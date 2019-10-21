What to Do in the Twin Cities This Week (10/21-10/27 2019)

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Funny Asian Women Kollective Funny Asian Women Kollective

Funny Asian Women Kollective (FAWK) presents The Super Show

Oct. 26

FAWK gives audiences a comedy show like no other. The 11-person troupe aims to buck stereotypes of Asian Pacific Islander American women and bring a little more diversity (and hilarity) to the market. And they’re not afraid to tackle the big issues—race, sex, and gender politics aren’t off the table. Neither is anything else. Want to learn more? Read our (semi-archival) Q&A with FAWK cofounder May Lee-Yang. Tickets are $30. Ordway Center for Performing Arts, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, 651-224-4222, ordway.org

The Steel Wheels at The Dakota

Oct. 22

Hailing from Virginia, acoustic roots group The Steel Wheels will be making a pit stop in Minneapolis for their Over the Trees album release tour. The sounds of the new album are more experimental, with influences mixed in with their classic folk vibe that is a favorite of fans. Tickets start at $25. Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., 612-332-5299, dakotacooks.com

An Evening with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Oct. 23

One of the strongest feminist voices of this time, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, visits Northrop on Wednesday. Adichie is the author of We Should All Be Feminists, Americanah, Half of a Yellow Sun, Purple Hibiscus, and more—plus the voice behind a rockin’ Ted Talk that paved the way for We Should All Be Feminists, called The Danger of a Single Story. The discussion will be moderated by U of M professor V. V. Ganeshananthan. As of now, all tickets had been claimed—but keep your eyes peeled in case one opens up. Northrop Auditorium, 84 SE Church St., Mpls., northrop.umn.edu

Purple Rain at the Twin Cities Film Festival

Oct. 23

The Twin Cities Film Festival ends Saturday, so be sure to catch unique independent films all week at the Showplace ICON Theatre in St. Louis Park while you still can. You especially won’t want to miss Purple Rain on Wednesday. TCFF celebrates the 35th anniversary of Purple Rain with a special screening with director Albert Magnoli in attendance. Remember Prince, support the TCFF, and enjoy a night of nostalgic entertainment. Free. Showplace ICON Theatre, 1625 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park, 612-615-8233, twincitiesfilmfest.org

Bob Dylan Performs in Mankato

Oct. 24

OK, we're going out of the metro just this once. After touring Europe for most of the year on his tour, indie rocker and Duluth native Bob Dylan announced 35 U.S. shows this fall. Starting October 11, Dylan brings classics like “Forever Young” and “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” along with newer tracks from the 2017 album “Triplicate,” which covers songs by Sinatra, Hammerstein and other legends. Bonus: Dylan posts the setlist after the performance, in case your FOMO wasn't strong enough already. Tickets start at $49.50. Mankato Civic Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato, 507-387-8456, mankatociviccenter.com

Swan Lake

Oct. 24

It’s elegant, classic, and Tschaikovsky. The Russian Ballet Theatre performs iconic Swan Lake, choreographed by Nadezhda Kalinina, who has delicately retouched the oldest St. Petersburg version of the ballet with her own flair. You’ll be entranced by the breathtaking dancing, costumes, sets, and makeup and be swept away by the timeless story. Here for one night only at the State Theatre. Tickets start are $35-102. State Theatre, 802 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-339-7007, hennepintheatretrust.org

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert

October 24–27

What’s better than Harry Potter? Harry Potter backed by the Minnesota Orchestra, of course. Watch Harry & Co. fight dragons, duel with Voldemort, and deal with teen angst (being 14 is hard in every world, you know) as the Orchestra plays Patrick Doyle’s full score. If you’re looking for an Orchestra intro (or, honestly, a Potter intro), this is your chance to take in the experience in a low-pressure, somewhat familiar environment. Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., 612-371-5600, minnesotaorchestra.org

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Oct. 25 and 26

This cult classic is a blast from the past, and falls into the unique category of a musical horror comedy. Join young engaged couple Brad and Janet as they find themselves in the house of Dr. Frank N. Furter and his butler Riff Raff at a traditional middle-of-the-night screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. It’s an interactive movie experience like none other, so come prepared to have a fun and funky night. The movie was originally released in 1975 and features a star-studded cast including Tim Curry, Meat Loaf, Susan Sarandon, and Barry Bostwick. Tickets are $9. Uptown Theatre, 2606 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-823-3005, landmarktheatres.com

Steel Magnolias at the Guthrie

Oct. 26–Dec. 15

It’s girl-power season at the Guthrie. Catch opening weekend of playwright Robert Harling’s emotional show about a Louisiana beauty salon brimming with gossip and advice. No, Dolly Parton and Shirley MacLaine aren’t going to make surprise appearances (that we know of). Yes, you should go anyway. Bonus: Keeping in line with the show’s all-female cast, Steel Magnolias will also include a woman director and all-women design group. Who run the world? Tickets start at $25. Guthrie Theater, 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-377-2224, guthrietheater.org

The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour

Oct. 26

Ever wonder who’s pulling strings and writing jokes for The Daily Show? Staff writers Kat Radley, Matt Koff, David Angelo, and Joseph Opio are hitting the stage at the Cedar and performing their own standup that’s not exactly Daily Show material (think personal pitfalls, dating failures, and even more candor about the current political climate). Tickets are $25. Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave., Mpls., 612-338-2674, thecedar.org