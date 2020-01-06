What to Do in the Twin Cities (1/6-1/13 2020)

× Expand 30 Rock, Photograph by Nicole Rivelli/NBCU Photo 30 Rock

Oprah Winfrey and Tina Fey at the Xcel Energy Center

January 11

Does the New Year already feel like it’s off to a rocky start? Then find solace from the uncertainty of the world at "Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus" stop this week at the Xcel Energy Center. In a dream come true, she will be in conversation with Tina Fey of 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, and Bossypants fame. Remember when Liz Lemon sat next to Oprah on a plane? And if you’re already too hyped, there will be an “exhilarating movement experience” led by the Emmy-winning choreographer Julianne Hough to burn off any excess energy that Oprah’s presence will surely bring. Tickets start at $36. Xcel Energy Center, 199 West Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, 651-265-4800, xcelenergycenter.com

Is This A Room: Reality Winner Verbatim Transcription

January 9-11

Tina Satter and her company Half Straddle take the transcripts from the FBI interrogation of 25-year-old former Air Force linguist Reality Winner and replicate the whole thing word-for-word. See conversational intelligence play out in the high-stakes scenario that led to Winner being convicted of espionage. Military interrogation tactics go head-to-head with the whistleblower in a production that is both funny and enraging all at once. Tickets are $26. McGuire Theater, 725 Vineland Pl., Mpls, 612-375-7600, walkerart.org

The Drinking Spelling Bee at 331 Club

January 11

This isn’t your third-grader’s spelling bee. It’s the best bar game in town. Before the bee begins, kick your nerves with some “spellin’ juice” at the 331 Club. You can ask for the basics like definitions, language of origin and parts of speech. But, don’t be surprised if you ask for your word to be used in a sentence and one that is mildly insulting gets hurled your way. There are four rounds and for every round you get a word right, you get a free drink. Winner gets a $25 bar tab and launched into via 331’s Insta. You can try your luck every Saturday. Tickets are $8, $10 at the door. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE., Mpls, 612-331-1746, triviamafia.com

Noura at the Guthrie

Jan. 11–Feb. 16

Meet Noura, a brand-new U.S. citizen in the throes of hosting Christmas Eve dinner while caught between two worlds. She’s cooking an Iraqi meal, feeling homesick for her home country, while her husband and kid seem to be doing just fine as new New Yorkers. Is it cliché to say that chaos ensues? Well, chaos ensues‚ like it does in homes across the world during the holidays. We’ve all been there, right? Guthrie Theater, 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-377-2224, guthrietheater.org

Ben Folds with the Minnesota Orchestra

January 11-12

Singer-songwriter Ben Folds is back—for the fifth time!—with the Minnesota Orchestra. He’ll be on vocals and piano, with alt-poppy hits that span his 20-some year solo and group career. (Remember Ben Folds Five? Brick, about his high school girlfriend’s abortion? He’s got happier tunes, too.) Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., 612-371-5600, minnesotaorchestra.org

TCCDC 2020 Chinese New Year Celebration

January 11-12

Bring in the Chinese New Year with the Twin Cities Chinese Dance Center. In a special performance at The O’Shaugnessy, TCCDC offers a unique look into the rich history and identities across China through intricate dances against the backdrops of the Himalayan Mountain and Black Dragon River. Experience everything from love stories to stories of influence on the civilization. Tickets start at $15. Two shows: Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. The O’Shaughnessy Auditorium, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul, 651-410-6225, tccdcmn.org

Theaster Gates: Assembly Hall at the Walker

Ends January 12

It’s the last week to see the Theaster Gates exhibit Assembly Hall at the Walker Art Center, the first time that works from the multidisciplinary artist’s collections are situated into a museum context. In what Gates refers to as “resurrections,” the show brings objects from the past into the present for deeper consideration into their social and historical makings. “How do we deal with abandonment, ruin, decay?” Gates asks. “How do we start to imagine ourselves as deeper caretakers of the things that exist in the world?” Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., 612-375-7600, walkerart.org

Party in the Rec Room at Bryant Lake Bowl

Fridays and Saturdays in January

Who got the last laugh of 2019? We weren’t keeping score. But, Minnesota author and entertainer Lorna Landvik gets the first laugh of 2020 hands down. She takes to the stage at Bryant Lake Bowl every Friday and Saturday in January with her solo improv comedy show. Sure to have some Up North accents, and we won’t complain when Landvik makes margaritas on stage (and distributes them, using those early adulthood waitressing skills). Tickets are $18 in advance, $20 at the door. Bryant Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St., Mpls., 621-825-3737, bryantlakebowl.com

Led Zeppelin 2 at the Varsity Theater

January 12

Leather jackets, long hair, and lots of guitar riffs—it’s the 50th anniversary of the legendary rock group. Half a century after Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, and John Bonham became band buddies, a tribute band takes the Varsity stage in their honor. This is no lame-o Greatest Hits-style show, though. No, this is a reenactment of LZ’s typical concerts. They promise a Led IRL experience that will feel close to what the real thing did decades ago. Tickets are $18. Varsity Theater, 1308 SE 4th St., Mpls., 612-217-7701, varsitytheater.com

Atmosphere at First Avenue

January 13

This sold-out show features Minnesota legends Atmosphere on their latest tour, plus special local guests including The Lioness, Nikki Jean, and DJ Keezy. The collaboration between Ant and Slug has led to Atmosphere’s seventh album, Mi Vida Local, as their brand of socially-conscious and thoughtful hip-hop continues to flood the airwaves. And don’t worry, if you can’t snag a ticket this round, the same lineup is hitting the Palace Theatre in February. Tickets are $30. First Avenue Mainroom, 701 N. 1st. Ave., Mpls., 612-332-1775, first-avenue.com