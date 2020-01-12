What to Do in the Twin Cities (1/12-1/19 2020)

× Expand Courtesy of the Jungle Theater Doll's House, Part 2

A Doll’s House, Part 2 at the Jungle Theater

Jan. 15–Feb. 23

Taking off where the 1879 play by Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen ends, A Doll’s House, Part 2 follows Nora Helmer after she decides to leave her husband and children to begin her life anew. Where will her newfound independence take her? A Doll’s House was a groundbreaking play ahead of its time, causing a great deal of controversy in how it challenged traditional marriage roles. How will the follow-up by playwright Lucas Hnath build upon the original? Tickets start at $35. Jungle Theater, 2951 Lyndale Ave S., Mpls., 612-822-7063, jungletheater.org

Just Kids Exhibit at MIA

Jan. 4- June 14

A view of young people through the lens of young people. The Minneapolis Institute of Art’s Just Kids exhibit is looking to add a fresh perspective on the lives of children, teens and young adults. This exhibit is answering: “What do young people perceive when they see photographs of other kids or of themselves? What is it like for them to hold a camera and to photograph themselves, their peers and the world around them?” Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Avenue South, Mpls, 612-870-3000, new.artsmia.org

Janis Joplin Tribute at First Avenue

January 12

The life and music of Janis Joplin will be celebrated at First Avenue this week, for the 11th annual Happy Birthday Janis. Vocalist Jill Henderson played Joplin in the Ordway Center's production of Love, Janis, and the night will host a revolving cast of locals, including Debra G, Katy Hays, and Jacy Smith. Tickets are $20, First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N., Mpls, 612-338-8388, first-avenue.com

2020 Independent Spirit Awards Films at the Walker

January 14-29

Go to the movies and experience the artistic talent in the Spirit Awards nominees. The Walker Cinema will present the best of indie cinema with a series of films ranging from documentaries to features. Movies include Honeyland, Booksmart, Apollo 11, Uncut Gems, American Factory, A Hidden Life, Diane, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, For Sama, The Farewell, See You Yesterday, Marriage Story, The Climb, Clemency, The Mustang, and Island of Hungry Ghosts. Tickets available to members. Walker Art Center Cinema, 725 Vineland Pl., Mpls., 612-375-7600, walkerart.org

Raw Stages 2020: New Works Festival at the History Theatre

January 16–19

Over four days, the History Theatre will present four readings of four upcoming plays that all sound riveting. Wilson’s Girl is based on the 1959 Wilson’s meat packing strike in Albert Lea, Swede Hollow follows a family of Swedish immigrants as they arrive in St. Paul in 1890, Jesse James: The Musical comes from the creators of Glensheen and Lord Gordon Gordon and tells the story of the bandit’s attempted robbery in Northfield, and Parks tells the story of the black civil rights photographer Gordon Parks. The past has never felt more present. Tickets are $15 for each show, $30 for an all-access pass. History Theatre, 30 East 10th Street, St. Paul, 651-292-4323, historytheatre.com

The Current’s 15th Anniversary Party at First Avenue

January 18

Celebrate your favorite local alternative radio station’s 15 years on the air at First Avenue, with performances by Seratones, The Bad Man, MaLLy, and 26 Bats! for this can’t-miss birthday bash. Tickets are $20. First Avenue, 701 1st Ave. N, Mpls., 612-332-1775, thecurrent.org

Twin Cities Record Show

January 18

For the vinyl lovers, new and old, this is the place to be over the weekend. Find a wide variety of record albums, 45 RPMs, CDs, and music memorabilia. While there, grab a beer and a snack from a food truck. You never know, you might just find that one album you’ve been searching for, or your next favorite. Free admission. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. N.E., Mpls, 651-373-0065, twincitiesrecordshow.com

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Jan. 19-25

Get ready for beer and “vintage cheer” at Fulton’s Taproom off Lowry Ave. Our local fave treasure peeps are going to be using Fulton’s industrial space as one of their rotating locations this month. So, grab a beer and basket for one-of-a-kind vintage finds. Who knew we’ve been vintage shopping wrong this whole time? Free general admission. Fulton NE HQ, 2540 2nd St. NE. Mpls, 612-333-3208, fultonbeer.com

Charlie Parr Residency

January 19 and 26

Continuing his residency this month at the Turf Club, Charlie Parr performs Sunday with Al Scorch for a laid-back folksy Sunday night concert. The local folk blues artist hails from Austin, and has been pursuing music since the ‘80s. His latest self-titled album features the musician’s classic sound with a resonator guitar and percussion accents. Catch him this week or next. Tickets are $12 in advance, $14 day of. Turf Club, 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul, 651-647-0486, first-avenue.com

The Cactus Blossoms Residency at the Turf Club

Every Monday in January

This Minne-based brotherly duo is setting up house this month at the Turf Club. The Cactus Blossoms have garnered praise from The Rolling Stones and have even done a little soundtrack stint for season three of Twin Peaks. Every Monday, they’ll be crooning their most beloved tunes with a rotating special guest. The Cactus Blossoms have made the Monday of the year a whole lot better. Tickets are $20. Turf Club, 1601 University Ave W., St. Paul, 651-647-0486, turfclub.net