What to Do in the Twin Cities (2/18-2/24)

× Expand Courtesy of Shore Fire Media Raphael Saadiq

Raphael Saadiq at First Avenue

February 22

Raphael Saadiq stops at First Ave for his Jimmy Lee Tour. Jimmy Lee came out to critical acclaim in 2019 and was Saadiq’s first solo album in eight years, meaning opportunities to catch the former member of Tony! Toni! Toné! in person are few and far between. Get there early to bear witness to the talent that is Jamila Woods. Tickets are $35. First Avenue Mainroom, 701 1st Ave. N., Mpls., 612-332-1775, first-avenue.com

Gloria Steinem at Northrop

February 19

One of the leading voices in feminism, journalism, and equal rights is coming to Northrop this week for a conversation with MPR’s Kerri Miller. If you don’t know her by name recognition alone, you may know Steinem for her work cofounding Ms. and New York magazines, her books and writings, or the quote “A woman needs a man like a fish needs a bicycle.” Starstruck yet? We are. Tickets are free but required for entry. Northrop Auditorium, University of Minnesota, 84 SE Church St., Mpls., tickets.umn.edu

Lexii Alijai Benefit Show at First Avenue

February 19

Flourishing St. Paul rapper Lexii Alijai died on New Year’s Day after a reported overdose. Even though she was only 21 years old, she was already a valued member of the Twin Cities music scene (and beyond), and her death shook the community. Friends, family, and fans will celebrate her life and kickstart a scholarship fund in her honor at a benefit concert at First Ave this week. R&B singer Kehlani, a friend and collaborator of Alijai’s, will headline, and plenty of special guests (including Lizzo DJ/Twin Cities rapper Sophia Eris) are set to perform as well. Tickets are $35. First Avenue Mainroom, 701 1st Ave. N., Mpls., 612-332-1775, first-avenue.com

Tove Lo at the Palace

February 20

The Saddest Girl in Sweden brings her Sunshine Kitty Tour to town with her hazey pop songs filled with rebel attitude and heartbreak. Her song “Habits (Stay High)” peaked charts as number three on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 2014, with “Talking Body” hitting number twelve a year later. Also singing with precise sass and a bit of humor, Alma makes music mashing up genres like rap and soul. Tickets are $33. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul, palacestpaul.com

Echosmith

February 21

Catch these “Cool Kids” on tour promoting their new album, Lonely Generation. The band made of siblings hoped to make an album similar to a diary. It’s their first independent album and is filled with pop anthems and heavy instruments. Rock band Weathers and quickly growing singer Jayden Bartels open. Tickets are $25. Fine Line, 318 1st Ave. N., Mpls., 612-338-8388, finelinemusic.com

Lori Barbero Vintage T-shirt Sale at June

February 21-23

The Babes in Toyland drummer has a lot of vintage t-shirts in storage that she’s accumulated over years of touring–well over 1,000, in fact. Check out her collection at the resale shop June. Additionally, the store will also show the work of concert photographer Tommy Smith, who will be selling photos from his ‘80s collection that includes Prince, David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, and Tina Turner. Free. June, 3406 Lyndale Avenue S., Mpls., 612-354-3970, facebook.com

Winter Beer Dabbler

February 22

Instead of travelling around the state (and nation) in pursuit of the best beer, why not let them come to you? The Annual Winter Beer Dabbler brings together more than 180 breweries and cideries and over 600 beers and ciders for your sampling pleasure. Live music and competitive entertainment round out this event. And don’t forget to bundle up. Designated driver $20, general admission $50, early access $70. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul, beerdabbler.com

American Factory Screening at the Walker

February 22

American Factory, fresh off its win for Best Documentary at the Academy Awards, is being screened at Walker Art Center Saturday. The documentary follows a Chinese billionaire who opens an auto-glass factory in rural Ohio and the ensuing conflict between the Chinese technicians and previously unemployed American auto workers. Also keep in mind the Walker Dialogue series, which hosts Julia Reichert next on February 29. The conversation will encompass Reichert’s 50 years in documentary filmmaking, her inspirations and collaborators. Tickets are $10. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., 612-375-7600, walkerart.org

Art and Migration at MIA

February 23 - May 24

Leaving your home country isn't always a matter of choice, or without strife. Come to MIA to see the work of 20 different artists from Cuba, France, Nigeria, the United States, and others. The art isn’t limited to the physical. Come experience personal stories, poetry, videos, and more. General tickets are $20. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S., Mpls., 888-642-2787, artsmia.org

KISS at the Xcel

February 24

It’s the end of the road for KISS, who are playing the last shows of their final tour (for now, anyway). Looking to “Rock and Roll All Nite”? This could be your last chance before the band wraps things up in New York this July. Don your finest black and white make-up and let it out with a bang. Tickets start at $37. Xcel Energy Center, 199 Kellogg Boulevard W., St. Paul, 651-265-4800, xcelenergycenter.com