What to Do in the Twin Cities (11/11-11/17 2019)

Angel Olsen

Angel Olsen at First Avenue

November 12

I’m just putting this out there for anybody who needs to hear it: Dump your boyfriend, and make it a priority to go see Angel Olsen instead. On the road for her latest album, All Mirrors, the singer-songwriter has leveled up from the intimate, scathing lo-fi folk recordings she made her name on, like on 2014’s Burn Your Fire for No Witness. Her ability to showcase raw desire, as she does on My Woman’s “Shut Up Kiss Me”, make her an arresting stage presence. She can also get you to move too: This summer, she was featured on an absolute banger by Mark Ronson. For extra emotional catharsis, come early for opener Vagabon. Tickets are $30. First Avenue, 701 N 1st Ave, Minneapolis, first-avenue.com

FKA twigs at the Palace Theatre

November 14

Before she became FKA twigs, the Gloucestershire-raised Tahliah Debrett Barnett was a back-up dancer. Her nickname stems from the snapping sound her bones would make as she twisted her joints. On her second full-length album Magdalene, released today, her predisposition to movement unifies the disparate styles she effortlessly embodies, as her sad voice hovers over minimal trip-hop beats with spare electronic instrumentation. If you’re still not yet ready to cry in the club, check out her recent Tonight Show performance. Tickets start at $35. Palace Theatre, 17 W 7th Pl, St. Paul, palacestpaul.com

The Piano Guys at the Orpheum

November 14

Dad sneakers meet their musical equivalent with a quartet of Southern Utah dads–unexpected, yet captivating. You may have binged YouTube videos of these talented musicians performing their pieces in beautiful locales. Now, they’re going live. Following their 2018 album Limitless (the eighth in their repertoire), the dads hop on tour with live versions of their unexpected combos and fan favorite covers. Tickets start at $55.50. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., hennepintheatretrust.org

Maren Morris at the Armory

November 16

Ditch the boys for Maren Morris’ Girl world tour. Maren first cranked up our radio dials with “My Church” in 2015, and has since released new head-bobbers and heart-throbbers like “The Bones,” “Gold Love,” and “Company You Keep” on her second studio album. Though her tour celebrates women, we are all celebrating boys, too, after Maren and her long-haired hubby Ryan Herd announced in October that they’re expecting a baby boy in March. Tickets start at $47. Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., armorymn.com

A Christmas Carol opens at the Guthrie

November 12

Dickens’ famed tale of Scrooge and the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future wish Twin Citians a “Bah! Humbug!” holiday season. This local winter staple, directed by Lauren Keating, reminds us to embrace the present through the mildly humorous and relevant lens of the Guthrie’s adaptation. Tickets start at $29. Guthrie Theater, 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls., guthrietheater.org

Button Poetry

November 17

Individual World Poetry Slam Champion and poet laureate of Boston, Porsha Olayiwola performs at the Icehouse at her book release show. Her collection of poems I Shimmer Sometimes, Too releases Nov. 19. In the book and her performances, Olayiwola explores issues facing the black, woman, and queer diasporas. Experience a night of poetry and be ready to give out some snaps. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at door. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Mpls., icehousempls.com

Minnesota Conference on Architecture

November 12-15

Learn, discuss, and explore topics impacting the architecture community both locally and globally. Choose from presentations on things like sustainability, ethics, diversity, and technology. The four day conference includes tours of recent local builds, including Minnehaha Academy, Vertical Endeavors, and Allianz Field. Don’t miss finding some inspiration in the exhibit hall, which will showcase over 200 companies featuring the newest products and services. Tickets are $15 for members, $25 for nonmembers. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Ave. S., Mpls., .aia-mn.org

Kris Kristofferson at Pantages Theatre

November 12

Kris Kristofferson has done it all. From playing rugby to being in super country music group, The Highwaymen with the likes of Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash. Named by RollingStone as “one of the greatest songwriters of all time” he’s gracing Minneapolis with his presence with a little help from back-up band, The Strangers. Have a little country soothe your soul during this blustery week of Fall (Who am I kidding. It’s basically winter). Tickets start at $68.50. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Mpls, hennepintheatretrust.org

Caamp at First Avenue

November 13

Hailing from the Midwest, Caamp is returning for their By and By album tour. They recently added new band member, Matt Vinson, just before releasing By and By this past summer. From playing coffee shops in Athens, Ohio to a national tour, to finding their sound in an attic with the help of some light beers, the band is ready to give their fans the musical experience they’ve been waiting for. Tickets are $22 in advance, $25 at the door. First Avenue, 701 1st Ave., Mpls., first-avenue.com

Hark! The Basement Ladies Sing at the Ames Center

November 1- January 10

Go a little non-traditional with your entertainment this holiday season by catching a show in the musical series from The Church Basement Ladies. Set in December 1960, the ladies serve up cookies, coffee and comedy. Audience participation is highly encouraged, especially as the Basement Ladies belt out some classic holiday carols. Tickets start at $34. Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, ames-center.com