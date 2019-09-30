What to Do in the Twin Cities (9/30-10/6 2019)

× Expand Courtesy of Shore Fire Media Bon Iver

Bon Iver at the Xcel Energy Center

October 3

Somewhere between the release of his 2008 debut For Emma, Forever Ago and the release of this year’s i,i, did the son of Eau Claire evolve the nature of his icy, cabin-recorded folk songs into lush and glitchy electronic arrangements, named with titles like iMi, 00000 Million, and 21 M◊◊N WATER that read like some alien language beamed down to Earth. Justin Vernon’s music has flown far from the Starbucks racks where he was once siloed. No longer a solitary man of the woods, he’s a full-on bandleader, with abstract and evocative songs that push past the boundaries of whatever “popular music” means in 2019 and that can fill stadiums. Tickets start at $26. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. xcelenergycenter.com

Artists Respond and Artists Reflect at Mia

September 29–January 5

The Minneapolis Institute of Art landed the Smithsonian’s Artists Respond: American Art and the Vietnam War 1965-1975 for its galleries, and are complementing it with their own exhibit, Artists Reflect: Contemporary Views on the American War, that features Minnesota artists from across the Southeast Asian diaspora, including photographs by Pao Houa Her and realistic paintings by Teo Nguyen. The result creates a fascinating dialogue about the aftermath of the atrocities of the war, filling in the artistic gaps with necessary perspectives. General admission is $20. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave S, Mpls., artsmia.org

Mean Girls at the Orpheum Theatre

October 1–13

You can sit with us (and the rest of the Twin Cities) at the Orpheum’s latest Broadway show. You know the story: After years of homeschooling, teenage Cady Heron attends a public high school for the first time in her life—and falls into the It Clique of her school, led by the rich and powerful queen bee Regina George. Chaos—this time set to a full musical soundtrack—ensues. Tickets start at $40. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-339-7007, hennepintheatretrust.org

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at the Minnesota Zoo

October 1–November 3

It’s fall, y’all, and that means spooky time is upon us. The Minnesota Zoo is celebrating with their second-annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular—a winding trail through the zoo featuring more than 5,000 hand-carved, illuminated pumpkins. Did last year’s wait times get you down? This year, the zoo is offering ticketed times (usually 7–11 p.m.) to ensure they keep the trail moving. They’ve also got a straw maze, live music, carousel rides, costumed characters, and a few more surprises on deck. Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for kids and seniors. Minnesota Zoo, 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley, mnzoo.org

The New Pornographers at First Avenue

October 1

Their sound just keeps getting better. The New Pornographers are coming to town, and they’re bringing impeccable harmony and instrumentation with them. This Indie band has been kicking it since 1997, and just released their eighth album In the Morse Code of Brake Lights. Enjoy a chill Tuesday night, and start your week off right with easy listening and good vibes. Special guest Lady Lamb will also be treating your ears to melodic and honest lyrics. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 day of show. First Avenue Mainroom, 701 N. 1st. Ave., Mpls., first-avenue.com

Toto at the State Theatre

October 1

After two years of world touring, Toto is closing out their “40 Trips Around the Sun Tour” right here in the States. The 70s rock band will probably be crooning the classics like Rosanna and Africa. If that’s not enough to get you there, they’re still one of the only bands from the 70s that has stayed relevant with pop culture and has a fan-base that spans generations (yes, Gen Z included). Tickets start at $55. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., hennepintheatretrust.org

Mac DeMarco at the Palace Theatre

October 2

Indie rock’s favorite slacker is coming back to the Twin Cities, and his new album sounds like he’s finally growing up. No longer writing odes to his favorite brand of cigarettes, he’s fresh off the release of May’s Here Comes the Cowboy (his sixth release this decade), on which he plays almost every instrument himself with sentimental twang. The lovable, gap-toothed goofball is wearing his heart on his sleeve like never before. Tickets are $42. Palace Theatre, 17 7th Place West, St. Paul, first-avenue.com

Hyenas at the Walker

October 2–5

On deck at the Walker Art Center this week is a satirical, postcolonial film that has comedy, hope, and revenge–like all our favorite classics. Hyenas, directed by Djibril Diop Mambéty, follows a former prostitute returning home wealthy. The dark comedy portrays the hope of her devastated village and her plot for revenge. Bold costumes and a moving score add spice to this biting commentary.Tickets are $10, or $8 for Walker members. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., walkerart.org

Twin Cities Marathon Weekend

October 4–6

We’re exhausted just thinking about it, but the sweatiest weekend in St. Paul is almost here. Here’s how it works: The 5K and 10K are on Saturday, with the 10 mile and marathon taking place Sunday, and family events (like a competitive-crawl diaper dash) are interspersed throughout the weekend. The energy along Summit Avenue and at the Capitol is unparalleled—bundle up, make a sign (You run marathons, I watch them on Netflix or Worst Parade Ever, maybe?), and get your high-five on. Minnesota State Capitol, tcmevents.org

26th Annual Print & Drawing Fair at Mia

October 4–6

Let out your inner art connoisseur by scouring pieces from up and coming artists. Curators from the Minneapolis Institute of Art will help you learn about the pieces and even assist in choosing one you might want to add to your sanctuary. There a multiple activities throughout the weekend to feed your artsy desire if you’re not quite ready to commit to a single piece. Free admission. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S., Mpls., artsmia.org