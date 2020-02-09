What to Do in the Twin Cities (2/9-2/17 2020)

× Expand Courtesy of The Fillmore Minneapolis The Fillmore

Brandi Carlile at The Fillmore

February 12-14

The hottest ticket in town this week marks the debut of The Fillmore Minneapolis, the new music venue backed by Live Nation. The last time country-pop star Brandi Carlile came to the Twin Cities was when she played the Grandstand at the State Fair this past summer. How will the sound quality compare? Will the sightlines be adequate? Will the jacked-up ticket prices prove worthwhile? Is this beginning of a spiral toward brand sponsorships? On the chance that you can nab tickets, find out. Sold out. The Fillmore Minneapolis, 525 N. 5th St, Mpls., fillmoreminneapolis.com

Mara Hvistendahl in Conversation with Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl at Magers & Quinn

February 11

There is a Pulitzer Prize finalist hiding in our midst, who’s producing some of the country’s most compelling journalism on the implications of an ever-growing tech-addled society and its global repercussions. At some point you’ve probably come across Mara Hvistendahl’s work, whether she’s reporting on a local murder mystery involving Bitcoin and the dark web or how we’re living out an episode of Black Mirror for Wired. In her latest book, The Scientist and the Spy: A True Story of China, the FBI, and Industrial Espionage, she writes of a biotech spy saga that unfurls from an Iowa cornfield. The Midwest has never felt so scandalized. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave, Mpls., 612-822-4611, magersandquinn.com

Spamtown, USA at Children’s Theatre

Opens February 16

What happens to a small town when one of its largest employers takes a hit? The Children’s Theatre Company’s latest show looks back on the 1985 Hormel strike in Austin, Minnesota (home of Spam, duh). Families, neighbors, and communities divide, tensions rise—and five teens just keep trying to live their lives in the midst of small-town drama and economic strife. Best for ages 9 and up. Tickets start at $15. Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 3rd Ave. S., Mpls., 612-874-0400, childrenstheatre.org

Ed Ackerson Celebration of Life Benefit at First Ave

February 15

The Minnesota music scene took a heavy hit in October 2019, when longtime local musician Ed Ackerson died from stage four pancreatic cancer. Now, the community is honoring his memory and impact with a show and benefit at First Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m., followed by a celebration of life ceremony at 6 and rock show at 7 (The Jayhawks, Kraig Jarret Johnson, Mark Mallman, Two Harbors, and Ackerson’s own BNLX and Polara will perform, along with DJ Jake Rudh). Proceeds benefit the Ed Ackerson Family Fund and the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. First Avenue Mainroom, 701 1st Ave. N., Mpls., 612-338-8388, first-avenue.com

The Suburbs at First Ave

February 14

Turn the Radio On to listen to the new sound of The Suburbs. Although not all of the original members remain in the band, a group of newcomers have started filling their shoes. Come see one of the bands that was part of the original “Minneapolis Sound” era alongside Prince, The Suicide Commandos, and others. Local artists Miloe and DJ Jake Rudh join in as their special guests. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 that day. First Avenue Mainroom, 701 1st Ave. N., Mpls., 612-338-8388, first-avenue.com

Cupid’s Undie Run

February 15

If you see a bunch of people running downtown in their underwear this week, don’t worry, it’s for charity. The Cupid’s Undie Run is a charity dedicated to helping fund neurofibromatosis research. It’s a party run, so don’t worry about finishing the race first. It’s about a mile long and can be taken at your own pace. If wearing just your underwear in Minnesota winter isn’t quite your thing (and we don’t blame you), costumes are more than welcome. Pourhouse, 10 S. 5th St., Mpls., 612-843-2555, thepourhousempls.com

Jasper Johns at the Walker

February 16-September 20

How do you celebrate a legendary artist’s 90th birthday? Well, starting February 16, the Walker is displaying An Art of Changes, an exhibition showing six decades of Jasper Johns’ work. Over 90 works will be categorized in four thematic sections that follow Johns work as he reuses and revises signature motifs, including the American flag and the alphabet. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., 612-375-7600, walkerart.org

Pizzazz! Comedy Event at Bauhaus

February 16

Some of the Twin Cities’ finest comedians, including Ali Sultan, Joe Christianson, Kathleen O’Brien, and Zach Kagan, will come together at Bauhaus to perform. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and laughs ensue at 8 p.m. $22 for the show and a pint. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler NE St., Mpls., 612-276-6911, bauhausbrewlabs.com

Calexico and Iron & Wine at First Ave

February 14

Sink into the folksy twang and melancholy of Calexico and Iron & Wine this Valentine’s Day at the Palace. Out of collaborative merging of these two emerges indie singer-songwriter melodies that evoke all the feels. The show also features Madison Cunningham, who will also be bringing her guitar and honest lyrics. Tickets are $39.50 in advance, $59.50 for reserved loge. Palace Theatre, 17 7th Pl. W., St. Paul, 612-332-1775, first-avenue.com

Button Poetry at Icehouse

February 16

Minneapolis-based Button Poetry brings the Twin Cities Artist Showcase to the Icehouse, where poets like Michael Lee, Kyle “Guante” Tran Myhre, Blythe Baird, and K McClendon bring their words to life. Also catch David Huss and The Headwaters and their upbeat folk rock in this night of thought-provoking word usage. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at door. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., S., Mpls., 612-276-6523, icehousempls.com