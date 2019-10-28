What to Do in the Twin Cities (10/28-11/3 2019)

× Expand Fabio Diena/Shutterstock Celine Dion

November 1

The iconic Canadian singer is beloved internationally, and will grace the Twin Cities with her presence on her Courage World Tour after leaving her Las Vegas residency. Dion has been delivering emotionally charged performances for decades, with hit songs like “My Heart Will Go On” and “The Power of Love,” and this concert is sure to live up to her reputation. Her powerful, award-winning voice and lyrics are sure to make Friday a memorable night. We’ll never let go, Celine. Tickets start at $49.50. Target Center, 600 1st Ave. N., Mpls. targetcenter.com

Toro Y Moi at First Avenue

October 30

An early adopter of the “chillwave” sound that emerged in the early ‘10s, Toro Y Moi (the moniker of Chaz Bear) is set to play the mainroom in support of his latest album, Outer Peace, that has a more loose and carefree energy than his previous work. Get the party started early and dance to the minimal house from opener Channel Tres, and expect a night of lowkey vibes abound. Tickets are $25. First Avenue, 701 N 1st Ave., Mpls. first-avenue.com

Baby Shark Live! at the State Theatre

October 30

If you’re looking for something to doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo with the little ones this week, catch Baby Shark and his friend Pinkfong live at the State Theatre. Dancing in the aisles is allowed, if not encouraged, and kids get the chance to interact with their favorite characters through audience participation. Obviously, their beloved “Baby Shark” will be covered along with other hits like “Wheels on the Bus” and “Jungle Boogie.” Tickets start at $25.50. Children under 1 attend for free. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Ave., Mpls. hennepintheatretrust.org

That ’70s Show at the Entry

Oct. 31

If Halloween makes you feel more nostalgic than spooky, head to the Entry as local bands take on the hits of the ‘70s. Surf-punk rockers Last Import take on ABBA’s jams (WHAT will they do with “Mamma Mia?”), Gully Boys will play Devo (you know, “Whip It”), and The Shackletons will embody The Cars’ pre-indie rock sound. DJ Trophy Knife (AKA the music director at Radio K) will jam between sets. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Ave. N., Mpls. first-avenue.com

First Avenue’s Annual Halloween Party & Costume Contest

Oct. 31

Do the monster mash in the same place Prince recorded “Purple Rain” 36 years ago (live, in a packed performance). Downtown’s music temple hosts one heck of a Halloween shindig, featuring Twin Cities mainstays DJ Espada and DJ Rowsheen, alongside national mixer Mike 2600 and OG First Ave-er Roy Freedom. And if you know the “Monster Mash” dance, be sure to show your friends–we’ve heard it’s a graveyard smash and catches on in a flash. Tickets are $10 in advance, $20 at the door. First Avenue & 7th St. Entry, 701, 1st Ave. N., Mpls. first-avenue.com

Twerk or Treat at Icehouse

October 31

Here’s something sweet for Halloween: Icehouse is hosting a Twerk or Treat dance night to celebrate the festivities, hosted by Manchita and featuring DJ Keezy, Dem Atlas, and other local acts. Even more incentive to go: They’re giving out $100 for the best costume of the night. Who’s ready for some sugar? Cover is $10. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Mpls. facebook.com

The Song of Summer at Mixed Blood

November 1-24

There’s nothing like a story of unrequited love. Lauren Yee’s The Song of Summer takes the audience through the emotional twists and turns of a reluctant rocker’s one-sided feelings toward his high school BFF. Those twists and turns are so sharp, he bails on his headlining world tour just to go back home and dive into those feelings again. The mix of comedy and music will be sure to take you back to your puppy love days. Tickets are $35. Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 S. 4th St., Mpls. mixedblood.com

Mason Ramsey at the Fine Line

November 2

Giddy-up partner: Country is experiencing a bit of a renaissance, and reentering the mainstream thanks to seemingly endless Old Town Road remixes, Solange Knowles visuals, and the cross-genre force that is Kacey Musgraves. The #YeehawAgenda is effectively in full swing, and subverting the tropes that have traditionally held the genre back. Black cowboys and cowgirls are finally getting recognition, and women are demanding to be heard on country radio. Enter a cowboy state of mind at Mason Ramsey’s (you know, the kid who went viral after yodeling at Walmart) Hows Ur Girl & Hows Ur Family Pt. II tour when it stops at the Fine Line. His earnest songs are genuinely affecting and bring people together, which is what true country music is all about. Tickets are $16. Fine Line Music Cafe, 318 1st Ave. N., Mpls. first-avenue.com

Devendra Banhart at the Varsity Theater

November 2

With his ninth studio album Ma released last month, Devandra Banhart has been steadily cruising forward since his 2002 debut album. The American-Venezuelan musician blends both of his cultures and styles to create a unique sound experience in the songs he writes. His genre and language shifts will hold your attention Saturday as you chill out to some lo-fi folksy tunes. Opening act is rocker Black Belt Eagle Scout. Tickets start at $28.50. Varsity Theater, 1308 S.E. 4th St., Mpls. varsitytheater.com

Cinderella at the Children’s Theatre

November 3 -January 5

Take the Cinderella story from childhood and turn it on its head (castle, pumpkin, step-sisters, and all). Children’s Theatre Company’s adapted Cinderella, opening on November 3, teases audience participation from the get-go: t-shirt cannons, cake, a kiss cam, and timely jokes and sing alongs for the two-hour production. Staged as a Victorian holiday party, this remake of the classic fairytale is backed by a modern pop soundtrack and takes rapid-fire jokes from current headlines. Check your coat and expectations at the door. Tickets start at $15. Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 3rd Ave. S., Mpls. childrenstheatre.org