Project

March 8

Celebrate International Women’s Day with an evening of food, climbing, beer, and film at Minneapolis Bouldering Project. Catch a screening of No Man’s Land, a 90-minute long selection of adventure films that seek to “undefine feminine” in sports through film. Once you’re all pumped up and inspired, hit the bouldering wall, no experience required. Then, kick back with some food truck bites and a $3 craft beer from Pryes Brewing. All movie and beer proceeds will be donated to Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance, the Cairn Project, and American Alpine Club. Tickets are $10 for members, and $15 for non-members. Minneapolis Bouldering Project, 1433 River Rd. N., Mpls., 612-308-2800, minneapolisboulderingproject.org

National Geographic Live — Life on the Vertical at the Fitzgerald Theater

March 8

Still reeling from Free Solo? Here’s your next obsession. Mark Synnott, notable big-wall climber and adventure writer for National Geographic, stops by the Fitz to recount a few of his most enthralling travel stories. These days, Mark attempts to help scientists find rare species around the world with his climbing skills. Interested yet? Tickets start at $25. The Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, 612-338-8388, thefitzgeraldtheater.com