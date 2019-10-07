What to Do in the Twin Cities (10/7-10/13)

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Fashionopolis

October 9

Our very own night of high fashion is here. Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s sixth-annual fashion show—and celebration of local retail—will showcase looks inspired by the world’s chic-est cities, that Twin Citians can shop at right in their own backyards. As for the dress code? It’s time to rock that daring, sparkly, fab-as-heck frock you didn’t think you could wear anywhere else. A few tickets are still available; snag them before they’re gone! Standard seated tickets start at $50. Aria, 105 N. 1st St., Mpls., mspmag.com

The Haunted Basement

Runs until November 2

The Haunted Basement returns and is as ready as ever to make you scream. Choose from no-touch, touch, and “fraidy cat” experiences to enjoy the thrill of a good scare at your personal comfort level. Famed for psychological terror, you might also get an extra chill knowing it’s their thirteenth year running the interactive theatrical fright show. Tickets range from $15-30, Rosedale Center, 1595 MN-36, Roseville, hauntedbasement.org

Pipeline at Penumbra Theatre

Runs through October 27

Get ready to be glued to your seats with Dominique Morriseau’s drama, Pipeline. High school student Omari is plagued with the dangers of the streets and discrimination at his upstate private school. Will his mom, Nya, be able to protect her son from both worlds of danger? Hit Penumbra to find out. Tickets start at $15. 270 N. Kent St., St. Paul, penumbratheatre.org

Lizzo at the Armory

October 9 & 11

The queen herself takes two nights off from posing for Elle and hangin’ with Missy Elliott to come home to Minny. Both shows are sold out—might we suggest a night at Fashionopolis instead?—but concertgoers can expect fiery, energetic, sassy-as-hell performances featuring songs from Cuz I Love You and beyond. (Prep by reading our review from her spring Palace show.) Cross your fingers Sasha Flute makes an appearance. The Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., armorymn.com

Charli XCX at First Avenue

October 11

Boom Clap: Charli XCX’s exuberant pop career, as both a songwriter for others and star in her own right, has bisected mainstream and underground lanes alike, feeding her rabid fanbase dubbed Charli’s angels (get it?) with a stream of slick singles. Her latest self-titled album, Charli, is her most personal yet, filled with robo-bangers (and a Lizzo collab) that envision what the future of pop music could look like and deconstruct the concept of the fembot pop star. We're crossing our fingers that Lizzo will show up. Sold out. First Avenue, 701 N 1st Ave, Mpls., first-avenue.com

Twin Cities Book Festival

October 12

What better way to spend a fall Saturday than perusing piles of books? With over 150 exhibitors featuring publishers, authors, booksellers, literary organizations, and used book dealers, you’re sure to find a new favorite novel (or several) to cozy up and read. Enjoy programming for all ages, check out rare books, discover new releases, and support local literary talent. Free, Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul, twincitiesbookfestival.com

Zombie Pub Crawl

October 12

The certified World’s Largest Gathering of Zombies returns to haunt Minneapolis for its 15th year. Dress up like the undead and hit downtown hotspots like Greg’s, Brothers, 508 Bar, and Pizza Luce along First Avenue and Fourth Street. With food trucks, live music, and a ferris wheel, this party is no joke–we’re dead serious. Tickets are $33 to $150 until October 11 and $43 to $180 on October 12. 1st Ave. N. and 4th St. N., Mpls., zombiepubcrawl.com

Jewelry and Accessories Makers Market at the Walker Art Center

October 12

Spruce up your accessory collection with pieces from the Makers Market, hosting 26 local artisans who'll bring their best accessories to the Walker for shoppers. You can also get a jumpstart with your holiday gift shopping. They’re already selling holiday decor, so why not? Skyline room at the Walker, 725 Vinelane Pl., Mpls., walkerart.org

Heart at the Xcel With Joan Jett

October 13

Get ready to wear your Heart on your sleeve, with special guests Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Lucie Silvas on the “Love Alive” tour. The 48-city tour–Heart’s first in three years–was extended through the fall, adding the Xcel performance among others to the calendar. Who gives a damn about a Bad Reputation? Tickets start at $36. Xcel Energy Center, 175 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul, xcelenergycenter.com

Tegan and Sara at Fitzgerald Theater

October 13

Do you cringe when you reflect on your high school years? Not sure if Tegan and Sara do, but after publishing their High School memoir that reflects on their youth and figuring out their sexuality in the 90s, and revamping songs they wrote during their teenage years for their new album, Hey, I'm Just Like You, the pair of identical indie rock twins show there’s still wisdom to glean from our awkward growing pains. Tickets start at $40, Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E Exchange St., St. Paul, first-avenue.com