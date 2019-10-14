What to Do in the Twin Cities (10/14–10/20)

Sleater-Kinney at the Palace Theatre

October 15

Amid the swift departure of their longstanding drummer Janet Weiss, rumors started about whether the Pacific Northwest riot grrrl pioneers (once called “America’s best rock band” by critic Greil Marcus) Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein were losing their edge with their new album’s producer, Annie Clark of St. Vincent. But if anything, The Center Won’t Hold is all about how to move through abrupt life changes, that feeling of the floor falling underneath your feet, in terms of both the political and the personal. Here Sleater-Kinney kick things up a notch from 2015’s reunion album No Cities to Love, writing their most urgent, socially observant lyrics since One Beat criticized the Bush administration after 9/11. On “Broken” they sing a piano ode to Christine Blasey Ford, while “Hurry on Home” critiques patriarchal expectations of how a woman should look and behave as she gets older. Clark’s production opens up endless possibilities for the directions the band can go in the future. A reminder that now more than ever, America needs Sleater-Kinney. Tickets start at $32.50, Palace Theatre, 17 W 7th Pl, St. Paul, first-avenue.com

Twin Cities Startup Week

October 9–16

The local gathering of all things small, businessey, and innovative consists of a week's worth of events. Local startups are on display for praise and investment, plus local big shots like Target and Microsoft present seminars and resources for SB owners in retail, tech, healthcare, and ed-tech and training. Tickets start at $25, various Twin Cities locations, twincitiesstartupweek.com

Indigenous Peoples Day Parade and Indigenous Food Tasting

October 14

Show your support for Minnesota’s Indigenous people by attending the Indigenous Peoples Day Parade, organized by the American Indian Magnate School. Centered around this year’s theme of “We Are Still Here,” the parade starts at 11 a.m. at the school and ends at Indian Mounds Regional Park. After the parade there will be events and activities at the park, plus a food truck from El Burrito Mercado will be making an appearance. Bonus? Later that day, head over to the Minneapolis American Indian Center for the annual Indigenous Food Tasting. This free event features oodles of delicious food made by skilled Indigenous chefs. Free, American Indian Magnate School, 1075 3rd St. E., St. Paul, msp.kidsoutandabout.com. Minneapolis American Indian Center, 1530 E. Franklin Ave., Mpls., minneapolis.org

John Cusack + Say Anything at the Ordway

October 15

View the 1989 classic dramedy Say Anything and watch John Cusack’s Lloyd Dobler and Ione Skye’s Diane Court fall in love on screen. A live conversation with John Cusack follows the film, as Cusack engages in a moderated discussion and takes audience questions. If you have a burning question you need to ask about one of the best romantic comedies of the 80s, then you’d better go and try your luck. Otherwise, you might be stuck outside of Cusack’s window with a boombox. Tickets start at $49, the Ordway, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, ordway.org

Neil deGrasse Tyson

October 15

The internet’s favorite astrophysicist visits the Orpheum—and reads letters from fans. Yes, really. The world fell in love with deGrasse Tyson’s frank, easy-to-understand explanations of the universe, and now he’s pulling back the curtain and showing what that really meant to people. He’ll select 100 fan questions and correspondences and answer them onstage—who knows what he’ll say. Seriously, we don’t know. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 800-982-2787, hennepintheatretrust.org

Mike Birbiglia’s The New One

October 17–19

Comedian Mike Birbiglia never planned to have kids. In fact, he was pretty adamant on never, ever, being a father. And then it happened—and, of course, his baby girl Oona changed his whole world. Fresh off a long Broadway run, Birbiglia brings his storytelling comedy special The New One to the Ordway for four performances. Need a quick refresh on his comedic style? Check out his previous specials (Sleepwalk With Me, My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend, and Thank God for Jokes). Tickets start at $44, Ordway Center for Performing Arts, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, 651-224-4222, ordway.org

10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival

October 17-19

Chuckle, chortle, giggle, guffaw, and laugh your way through next week at this stand-up comedy festival. Shows are happening at various venues Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with more comics than you can count. Be sure to catch headliners Aparna Nancherla, Dan Cummins, Brian Posehn, Yamaneika Saunders, and a whole slew of featured performers (including lots of local talent). Come out with your friends and bust a gut. $10-15 per show, The Comedy Corner Underground, Acme Comedy Company, Sisyphus Brewing, the Parkway Theater, The Plus, 10000laughs.com

(Maybe) The Last Ever Tommie-Johnnie

October 19

With the University of St. Thomas’s ungraceful ejection from the MIAC, their long-standing rivalry with Collegeville’s St. Johns comes to a conference end. There is no word on future Tommie-Johnnie games, making this year potentially the last TOJO football matchup. The Tommies will attempt to recover from last year’s loss, while the Johnnies battle to keep their crown. Whether you bleed purple or red, TOJO 2019 will be one for the books. Tickets start at $55. Allianz Field, 400 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul, seatgeek.com

Is Local News Dying? at the Walker Art Center

October 20

On behalf of this city magazine: We hope not! For this panel at the Walker, they’ve lined up Jamie Stockwell, the deputy national editor at The New York Times, Suki Dardarian, senior managing editor and vice president at the Star Tribune, Rebecca Colden, the former publisher of the Warroad Pioneer, and writer Richard Fausset, whose recent story chronicled the demise of the Warroad Pioneer after its 121 years in operation. Free, Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Pl, Mpls., walkerart.org

Trick ‘r Trolley

October 20

All little pumpkins and monsters aboard for one of these trolly rides, on either the Como-Harriet or the Excelsior Streetcar Lines, complete with a children’s book story, a snack, and peak fall colors. Bonus: This choo-choo ride is the perfect opportunity to test out Halloween costumes. Tickets are $5. Como-Harriet or Excelsior Streetcar Lines, trolleyride.org