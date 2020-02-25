What to Do in the Twin Cities This Week (2/25-3/2 2020)

× Expand via Dessa

Dessa at First Ave

February 27

Welcome home, Dessa. The Doomtree and solo rapper/singer and accomplished writer is making a First Ave stop on her cross-country winter/spring tour. Catch her entrancing beats and moving lyrics with Margret, Roy Kinsey, DJ Shannon Blowtorch, and maybe a couple more special guests. (Doomtree, is that you?) Tickets are sold out. First Avenue, 701 N. 1st Ave., Mpls., 612-338-8388, first-avenue.com

Catana Chetwynd Presents Snug: A Collection of Comics About Dating Your Best Friend at Williams Uptown Pub

February 25

Just because Valentines is over, doesn’t mean that unique, sickeningly adorable date opportunities have disappeared. Catana Chetwynd, the author of Catana Comics, and her now-fiancé (yay!) are coming to Minneapolis for an evening of talking and book signing. Come celebrate the feeling of being in love with your best friend, and all the quirks that come with it. Tickets are sold out. Williams Peanut Bar, 2911 Hennepin Ave, Mpls., 612-822-4611, magersandquinn.com

Anna of the North at the Entry

February 26

Anna of the North and her soft, melodic sounds hit First Avenue on her Dream Girl tour, her second studio album. She’s described Dream Girl as the ‘moving on’ album, compared to her 2017 breakup album Lovers, so get ready for a night of catharsis. Tickets are $17. 7th St. Entry, 701 N. 1st Ave., Mpls., 612-338-8388, first-avenue.com

100 gecs at the Fine Line

February 27

On first listen, you’d think that 100 gecs are just another experimental meme-friendly band of the moment producing weird and abrasive electronic music for the sake of being weird. But on closer listen, the recording project of duo Laura Les and Dylan Brady, whose debut album was named #1 of 2019 by Vice, thrillingly connects the dots between disparate genres–strains of pop, metal, rock, and house are woven into their work–and is a case study for the Internet still being a wild source of discovery to reinvent something entirely new. Sold out. Fine Line, 318 1st Ave N., Mpls., 612-338-8388, finelinemusic.com

Couture 4 a Cause at Galleria

February 28

It’s almost time for us to drop the parkas and snow boots, fingers crossed. In a night filled with fashion and goodwill, Women United is hosting a catwalk featuring upcoming spring fashion. Support kindergarten readiness, and improved economic stability for women while enjoying drinks and snacks from CRAVE, and a pop-up shop area. Tickets start at $50. Galleria, 3510 Galleria, Edina, 952-925-4321, gtcuw.org

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live at Pantages

February 28-29

If you’ve been catching up on old and new Mystery Science Theater 3000 episodes on Netflix lately, here’s a chance to see the award-winning show in person. For two nights, Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour will pack the Pantages Theatre to skewer low grade films. Tickets start at $39.50. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 800-982-2787, hennepintheatretrust.org

Atmosphere at the Palace Theatre

February 28

It seems that Atmosphere is ending The Wherever Tour right back where they started. Catch up with the hip-hop duo and their newest album, Mi Vida Local, on Friday at the Palace Theatre. They’ll be supported by The Lioness, Nikki Jean, and DJ Keezy. Tickets start at $35. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th place, St. Paul, 612-338-8388, palacestpaul.com

Fit Fest at the U of M Rec Center

February 29

Let’s get physical! Physical! Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s own health and fitness event is back, complete with local fitness classes to sample and sweat through, wellness brands and companies to shop and learn about, chair massages, double-dutch performances, a plant-based lunch, and a full-group vintage step class. Sweatbands encouraged—nay, required. Tickets are $30. University of Minnesota Recreation and Wellness Center, 123 SE Harvard St., Mpls., mspmag.com

HERbeat: Taiko Women All-Stars at the Ordway

February 29

TaikoArts Midwest decided to bring the top female taiko drummers from North America and Japan to the Ordway for a monumental performance so large that they’re literally filming a documentary about it. Get ready to feel the beat in your bones and witness the result of this two-week residency that breaks assumptions of who a drummer can be. Tickets start at $27. Ordway Center for Performing Arts, 345 Washington St., St. Paul. 651-224-4222, ordway.org

The Bacchae at the Guthrie

February 29 – April 5

Drama! Chaos! Dysfunctional families! While originally written by Euripides and performed in 405 BC, this time-tested Greek tragedy is still gripping modern audiences today–with the help of director Anne Bogart’s critically acclaimed skills. The theater magic of opening night is not to be missed, nor are the views from the Guthrie, of course. Tickets start at $25. Guthrie Theater, 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-225-6000, guthrietheater.org