What to Do in the Twin Cities (11/4-11/10)

Jonathan Van Ness at the State Theatre

November 6

Queer Eye’s iconic JVN will be landing in Minneapolis for his first ever comedy tour, Road to Beijing. Expect a witty deliverance of all things JVN including his memoir, podcast, and his Queer Eye besties. And with two performances, you have no excuse to miss what’s sure to be comedy gold from the hairstylist-turned-TV icon. Tickets start at $45. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Ave, Mpls, hennepintheatretrust.org

Danny Brown at First Avenue

November 5

The Detroit rapper Danny Brown seems to reinvent himself with each album release. On his latest, uknowhatimsayin¿, executive produced by Q-Tip (A Tribe Called Quest), Brown pulls from a variety of hip-hop styles and cadences, sounding far removed from the rest of the rap landscape in 2019 with his goofball charm. “This is my version of a stand-up comedy album,” the 38-year-old artist says. “Most of my close friends now aren’t rappers—they’re comedians and actors. So I wanted to create something that mixed humor with music. Something that was funny but not parody.” It’s classic, yet entirely new. Tickets are $25. First Avenue, 701 N 1st Ave., Mpls., first-avenue.com

The Juniper Tree at Walker Cinema

November 6-9

If you’re looking for a different movie experience, head to Walker Art Center. Walker Cinema, the art center’s movie theater, has been deemed “one of the best places to view film in the country.” This week, take a journey through medieval Iceland with a showing of The Juniper Tree, starring Björk and loosely based on the Brother’s Grimm fairytale with the same moniker. Tickets are free for students, $10 for the public and $8 for Walker Art members. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Pl., Mpls., walkerart.org

My Caesarean Reading at Blooma

November 7

How much do you actually know about c-sections? The new essay collection My Caesarean: Twenty-One Mothers on the C-Section Experience and After makes a point that no two people who undergo the procedure share the exact same experience. The book reveals the emotional and physical realities of caesarean birth and what happens beyond the hospital room from a variety of perspectives. Separating fact from fiction, the book dispels common myths about the operation, and is necessary reading for all mothers. Free. Blooma Minneapolis, 5315 Lyndale Avenue South, Mpls., facebook.com

Talking Volumes: Karen Armstrong at the Fitzgerald Theater

November 7

We live in reactionary times. People are quick to form knee-jerk, immediate opinions without genuinely trying to understand the opposite side, and the topic of religion is a landmine for this type of discourse. People turn to religious texts to form their ethical and moral codes, but in her new book The Lost Art of Scripture, Karen Armstrong bridges the divide between different faiths to reenage with holy texts on a more literary level. As she chronicles the development of major religions, she reveals how their texts have been misinterpreted throughout history. In conversation with Kerri Miller for this iteration of Talking Volumes, you’re sure to leave with a better understanding of people outside your bubble. Tickets are $32.50. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E Exchange St., St Paul, first-avenue.com

Pete Davidson

November 7-9

Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson comes to the Twin Cities for three nights of comedy at the Varsity Theater. Known for his SNL character Chad and his hilariously honest appearances at the Weekend Update desk, Davidson currently lays claim to the title of the youngest cast member on the show. You may have also caught him roasting Justin Bieber in 2015, or in MTV’s Guy Code and Wild ‘n Out. Tickets start at $29.Varsity Theater, 1308 S.E. 4th St., Mpls. varsitytheater.com

Hanson at Mystic Lake

November 8

“If Only” the ‘90s pop group you know and love was coming to the Twin Cities this week–get “Fired Up.” After last year’s State Theatre appearance with a full orchestra (more MmmBach than “MmmBop”), Hanson doesn’t want to spend “A Minute Without You,” and they were “Thinking of You” with their latest tour. Southern ‘burb-ers need “A Song to Sing,” so “This Time Around,” Hanson will play Mystic Lake Casino. “Where’s the Love?” In Prior Lake! Minnesota fans and Hanson would be "Lost Without Each Other"–even a "Man From Milwaukee" will be at this show. Tickets start at $55. Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake, mysticlake.com

The Barber of Seville

November 9-17

Be whisked away in a story of comedy and romance in this classic Italian opera performed with music by Gioachino Rossini and libretto by Cesare Sterbini. See, hear, and experience the tale of a young woman escaping an incompatible suitor in favor of finding true love–all with the assistance of Seville’s clever barber. The MN Opera brings the story to life while performing in Italian (not to worry, English translations are projected too) at the Ordway. Tickets start at $35. Ordway Center for Performing Arts, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, mnopera.org

Holi-Go-Fabulous

November 10

With Halloween in our rear view mirrors, it’s time to start thinking of the rest of the holiday season. Join Mpls.St.Paul Magazine editors and local experts in a day filled with the latest holiday trends. Get expert advice on making festive cocktails from senior food and dining editor, Stephanie March, and get the inside details on decorating your home and entertaining with style from Home & Design editor Kelly Kegans and Haut House Studio DIY Experts. Tickets are $25. The Westin Edina Galleria, 3201 Galleria, Edina, mspmag.com

Minneapolis Vintage Market

November 10

This pop-up vintage shopping event comes from the founder of Minneapolis Craft Market, Hayley Matthews-Jones, a London-native who brought commonplace market shopping to Minneapolis. On the top floor of the Solar Arts Building, vintage vibes already abound thanks to Chowgirls (hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, antique sideboard from the Johnny Cash estate, and barfront with reclaimed wood from Milwaukee’s Harley Davidson plant). Add in vintage vendors from around the state and the result is a kickin’ Vintage ‘Vember market against the backdrop of the Northeast Minneapolis Art District. Tickets are free for general admission, $10 for early birds. Chowgirls at Solar Arts, 711 15th Ave. NE., Mpls., mplsvintagemarket.com