What to Do in the Twin Cities (2/3-2/10 2020)

Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group at the State Theatre

February 4–9

If it’s still your lifelong dream to see a bunch of painted guys bang on drums, now’s your chance. There’s creative percussion, there’s comedy, there’s audience interaction (ho boy), there’s a whole bunch of bright and strobe lighting (please be advised), you know the drill. Bonus: If you purchase a ticket to the Feb. 5 show, you get a free ticket for one kid under age 16. Kids love blue people! Tickets start at $40. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 800-982-2787, hennepintheatretrust.org

King Princess at the Palace

February 4

After her debut single “1950” dropped when she was 19, King Princess was put on the music map. Her latest record Cheap Queen acts as a heartbreak album, while also being a response to the whirlwind of a career she started at a young age. The singer-songwriter’s repertoire is full of emotional tracks and unique instrumentation. Filling out the night’s roster are Kilo Kish and Puffy. Tickets are $35 in advance, $50 for reserved seating. Palace Theatre, 17 7th Pl. W., St. Paul, 612-332-1775, first-avenue.com

Once On This Island at the Ordway

February 4-9

The Tony Award-winning musical Once On This Island has finally made its way to the Twin Cities. Follow the story of Ti Moune, a peasant girl who with the help of island gods sets out to find the man she loves. Sounds like the kind of story you’d just want to jump into, right? With seats onstage seating available, you can! But, no matter where you’re sitting, you’ll get to listen firsthand to songs written by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, the incredible minds behind the scores of Anastasia and Ragtime. Tickets start at $25. Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, 345 Washington St., St. Paul. 651-224-4222. ordway.org

Voxspex at Icehouse

February 5-6

Help support the elimination of gun violence while experiencing a new genre of music. Voxspex is a group organized by Lara Bolton that specializes in opera combined with other modern genres of music such as pop, jazz, and soul. With the assistance of Shine MSD, a non-profit that promotes healing through the arts, Voxspex’s trumpeter, Omar Abdulkarim, will be performing with the Instrument of Hope. It’s a trumpet made out of bullet shell casings which was commissioned by the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Catch their premiere in Minneapolis before they head off to New York. Icehouse. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Mpls. 612-276-6523. Icehousempls.com

Juliana Hatfield at the Turf Club

February 5

Let’s rewind for a second: The past 5 years saw singer-songwriter Juliana Hatifield, formerly of the indie-rock bands The Lemonheads, Some Girls, and Blake Babies, release an anti-Trump album called Pussycat, tribute albums to both Olivia Newton-John and The Police, and a collaborative project with The Replacements’ Paul Westerberg called the I Don’t Cares, which basically makes her an honorary Minnesotan. On 2018’s Weird, which she self-produced and played the majority of instruments on, she says: “I often feel cut-off from other people, from my feelings, from technology, from popular culture. I feel weird, I feel like I’m dreaming my life and that I am going to wake up some day.” Let all the weirdos connect at the Turf. Tickets are $20. Turf Club, 1601 University Ave W., St. Paul, 651-647-0486, first-avenue.com

The White Card at Penumbra

February 6–March 1

What happens when a couple of wealthy and white art collectors, passionate about racial injustice with a collection of work depicting violence against black Americans, invite a black photographer over for dinner? In her second play that’s set to make its regional debut at the Penumbra, the esteemed author Claudia Rankine flips the script on ownership and critiques the limits of empathy when it comes to art appreciation. Directed by Talvin Wilks, the play raises the question: Who exactly profits off the suffering of others? Tickets are $15 for students, $35 for seniors, and $40 for adults. Penumbra Theatre, 270 N. Kent St., St. Paul, 651-224-3180, penumbratheatre.org

Twelfth Night at the Guthrie

February 8–March 22

In Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, you’ll find more of a classic romantic comedy and a little less of a tragedy. Although the crux of the story is a shipwreck, which is tragic (hey, it’s still Shakespeare), humorous hijinxes follow. The shipwreck separates Viola and her twin brother, after which she disguises herself as a boy and becomes entangled in a love triangle. Mayhem and mishaps pepper the road to the big reveal of truth. Tickets start at $25. Guthrie Theater, 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls, 612-377-2224, guthrietheater.org

Grace Potter at the Palace

February 8

After a tumultuous few years (which included her band and her marriage breaking up, then getting remarried and having a baby—whew!), singer-songwriter Grace Potter is back on the scene with a new album and a tour stop in St. Paul. Certainly her life’s recent events shaped 2019’s Daylight, which evokes joy and pain and sadness and hope all at once. Devon Gilfillian opens. Tickets start at $38.50. Palace Theatre, 17 7th Pl. W., St. Paul, 612-338-8388, first-avenue.com

Bernarda Alba at Theater Latté Da

Until February 16

Featuring an all-women cast, Bernarda Alba tells the story of a powerful mother who subjects her five daughters to strict rules after her second husband dies. However, the daughters have other ideas, and soon begin to rebel against their mother. Tickets start at $33. Theater Latté Da, 345 13th Ave. NE, 612-339-3003, latteda.org