What to Do in the Twin Cities This Week (12/8-12/16 2019)

× Expand Photograph by Shelly Mosman Low

Low at the Fitzgerald

December 13

The Duluth indie-rock band Low has been keeping things steady since ‘93, and since then have grown into a sort of Minnesota institution known for their slow-tempo jams. The band’s latest, 2018’s Double Negative, is a natural culmination of their artistic vision to this point. As tightly composed as ever, the two-part harmonies of husband and wife duo Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker will draw you into their momentous orbit. Even better: This show marks the 20-year anniversary of the band’s Christmas EP. Tickets are $35. The Fitzgerald Theater, 10 East Exchange St., St. Paul, thefitzgeraldtheater.com

Lazerbeak at the Parkway

December 10

It’s the third edition of the Tuesdays with Lazerbeak podcast, recorded live at the Parkway Theater in south Minneapolis and featuring special performances and interviews that address mental health. This week, catch the Doomtree producer sitting down with P.O.S. and the team at Wellness Minneapolis. Tickets are $10 in advance, $14 at doors. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave Mpls., theparkwaytheater.com

Angels and Airwaves

December 12

Get ready for some middle school nostalgia. Angels and Airwaves is heading their first tour in seven years. Hit First Ave to reminisce and sing along to their classic hits like “Breathe” as well as their new song “Rebel Girl” which released last spring when they announced the tour. Grab your best black ‘fit from your wardrobe and plan to relive your pop-punk years. Tickets start at $35. First Avenue, 701 1st Ave. N., Mpls., first-avenue.com

The Band’s Visit at the Orpheum

December 10-15

Nothing screams holiday season like hitting a broadway show. 10-time Tony Award winner for best musical, The Band’s Visit, will be at the Orpheum this week. A group of musicians, while lost, stumble upon a little town and unexpectedly revive its liveliness with their music. Get yourself in the musical spirit by stopping at the Jack Link’s Legend Lounge before the show to listen to some local talent with twist of global inspiration. Tickets start at $40. 910 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., hennepintheatretrust.org

Skate the Star at MOA

December 14–February 2

Sure, you can shop at the mall, or eat,ride a roller coaster, get your hair done, even stay the night—but now you can ice skate, too. A free 12,000-square-foot rink opens this week—BYO skates or rent a pair for $5 (all skate rental proceeds go the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities). Find it by the North entrance until February 2. North Entrance (near Anthropologie), Mall of America, Bloomington, mallofamerica.com

Jingle Ball

December 9

Maybe your holiday season isn’t complete without performances from today’s Top 40 giants. Maybe you’re ready for months of radio commercials about this show to be over. Either way, KDWB’s Jingle Ball (with performances by Katy Perry, Camila Cabello, 5 Seconds of SUmmer, WHy Don’t We, MonstaX, and Lauv) hits the X this week. No, we’re not bitter that Lizzo is performing at practically EVERY OTHER Jingle Ball tour stop, why? Tickets start at $26. Xcel Energy Center, 199 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul, xcelenergycenter.com

deM atlaS

December 14

Minneapolis native Joshua Turner, known as deM atlaS, kicks it in his hometown Saturday night. His EPs Bad Actress and Charle Brwn made waves as emotional and confessional. Also featured will be Lady Midnight, Student 1, and DJ Keezy. It’s sure to be a pumping night of a variety of tunes and hip-hop in First Ave’s more intimate venue. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of. 7th Street Entry, 701 First Ave. N., Mpls, 612-332-1775, first-avenue.com

Har Mar Superstar

December 8

The holiday spirit arrives in full force with Har Mar Superstar, also known as Sean Tillmann, at A Holiday Har Mar Experience Benefitting One Heartland. The soulful songwriter and performer is a Minneapolis staple, and since 1999 he has grown his one-man show into a much larger affair. Be entertained and support the nonprofit supporting youth experiencing social isolation, health challenges, or intolerance. Tickets are $35-55. The Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls, 612-332-5299, https://www.dakotacooks.com

Loyce Houlton’s Nutcracker Fantasy

Opens December 13

Whose holiday can be complete without this Desperaux-meets-Toy Story ballet? A Nutcracker and his toy soldier comrades battle against the Mouse King on the State Theatre stage through more than 150 dancers, artists, and production crew. This could be our new Toy Story 5. Tickets start at $30. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 800-982-2787, hennepintheatretrust.org

Monster Jam

December 14

Head into Vikings territory to see souped up trucks with menacing monikers like Black Pearl, Grave Digger, and Rage. These 12,000–pound trucks are no dirt road pickup. Plus, your purple seat gets you voting rights for the winners of the Skills Challenge and Freestyle courses. This is the place to learn those winter driving skills we’re all getting very worried about. Plus, if you haven’t had enough four-wheeled flipping action, Monster Jam will be back in February. Tickets start at $15. U.S. Bank Stadium, 900 5th St. S., Mpls., monsterjam.com