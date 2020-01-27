What to Do in the Twin Cities (1/27-2/3 2020)

× Expand Photo courtesy NEON + CJ Entertainment. Parasite

Parasite at the Walker

January 31

Bong Joon Ho, the breakout South Korean director of this year’s Oscar-buzzy Parasite, will speak at the Walker in February following a series of screenings that span his filmography. Catch up on why people can’t stop talking about this sleeper hit of a working-class family trying to hustle their way up the social hierarchy. The film is shattering obstacles to foreign cinema’s success in the U.S, and as Bong said coming off his Golden Globes win: “Once you overcome the 1-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.” Tickets are $10. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., 612-375-7600, walkerart.org

Mandolin Orange at the Palace Theatre

January 30

Folksy duo Mandolin Orange hits the Palace this week, performing past hits and—we’re hoping—songs from their new album, Tides of a Teardrop, out February 1. Tides of A Teardrop is an homage to Mandolin Orange singer/songwriter Andrew Marlin’s mother, who passed away when he was 18, and the complicated sense of being that comes with long-term grief, loss, and longing. But, uh, don’t worry, some of their songs are a little more cheerful. Tickets start at $27.50 Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul, 612-339-8388, palacestpaul.com

Tiffany Haddish at Mystic Lake

January 30

Taking the comedy world by storm since her rise to stardom a few years ago with the movie Girls Trip and her Showtime special She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood, Tiffany Haddish brings her tour to our backyard. Her honest humor, captivating stage presence, and physical comedy make her latest special on Netflix, Black Mitzvah, pure gold. With Haddish holding the mic, you’re sure to leave with a belly sore from laughing. Tickets at $49. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake, 800-262-7799, mysticlake.com

Andrew Broder’s Benefit Concert at First Ave

February 1

Andrew Broder’s benefit show is back, with a lineup as good as the causes the night supports. He shares the stage with Hippo Campus, Marijuana Deathsquads, Dizzy Fae, Velvet Negroni, Ness Nite, FPA, Aida Shahghasemi, Kwey, DJ Espada, and NewBlackCity. Proceeds from the night benefit local nonprofits including Voices for Racial Injustice, MN Transgender Health Coalition, MN Indian Women’s Resource Center, Sunrise Movement, Appetite for Change, and Honor the Earth. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 that day. First Avenue Mainroom, 701 N. 1st Ave., Mpls., 612-332-1775, first-avenue.com

Bauhaus Brew Labs Pupper Bowl 2020

February 1

Who needs the Super Bowl when you have the Bauhaus Brew Labs Pupper Bowl? Dogs are split into small, medium and large categories, then separated into two teams with the idea they will score touchdowns. Cuteness inevitably ensues. And no, you don’t have to register your furry friend to attend. Costs $20 to register your pup. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler Street Northeast, Mpls., 612-276-6911, dojour.us

Luminary Loppet at Lake of the Isles

February 1

By now, you’re probably sick of everyone reminding you that winter is best endured with good company and quality warm clothing. But it’s true! And no event celebrates both quite like the Luminary Loppet, that candlelit ski/snowshoe/hike on Lake of the Isles every year. Grab your friends, kids, whomever—or go solo—and enjoy the peace and beauty of winter in Minneapolis (with free hot chocolate and beer, which helps). Bonus: REI is hosting a participant party. Register in advance for $32, or $40 on the event day. Lake of the Isles, loppet.org

Michael Kiwanuka at the Palace Theatre

February 3

Michael Kiwanuka’s tour for his self-titled album Kiwanuka stops in St. Paul to bless the ears of Twin Cities residents. Kiwanuka said a major theme of the album is reaching an age where you feel confident in yourself, and album opener “You Ain’t the Problem” communicates that expertly. Fingers crossed he plays “Home Again” too. Tickets start at $22.50. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul, 612-338-8388, palacestpaul.com

Art Shanty Projects at Lake Harriet

Saturdays and Sundays through February 9

After skipping a year, the Art Shanty Projects are back this winter like never before, with 22 shanties and 13 performance groups to watch. Pollinator bikes? Check. Russian folk dancing? Check. An ice sauna? … Check? Step outside your element and onto the ice for an experience of experimental works that you’ll never forget. Free, but suggested donation of $10-12. Art Shanty Projects, Lake Harriet, 612-567-6844, artshantyprojects.org

Lydia Liza and Big Cats Oh Boy Album Release at First Ave

January 31

2020 is off to a good start with new music from Lydia Liza and Big Cats. Lydia Liza has been a Minneapolis favorite since her start with Bomba de Luz, and started gaining fame nationally with her moderinzed cover of Baby It’s Cold Outside with Josiah Lemanski. Big Cats has worked with musicians from all over the country, including Lizzo and Mac Miller. Don’t miss their special guests Dwynell Roland, K.Raydio, and TaliaKnight. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 that day. First Avenue Mainroom, 701 N. 1st Ave., Mpls., 612-332-1775, first-avenue.com

Erik Koskinen February Residency at Turf Club

Mondays in February

Your favorite resident farmer/singer is back in the Cities for a month-long residency. Erik Koskinen’s music covers a variety of genres including Americana, blues, country, jazz, bluegrass, and more. Catch Luke LeBlanc, Geoffrey Lamar Wilson, Beth Bombara, Nici Peper as his special guests starting this February. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 that day. Turf Club, 1601 University Ave. W., St Paul, 651-647-0486, turfclub.net