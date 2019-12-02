What to Do in the Twin Cities (12/2-12/9 2019)

× Expand Photograph by Josh Cheuse

J.S. Ondara at First Avenue

December 7

Fresh off a Grammy nomination for Best Americana Album, the singer-songwriter J.S. Ondara is set to play the mainroom and show off the timeless folk tunes on his latest, Tales of America. After gaining initial traction on Soundcloud and Youtube, he caught the attention of record labels, and opened for his idol Neil Young on tour. Before he makes a triumphant return to the Minnesota stage, revisit our profile of the musical troubadour on how he got here from Kenya. Tickets start at $20. First Avenue, 701 N 1st Ave, Minneapolis, 612-338-8388, first-avenue.com

Mount Eerie at the Cedar Cultural Center

December 8

The indie-folk recording project of Phil Elverum, whose lo-fi homespun recordings from the Pacific Northwest have also been released under The Microphones moniker, is resoundingly intimate and painfully real. In recent years, his albums A Crow Looked at Me and Now Only looked piercingly at death, as he dealt with the cancer diagnosis of his late wife, the artist Geneviève Castrée, and began raising their daughter on his own after she died. This year his latest album, co-written with Julie Doiron called Lost Wisdom pt. 2, finds the musical recluse after a year-long marriage to actress Michelle Williams, and coming to terms with how we never stop learning as we get older. Tickets are $25. Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Avenue, Mpls., 612-338-2674, thecedar.org

Brockhampton at the Armory

December 3

Who’s the best boy band in the world? It’s a title that Brockhampton claim as their own. After meeting through a thread on the internet–specifically, a Kanye West fan forum–the hip-hop collective has cultivated a devoted Gen Z following, releasing albums at a breakneck pace that redefine the rules of what rap can be, sound, or look like. Tickets start at $37. Armory, 500 South 6th St, Mpls., 612-315-3965, armorymn.com

Dead Man Winter at the Turf Club

December 3

Trampled by Turtles frontman Dave Simonett hits the Turf Club with his solo project. His first album, Furnace, goes deep into his personal life and hits on the vulnerability of breaking up and moving on. To get real in his writing, the singer-songwriter holed up in a tiny cabin Up North—like any good writer would do—and put pen to paper in, fittingly, the dead of winter. Grab a drink and a date (or your friends, if you’re riding solo as well) and snuggle up in the Turf Club to hear what he came up with. Tickets are $25. Turf Club, 1601 University Ave., St. Paul, 651-647-0486, turfclub.net

Julmarknad

December 6–8

The American Swedish Institute’s classic holiday fest and market is back. The museum will feature 55-plus artisans from around the Midwest selling glass art, textiles, ceramics, and more. Can’t find the perfect gift for someone on your list? The gift shops will be open as well. New this year: a preview party on Friday with drinks, apps, and artist meet-and-greets, plus the book release of A to Zäåö: Playing with History at the American Swedish Institute. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, kids, and members. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Mpls., 612-871-4907, asimn.org

A Drag Queen Christmas

December 3

Looking for a new holiday tradition? Or maybe this is your holiday tradition? (In that case, we want to join your family, please.) Join the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race at the Pantages for a Christmas show like no other—host Nina West will make sure of it. Get ready for sparkly costumes, wild dance moves, and an unforgettable evening. It’s all ages, but there will be a bit of adult content. Tickets start at $43. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 800-982-2787, hennepintheatretrust.org

The Great Russian Nutcracker

December 6-7

Catch the Moscow Ballet’s classic rendition of the Nutcracker set to Tchaikovsky’s instantly recognizable score. Whether it’s a family tradition or your first time, the combination of the music, dance, sets, and costumes are bound to captivate you. You’ll be swept up in Masha’s journey with the Nutcracker Prince as they pirouette their way through the Snow Forest. Tickets start at $33. Orpheum Theater, 910 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-339-7707, hennepintheatretrust.org

The New Standards Holiday Show

December 7-8

Swing into the holiday spirit as Chan Poling, John Munson, and Steve Roehm lead a night of merriment. The minimalist jazz group is accompanied by various musicians and dancers in their set. Plus, a barrage of surprise special guests round out a show full of unexpected, spirited entertainment. Tickets are $25-110. The State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-339-7707, hennepintheatretrust.org

Jingle Ball

December 9

Katy Perry headlines the star-studded Jingle Ball lineup, bringing hits like “Hot N Cold” to a state that could use some temperature balance. Our hearts have been in Havana ever since Cuba native Camila Cabello strutted onto the scene with the 2018 best-selling single off her debut album, Camila. She brings Havana warmth to Minneapolis on a Monday night, and we’re here for it. Perry and Cabello are joined by 5SOS, fairly new boy-band Why Don’t We, rising stars from China Monsta X, and peppy pop star Lauv (who opened for Ed Sheeran just a year ago). Tickets start at $26. Xcel Energy Center, 199 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul, 612-726-8200, iheart.com/jingle-ball/

Amy Grant & Michael W. Smith

December 6

Be serenaded into the holiday season by this Grammy-winning duo (and Christmas music experts). These longtime friends join voices for a Christian-pop Christmas celebration, backed by a symphony orchestra. With 10 albums between them, Grant and Smith will pull out Christmas classics as well as their own hits. On the short seven-city holiday tour, they are joined by Marc Martel, a Christian-rock artist and the frontman for Queen’s official tribute show, The Queen Extravaganza, for six years. Tickets start at $33. Target Center, 600 1st Ave. N., Mpls., 612-673-0900, targetcenter.com