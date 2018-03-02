We’re Only Here for the Minnesota Girl: "The Bachelor" Season Recap

× Expand Photo courtesy of ABC The Bachelor cast The Bachelor season 22 cast

Like always, host Chris Harrison calls this season’s The Bachelor finale “the most dramatic ever.” It was hard to believe, given the predictable, low-key nature of this entire season. Then, news broke that bachelor Arie Luyendyk, Jr., got engaged to a contestant in the finale, only to change his mind, dump her, and go crawling back to the runner-up a few weeks after the finale taped. We don’t officially know whose heart he broke, but it does indeed sound like a relatively exciting end to an otherwise dull, dull season. You might win this one, Chris Harrison.

Our shining light this season has been Minneapolis girl Becca Kufrin, a bubbly publicist who has been a frontrunner since early in the season. We can’t bear to see her (potentially) heartbroken, but we can’t. stop. watching. In case you’ve had better things to do with your 2018 Monday nights, here’s our season recap:

THE BACHELOR:

The race car driver-turned-realtor was a finalist on Emily Maynard’s 2012 season of The Bachelorette—so America has spent most of the season wondering what he’s doing back in our lives. Most fans wanted the runner-up from Rachel Lindsay’s Bachelorette season (Madison, Wis. native Peter Kraus) to grace our screens for 10 weeks, but he vehemently declined. At 36, this season’s SNL-spoof-worthy Bachelor is about a decade older than most of the contestants, is “the human equivalent of a beige driving moccasin,” according to Vulture (and we can back up that claim), and has a tendency to say “I love that,” to anything anyone says, lest he risk voicing an actual opinion or two. Nice choice, ABC.

THE FINALISTS:

Maybe we’re biased because Kufrin calls the Twin Cities home, but we love her. She’s sweet, fun-loving, and has risen above the typical she said/she said drama that Bachelor contestants typically get dragged into. She got the first one-on-one date of the season, which is a real honor in this alternate reality. And it was a good one: She got to meet designer Rachel Zoe, who styled her in a gorgeous gown, and, in a Cinderella moment, gave her a pair of perfectly-fitting Louboutins. It’s a wonder the other girls didn’t hate her on principle—but how could they? She’s so nice. According to her Instagram, she shops at Roe Wolfe, sweats through Zesa Fitness classes, and has a slight Corgi obsession (stars—they’re just like us!).

Oh yeah, she’s still here. Lauren was one of those sneaky contestants: She hardly got any screentime until late in the season, when her monotone one-word answers somehow swept our bachelor off his feet. The tech salesperson is known for her reserved, quiet nature and TV-approved wavy blonde locks. And we honestly can’t remember much more about her. Maybe there’s more going on off-screen than we know, because Arie broke Bach protocol and said he was falling in love with her in Week 7. Oh, and fun fact: There were four Laurens on this season, and three had wavy blonde hair. That must have been confusing for our dear hero.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

The taxidermist. Bachelorette Kendall Long, who almost made it to the end, is—as Arie called her at least a dozen times—quirky. Like, her-hobby-is-taxidermy quirky. In her hometown date, she made him stuff dead rats with her. Hey, it was memorable, and she even made it through that episode’s rose ceremony. Though she got involved in a little drama with this season’s villain, Krystal (see below), she always held her head high and kept a “kill ‘em with kindness” attitude. Some fans are already hoping for her return on The Bachelorette. Or at least Bachelor in Paradise.

The villain. There’s always at least one, and this universe simply couldn’t function otherwise. This season’s not-so-golden-girl was Krystal Nielson, a fitness trainer with a raspy/singsongy voice and, yep, beachy blonde hair. The poster child for Bachelor refrain “I’m not here to make friends,” Krystal often alienated the other contestants in her quest to become Arie’s one and only. She threw a screaming fit when she didn’t get her way during a group date—and called Arie and the other women awful names we won’t repeat here. She was dumped in Week 6 on a two-on-one date.

The “missing” 22-year-old. Bekah Martinez made Bachelor-related headlines more than once. At 22, she was the youngest contestant in franchise history. Arie had some (reasonable?) worries about her not being ready to settle down and get married at the end of the show, and their eventual difference in maturity (ahem: 14-year age difference) drove them apart in Week 7.

But while that’s mildly scandalous and all, it doesn’t beat the time her own mother reported her missing—when she was on a post-filming vacation. The poor girl, who had just been touted around on reality TV for weeks, only to have her heart broken, wanted to spend a few weeks on a farm with some close friends. She promised her mom she would call when she got there, only to arrive to no cell service. We’ve all been there. Her mom reported her missing (even though Bekah was posting to Instagram and Twitter) and she was accidentally listed as a missing person for nearly a month after she was “found.”

The wannabe Romeo. During the last episode (the second-to-last of the season, with three contestants left), Minnesota gal Becca’s ex-boyfriend Ross trekked all the way to Peru, where the show was taping, to win her back. He somehow learned she was on the show, figured out where she was (How? Did the producers do this…?), and showed up with a sad little bouquet of flowers fully expecting her to jump into his arms. Spoiler: She didn’t. She made it very clear their relationship ended because it was unhealthy and that it was over for good before sending him back to the U.S. When she fell into Arie’s arms, shaken and upset, he somehow managed to make it all about him by worrying if she still has feelings for him. Classic.

"The Bachelor" finale airs at 7 p.m. March 6 on ABC. For more information, visit abc.go.com