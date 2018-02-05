What the Eagles Super Bowl Win Says About Minnesota

× Expand ANGELA WEISS AFP/Getty Images Super Bowl LII celebration on the field after the Eagles win

This was our big moment. Minneapolis has been waiting for this Super Bowl for nearly four years, since we were awarded the game in May of 2014. Think about that: In the spring of 2014, a demolition crew had barely finished blowing up the Metrodome, Prince was on a European tour with 3rdeyegirl, and Donald Trump was filming Celebrity Apprentice Season 7. One moment you’re marking down a party date on your calendar, the next Justin Timberlake is projecting Prince’s digital ghost on a bedsheet and forcing it to sing a duet with him, while President Trump is tweeting about how Nick Foles and Brett Favre’s backup quarterback just outplayed and outcoached Brady and Belichick.

What in the fuck just happened?

First of all, let’s talk about the actual football. More than a game that destroyed football’s past (records), Super Bowl LII was a glimpse into football’s terrifying future. There were more yards gained in this one than any other game in NFL history: 1,151. Both teams combined for one punt and one sack and 19 big plays that went for 20 yards or more. Tom Brady passed for 505 yards and was outscored by 8 points. It was the most fun I’ve ever had watching a football game, and going in, I kind of hated both teams. I’m genuinely happy for the city of Philadelphia, and this morning, a substantial portion of the city of Philadelphia is a smoldering ruin. This game was from the future, but its narrative—a Philly underdog triumphs at the very end of the movie—feels so old, and the narrative’s twist—the underdog is followed by hordes of asshole fans that destroy everything in their path—feels so cruel. Most importantly, what role do these crazy players and crazy fans from other cities have in making sense of what happened to us this week?

***

One of the surreal moments in a surreal Super Bowl LII happened between the first and second quarters. Throughout the game, during what must have been long commercial breaks for people watching at home, a perfectly coiffed cyborg blonde dude in a suit would come on the big screen and kill time by dishing out stats like, “the wearer of the white jersey has won 11 of the last 12 Super Bowls,” or he would interview former players. At the end of the first quarter, with the Eagles leading the world champs 9-3, Vikings Hall of Fame defensive lineman Alan Page was introduced with a video package that delved into each phase of Page’s long career: athletic, legal, political and philanthropic. And then the blonde cyborg popped on screen to interview him. Page seems to have made a conscious effort in his life to transcend the game he was so great at, a process that started even while he was still playing it, and I suppose conscious effort is the only way you go from Hall of Fame football player to lawyer to Minnesota Supreme Court Judge. Right now, in fact, Page has an exhibit up at Minneapolis Central Library (that will be up until the end of the day) called TESTIFY, a collection centered around extremely painful-to-look-at artifacts from the Jim Crow era, some of which have been on display in Page’s own kitchen for years. Page is a serious man, and so it was almost shocking to hear him tell the blonde cyborg dude, “It was extremely important for this community, and extremely good for this community, to have this thing here.”

Study after study has analyzed the economic impact the Super Bowl has on a city, and I tend to agree with the gist of the majority of these studies, that the economic impact of most any Super Bowl is greatly exaggerated. But when Page said “important” and “good,” it’s hard to believe he was referring to economic impact alone. This Super Bowl has been more than a huge week long party, it’s been a weird, cold, Lutheran carnival that’s helped us think through a lot of our civic virtues and vices, to do things like find pride in weather and geography and a civic personality that in many ways has always embarrassed us. The Super Bowl was simultaneously a balm and a scourge—when the Vikings failed to #Bringithome, we had to turn around and throw an amazing party for the same people who humiliated us the week before. Professionally, it’s helped me to understand where the magazine that I work for, Mpls.St.Paul Magazine, stands as a news organization among its peers. And personally, it gave me insight into my own ambition—and revealed that I’m kind of fucked up when it comes to status symbols.

I didn’t find out I was going to the game until Friday night. Earlier in the afternoon, I had interviewed Jimmy Jam, one half of the homegrown production duo Jam/Lewis, the most productive pop music production team of all time (16 number one hit records). We talked about his entire career, from growing up on the South Side of Minneapolis, to meeting Terry Lewis at the YMCA’s Upward Bound and joining Flyte Time as a young dude, to the both of them getting fired from The Time by Prince, to producing Janet Jackson’s Control and all the hits that followed. Jimmy and Terry put the entire Nicollet Mall musical lineup together for Super Bowl Live, but I was told the only thing I couldn’t ask him about was the Justin Timberlake/Janet Jackson #nipplegate incident from 2004. But I could ask him if there was any way Justin Timberlake could’ve made this right this week, so I did. “If we would’ve been asked to produce the half time show,” Jam said, “Janet would’ve been playing, and Justin Timberlake wouldn’t have been invited. People forget, she was the one who invited him back then, not the other way around.” Jimmy Jam, refusing to mince words.

About an hour after that interview, I learned that I wasn’t going to be covering Super Bowl LII. The magazine had been waiting all week to see if we would get credentials to cover the game. We had put in for two, and hadn’t heard anything back yet. At 3:30 p.m., my editor Drew Wood texted me, “I have some good news and some bad news.” The good news was the magazine got a credential, the bad news was it was only one credential, and it was in Drew’s name. He said he tried transferring it to me, but the NFL told him that wasn’t possible. “I feel terrible because I know you really wanted to go,” he said.

I was devastated. And I didn’t really know why. Immediately after the Vikings got crushed by the Eagles, I wanted nothing to do with this game. But somehow, as the actual Super Bowl week got rolling, I started to get into it. I had a begrudging good time at NFL Opening Night, pestering the Eagles owner about the manners of his fanbase. On Thursday I spent all day behind the scenes at ESPN on location at the IDS’ Crystal Court, asking Trey Wingo about his dad, the editor who founded People Magazine, and watching how the ESPN producers put NFL Live together from a frozen truck out on Nicollet Mall. Thursday night I went to a fancy corporate party with glamorous flight attendants working coat check and a free seafood tower (now a moment of quiet reflection for the thousands of shrimp who gave their lives for this Super Bowl week). The company hosting the party was baller enough to get Stefon Diggs to stop by for 30 minutes to sign a few dozen free footballs. I exacerbated the disorienting sense of surreal decadence when I asked the Minneapolis miracle worker to address his autograph to my poodle, Blair. On Friday I interviewed Jimmy Jam and Andrew Zimmern in front of live (if not exactly robust) audiences at the Super Bowl Host Committee’s stage at the ground floor of the Mayo Clinic’s Block E facility. The entire week, I was in a constant state of intellectual and emotional stimulation—my city was putting on a pretty great show for these out of towners, and somehow that evolved into my assumption that I would be covering the big game. I started talking to scalpers. I canvassed friends who had access to tickets. And I kept asking Drew about that game credential. When it fell through on Friday night I felt broadsided. How did this happen? How did I get to a point in my life where I felt entitled to go to the Super Bowl? That’s not where I ever wanted to be psychologically.

And that’s the thing about the luxury of the velvet rope—it’s seductive. You want to be on the other side of that line, and then you start to think you need to be on the other side of that line. In the same way, Minneapolis wants to be competitive with the rich, sophisticated coastal cities. The beautiful people from those cities were staying here all week, and when you stopped to do the math, it felt like this could be the last week in our lifetimes that we would get a chance to host all of them. Celebrity selfie hunting became a kind of bloodsport. I got really good at it: by Friday, after I snapped one of myself and Questlove at the ESPN party at the Uptown nightclub Mansion, one of my friends commented on Instagram, “You’re the Tom Brady of Super Bowl Selfies.” Well, Selfie Tom Brady was staying at home on his couch on Sunday. It was like getting blown out by Philadelphia all over again. I tried to put things in perspective. I texted Drew, “Hey, man I’m feeling Carson Wentz about this: disappointed but happy for my teammate.” He texted back, “Is this your way of saying I’m a second stringer who is lucky to still be in this league?” Ope.

And then at 7pm on Friday night, Drew texted me, “Credential is yours. They let me transfer it with a family emergency excuse. Won’t be official until I turn mine back in tomorrow, but congratulations, you’re going to the Super Bowl.”

WTF.

Why would somebody do this? In our Trumptastic era of self-gratification, why would somebody transfer a Super Bowl credential? Drew has worked just as hard, if not harder on this Super Bowl stuff. For a year now, he’s been putting in work with the host committee. Only a couple days prior, he completed his 52nd “My North” video—a Super Bowl project that’s taken him an entire year to finish—this installment, with Dan Buettner, basically asks if suffering actually makes us happier . Why would he willingly give up the reward of covering the actual game? I was dumbfounded, and then profoundly moved. Actually moved to tears. And then I was embarrassed. (I hit for the complete white guilt cycle.) He told me it was because I wanted it more, and that made me feel kind of terrible. This is a guy who I’ve worked with for a number of years, and it’s not always been rosy, and he understood how much going to this game in my hometown meant to me, probably better than I did myself. And I know this is supposed to be just a silly sports game, but his generosity shook me. And then I realized this whole season has shook me. And I still haven’t fully realized why.

***

Right before the halftime show, the play that should define the Eagles Super Bowl winning season happened. With :38 seconds left in the half, head coach Doug Pederson called “Philly Special,” where the quarterback audibles and then unassumingly slides down the line of scrimmage before the ball is snapped directly to running back Corey Clement who pitches it to tight end Trey Burton who tosses it to back to a completely-forgotten-about Nick Foles. In one play, the Eagles completely weaponized Foles’ has-been underdog rep against the Patriots, and he made an easy catch for his first career touchdown reception. The Eagles went into halftime up 10 points, 22-10, and although they relinquished the lead in the second half, before regaining it, this trick play was a statement that they realized what they were up against, and they were going to go for broke in order to pull off the upset.

What a win for Philadelphia’s civic morale. At this point, the Belichick and Brady Patriots are basically the Apollo Creed of football—unstoppable, the best in the business, even if they often make it look closer at the end than you feel a team this great, for this long, should. And this Philly team really does personify the city’s Rocky persona. When the Eagles were playing defense, every third down was preceded by Bill Conti’s Kipling-esque composition from the soundtrack, “Going the Distance." The famous pealing bells that insist, “if you can fill the unforgiving minute with sixty seconds’ worth of distance run…” In fact, “Going the Distance,” although clearly a cue for the crowd to cheer on third down, didn’t seem as invasive as say, when the Vikings use US Bank’s video screens to implore the entire stadium to scream when they’re on defense, and to shut the fuck up when they’re on offense. One of most beautiful things about this Super Bowl was the tastefulness of the in-game interruptions, especially in the second half. Because it was a neutral site, all the game cue-ing wasn’t allowed to be that manipulative, and that made for some spontaneous groupthink moments that provided insight into each fan base’s psyche. The P.A. kept pumping “Going the Distance” when the Eagles were on D, and the Eagles would loudly cheer, and the Patriots kept converting big third downs. As we got deeper and deeper into the fourth quarter, the Philly fans, who seemed to outnumber the Patriots fans at least 10-to-1 on the third level, and who began the game very cocky, chanting out the E-A-G-L-E-S rouser every 10 minutes, got progressively flatter, more muted in their enthusiasm (or maybe they were fatigued from singing “Fly, Eagles, Fly” after every touchdown that their offense kept ringing up). Meanwhile the Patriots fans, as their team climbed back into the game, and then took the lead, started to find their confidence. And then finally, after a gutty Philly touchdown drive, the Pats found themselves down five, but Tom Brady had the ball, a timeout, and more than 2 minutes to engineer his own drive to re-take the lead. And after an 8-yard pass to Gronk, it looked like the Patriots would be on the move again, but on 2nd and 2 from their own 33, Brady was strip sacked by veteran Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, and the ball bounced up and was recovered by rookie end Derek Barnett (the prize rookie that came out of last year’s Vikings Sam Bradford trade). But still, three running plays later, when a Jake Elliott field goal put the Eagles up 8 there remained over a minute to play, and Eagles fans seemed nervous again. They knew that Tom Brady was going to keep coming. They knew that terrible things have happened to them at the ends of ballgames past. Underdogs always know that it’s going to be a dogfight, and if underdogs have lost enough times, they start to develop the opposite of faith. They start telling themselves stories about who they think they really are, and they start anxiously brainstorming new ways in which they won’t be successful. But this Philly team proved to be too well coached, to have too much confidence and aggression, and at the end of the game, when Brady’s last Hail Mary bounced off the US Bank turf, they finally gave their fans proof that there are other options than failure out there. Somehow, by sticking to the old Philly script, they gave their fans a new paradigm.

***

The morning after, it’s hard to say how we will be evaluated by our guests. Did the cold ruin some of their weeks? Will some of them never be tempted to return to Minnesota in February, or to Minnesota at all? Probably. But ultimately, feeling this kind of pressure, feeling the scrutiny of the beautiful people, can be a healthy, positive thing. We can be conditioned to be introverted Scandihoovians, but we are part of a larger world, and it’s instructive to consider our place in it relative to our neighbors. This was an opportunity to truly evaluate ourselves onstage in a meaningful way, and to come up with a list of strengths and weaknesses. Four years ago, we decided to play ball with the rest of the country, and at the beginning of this week, many of us made a commitment to see it through. We lived up to that. And we were rewarded with a great football game, and with a lasting lesson about the power of narrative (even narrative based on late 70s boxing movies). We began to believe in ourselves just in time to be subjected to maybe the most humiliating scenario imaginable (well, maybe the most humiliating scenario behind having to host a Packers Super Bowl), and we still figured out how to throw a solid public party. Like Justice Page says: This was extremely important, and extremely good for us.

Now I just wonder how the Vikings winning the Super Bowl will help us change our self-concept.

Hopefully they’ll do it someplace warm.

And that I can afford to buy Drew a ticket.