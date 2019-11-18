What to Do in the Twin Cities (11/18-11/24 2019)

× Expand Photograph by Annabel Mehran Wilco

Wilco at the Palace Theater

November 22-24

Wilco has been consistently making music since their formation in the ‘90s, with their signature Americana-infused indie rock sound. The six-piece band is taking their newest album Ode to Joy on the road, and with two nights at the Palace already sold out, their run of shows is sure to be a hit. Catch Duluth singer-songwriter and violinist Gaelynn Lea as the opener at Sunday night’s performance. Tickets are $59.50. Palace Theater, 17 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul, palacestpaul.com

Miss Bennet at the Jungle Theater

November 20 - December 29

Only a few years after Jane Austen left off the story of the iconic Bennet sisters, the play picks up as the sisters and their spouses come together for Christmas at the Darcy home. The holiday romance follows middle sister Mary Bennet as she finds herself falling for the popular bachelor Arthur de Bourgh. Tickets start at $20. Jungle Theater, 2951 Lyndale Ave., Mpls., jungletheater.org

The Phantom of the Opera at the Orpheum Theatre

November 20–December 1

The chandelier is (shakily) up for Phantom’s return to the Orpheum (don’t sit directly under it). Andrew Lloyd Weber’s musical about a moody “phantom” haunting the Paris Opera in the 1900s and his obsession with opera up-and-comer Christine Daae was a hit in the Orph’s 2017 season and is sure to be just as gripping during its 2019 run. But we beg of you: If you’re not an opera star yourself, maybe refrain from singing along to “Think of Me” and “Angel of Music” until you’re safely enclosed on the car ride home. Tickets start at $50. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., hennepintheatretrust.org

Talking Volumes: Tracy K. Smith

November 21

MPR’s Kerri Miller will pull up a chair next to poet Tracy K. Smith for the next iteration of Talking Volumes. Smith, a Graywolf Press author (local literary pride!), was the 2017–2019 Poet Laureate of the United States and won a Pulitzer in 2011 for Life on Mars. She and Miller will discuss her latest collection, Wade in the Water—complete with a live performance from singer and performance artist Lady Midnight. Tickets are $32.50. The Fitzgerald, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, first-avenue.com

Charlie Parr at the Cedar Cultural Center

November 21-22

After a skateboarding shoulder injury forced Charlie Parr to re-learn guitar, this Duluth native released an eponymous album putting his life-changing journey to melodies. The weekend starts early with Parr’s Thursday and Friday shows at the Cedar Cultural Center. They are sold out (officially), but motivated fans could still nab tickets. Minnesota to the core, the blues-folk Charlie Parr album was recorded in Cannon Falls, and is the only one of Parr’s 14 albums he wanted to name after himself. Tickets are sold out. Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave. S., Mpls., thecedar.org

Kikagaku Moyo at the Turf Club

November 22

On Masana Temples, the Japanese psych-rock band Kikagaku Moyo broadens their horizons with a conceptual album that fast-forwards from the '70s sound they've become known to conjure. Masana means to describe “a Utopian feeling where everything can interact harmoniously and offer inspiration and understanding.” If you’ve never felt anything at a live concert, buckle up and prepare to ascend. Tickets start at $17. Turf Club, 1601 University Ave., St. Paul, turfclub.net

Elvis Costello and the Imposters at the State Theater

November 23

This band just doesn’t stop. Fresh off their summer circuit, Elvis Costello and the Imposters are jumping right into things this fall with their “Just Trust” tour. They know you have a lot of questions, mostly pertaining to whether or not they’ll croon your favorite hits, which is why they’re asking you to “Just Trust” them. Tickets start at $54, State Theater, 805 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., hennepintheatretrust.org

Nick Kroll at Pantages Theatre

November 23

You know him by the sound of his voice. If you haven’t heard Nick Kroll speak recently in the Secret Life of Pets 2, as Uncle Fester in The Addams Family, or on the Netflix animated series about puberty Big Mouth–where he voices more than 30 characters–then you might’ve seen the comedian’s face on his own Nick Kroll Show on Comedy Central, as Ruxin in The League on FX, or immortalized in various reaction Gifs online. On the road for his Middle-Aged Boy Tour, head to the Pantages this week to cringe at the growing pains of Kroll’s perpetual adolescence. Tickets start at $33. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave, Mpls., hennepintheatretrust.org

U of M Marching Band Indoor Concert

November 23-24

Forget Friday night lights, we’re here for the marching band. The Pride of Minnesota is 320 members strong, and takes the Carlson Family Stage for two nights of head banging, eardrum rattling fun, directed by Betsy McCann. Keep your eyes out for cymbal flips, drum-stick tosses, and hornline instrument choreography–there’s sure to be plenty at the 58th Marching Band Indoor Concert. Tickets start at $20. Northrop, SE 84 Church St., Mpls., northrop.umn.edu

Third Eye Blind at Myth

November 24

Do you know what you need to get through this semi-charmed life? You need Third Eye Blind. Their legendary debut, with sad bangers like “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Jumper,” and ”The Background,” crystallized 3EB to a certain time and place of cultural ubiquity. The soundtrack to many a '90s teen movie, the beloved emo/alt-rock band is returning to the Twin Cities after playing the Basilica Block Party last year, and this time have a new album, Screamer, that came out in October at their disposal. Do we know any of their songs past the first album? No. Do we care? No. Come early for local opener Gully Boys. Tickets start at $40. Myth Live, 3090 Southlawn Drive, St. Paul, mythlive.com