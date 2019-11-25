What to Do in the Twin Cities (11/25-12/1 2019)

× Expand Up

Up at Orchestra Hall

Nov. 29–Dec. 1

The balloons are descending on Orchestra Hall. The Minnesota Orchestra will play the score of Up while the film (AKA one of the Disney/Pixar greats) plays behind the pit. Trust us, grab the tissues: The great love story of Carl and Ellie hits the feels even harder when it’s backed by a live orchestra. Tickets start at $45 for adults, with discounts for kids. Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., minnesotaorchestra.org

Six at the Ordway

Nov. 29–Dec. 22

The six beheaded, divorced, and disgruntled wives of Henry VIII have a few things to say. It’s time for their ex-in-common to go down—but he’s not the star of the show. The musical, which hits Broadway in 2020, first stops in St. Paul for a holiday-season run (in case holiday shows of yore are a little too kitschy for you). As far as the kids are concerned, this could be the next Hamilton. Want to learn more? Read our interview with the six queens here. Tickets start at $40.50. Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, ordway.org

Gully Boys at 7th Street Entry

Sundays, Dec. 1–29

Back in 2016, none of the three Gully Boys–Kathy, Nadirah and Natalie–knew how to play their instruments. Their DIY work ethic is imbued in the spirit of the band. Fast forward three years, and they released their first album Not So Brave, won City Pages’ annual Picked to Click poll in 2018, and now have a winter residency at the Entry. Tickets are $15. 7th Street Entry, 701 N 1st Ave, Mpls., first-avenue.com

Choreographers’ Evening at the Walker Art Center

Nov. 30

Get to the Walker to see a showcase of 13 performance works as part of the Choreographers’ Evening curated by SuperGroup–the performance collaboration of Erin Search-Wells, Sam Johnson, and Jeffrey Wells. Get to know the up-and-coming performers of the Twin Cities, and celebrate the thriving dance community with shows that are sure to be experimental, fresh, and compelling. Tickets are $25. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Pl, Mpls., walkerart.org

Kim Petras at the Palace Theatre

Nov. 30

After conquering the iTunes Top Ten Pop Chart, Kim Petras is embarking on her very first headliner tour. Petras has collabed with Charli XCX, Cheat Codes and SOPHIE. If we’re lucky, maybe she’ll haul one of them on stage when she makes her stop here in St. Paul. Tickets start at $33.50. Palace Theatre, 17 W 7th Pl., St. Paul, palacestpaul.com

A Prairie Home Christmas at Pantages

November 30

Don your ugliest sweater and don’t forget the lutefisk for the journey back to Lake Wobegon. The Prairie Home Companion team reunites for a Christmas show at the Pantages Theatre. This Christmas special is complete with all the wit, sound effects, wild stories, and pickled herring you’d expect from Lake Wobegon–the kind of crazy that’s only possible in Minnesota. Tickets start at $46. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., hennepintheatretrust.org

Turkey Trot

November 27

Before you gobble up your turkey day feast, combat that tryptophan coma with the seventh annual Turkey Trot along the Mississippi River in St. Paul. This 6K and 10K walk/run partners with Open Door to deliver food to people in need. Participants are rewarded with a cup of eggnog at the finish line, plus a long sleeve shirt, a finisher’s medal, AND a fast-acting metabolism so you can heap on that second helping of Grandma’s famous stuffing. Registration is $41. Race starts at Upper Landing Park, 180 Shepard Rd., St. Paul, turkeytrotsaintpaul.com

The Expressionist Figure at the Walker

Nov. 17- Apr. 19

The Walker’s longtime supporters, Miriam and Erwin Kelen, have donated a number of their own pieces to be displayed in the Burnet Gallery. With works in crayon to graphite and everything in between, the Kelens leave no stone unturned with their vast array of artistic expression. There’s something for everyone in this collection of portraiture, fantasy, erotica and social satire. The Kelens pieces are joined by works from the likes of Pablo Picasso, Paul Klee, and Andy Warhol. Tickets are $15. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Pl, Mpls., walkerart.org

Polica at the Entry

November 26-27

The Twin Cities favorite indie synth-pop band embarks on tour with their fourth album When We Stay Alive, out in January. Frontwoman Channy Leaneagh has healed from a fall in 2018, and is back on stage with her powerful vocals. Their two nights of shows are both sold out, so count yourself lucky if you’re able to snag a ticket to hear rhythmic tunes. Tickets are $20. 7th Street Entry, 701 First Ave. N., Mpls., first-avenue.com

The Cactus Blossoms at First Avenue

November 30

Local brother-duo from Minneapolis, Page Burkum and Jack Torrey, showcase an individualized take on country-folk at the Mainroom. For a night of easy listening after the chaos of Thanksgiving, The Cactus Blossoms have you covered. Also catch special guest, singer-songwriter Lillie Mae based out of Nashville. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of. First Avenue Mainroom, 701 First Ave N., Mpls., first-avenue.com