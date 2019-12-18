What to Do in the Twin Cities (12/18-12/29 2019)

× Expand Courtesy of Afternoon Records Bad Bad Hats

Bad Bad Hats’ Winter Ball at First Avenue

December 21

Instead of being bummed about the latest wave of snow, celebrate the joys of winter with local indie rock band Bad Bad Hats at their winter ball. Known for their pop-punk style and sincere lyrics, the trio have released two top-rate albums, Psychic Reader and Lightning Round. The ball’s lineup is filled out by Rayboys from Chicago and Minneapolis band Last Import. Tickets are $16 in advance, and $18 at doors. First Avenue Mainroom, 701 1st. Ave. N., Mpls., 612-332-1775, first-avenue.com

The Moth StorySLAM at the Parkway

December 18

Fans of public radio and podcasts know the magic of storytelling that The Moth radio hour effuses. This month locals have the chance to share their stories revolving around the theme of family. Participants prepare a five-minute tale about their clan, whether chosen or designated by blood. Listen, laugh, and empathize at this open-mic storytelling competition. Sold out. The Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Mpls., 612-822-8080, theparkwaytheater.com

Brother Ali at First Avenue

December 19

For 17 years, Brother Ali has been sharing with us his own personal brand of socially conscious hip-hop. The Minneapolis MC will be returning to his stomping ground this week to celebrate the 15th anniversary of his debut album, Shadows on the Sun. Old Brother Ali fanatics are in luck because he’ll be performing the entire album during the show. Tickets are $20. First Avenue, 701 1st. Ave. N., Mpls., 612-332-1775, first-avenue.com

Holidazzle at Loring Park

December 19-22

It’s the last week to check out the decked out Loring Park for thel Holidazzle gathering, with makers markets, food vendors, ice skating, and huge sculpture installations that are worth checking out. Take a walk around the park, tour the festive lights, and cozy up with some hot cocoa. Free. Loring Park, Mpls., holidazzle.com

All Tomorrow’s Petty Winter Residency at thr Turf Club

December 19 and 26

The Tom Petty quasi-tribute band hit the Turf Club earlier this month for its winter residency, and there are still two shows left. Catch their mostly recognizable, yet slightly altered versions of Tom Petty’s greatest hits or deep cuts—and sing along if you must. This week’s show features special guests BBGUN, Daryl Crow (yes, an all-male Sheryl Crow band), and Harvey Benson. Turf Club, 1601 University Ave., St. Paul, 651-647-0486, first-avenue.com

JD McPherson at First Avenue

December 20

Last year the Nashville-based Americana artist released his fourth album, a Christmas collection of original music called Socks. We're pleased to tell you that the album (and this show) should prove vastly more satisfying than receiving actual socks for Christmas. Plus, opener Joel Paterson dives into the Yellow Submarine with Beatles covers from his newest album. Tickets are $22 in advance, $25 at the door. First Avenue & 7th Street Entry, 701 1st Ave. N., Mpls., 612-332-1775, first-avenue.com

Winter Solstice Celebration at the American Swedish Institute

December 20

The winter solstice marks the shortest day of the year—and also a long-celebrated pagan and Scandinavian day of celebration and rebirth. So it’s fitting that our resident Scandi experts over at ASI throw one heck of a solstice bash every year, complete with small plates, glögg (mulled wine), shopping, and good vibes for longer, sunnier days to come. The event is sold out, but you can get on the waitlist just in case. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Mpls., 612-871-4907, asimn.org

Mark Mallman’s Peace on Earth at the Parkway

December 21

Minneapolis marathon singer Mark Mallman (say that five times fast) takes the stage at The Parkway for what you might call a short performance–just two hours. Known nationally for his marathon concerts, which have gone 78.6 and 180 hours straight, this bite-sized holiday concert is small and sweet, just like our fave cookies. Tickets are $13 in advance, $18 at the door. The Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Mpls., 612-822-8080, theparkwaytheater.com

The Jayhawks at the Palace Theatre

December 21

The ‘80s indie band The Jayhawks are back and ready to help bring some nostalgia your way for the holidays. Get a taste of what they’ve been up to from the 2018 album, Back Roads and Abandoned Motels, and reminisce with the other works that have spanned over their two-decade, nine-album music career. Tickets start at $35. Palace Theatre, 17 W 7th Pl, St. Paul, 612-338-8388, palacestpaul.com

2019 British Arrows Awards at the Walker

Through December 29

The world of British advertising is particularly creative, which is why annual screenings of the British Arrows Awards at the Walker Art Center have become something of a tradition. Stop by to see how commercials are being produced across the pond. Tickets are $14. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., 612-375-7600, walkerart.org