We're Obsessed With the Target Field Squirrel

Look who stumbled onto Target Field last night!

During the Twins game against the Chicago White Sox, a squirrel somehow made its way onto the field, running between Twins player Max Kepler's legs in the 5th inning to the roar of the crowd. Twins photographer Brace Hemmelgarn caught the high-speed chase in action, and you can watch video of the squirrel skipping across the field without a care in the world.

The squirrel is clearly getting comfortable at its new digs, since on Monday night, it also streaked in front of the dugout. Consider us on squirrel watch.