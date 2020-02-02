× Expand Shutterstock Winona

In response to Winona Ryder dropping her Squarespace website, Welcome to Winona, for a Super Bowl commercial, the city's tourism center Visit Winona decided to create a website of their own: Welcome to the Rest of Winona.

Although not everyone knew that Winona Ryder was from Winona, MN, the people of Winona sure did. For years, Visit Winona was trying to come up with ways to get the actress to visit, including tossing around the idea of throwing her a city-wide birthday party. It came as a shock when she announced her visit seemingly out of nowhere.

“It’s hero worship here for Winona Ryder. We could not be more blessed,” said Cynthya Porter, marketing specialist for Visit Winona. “To say we were flattered would be a colossal understatement.”

It took only two days for Visit Winona to create their own Squarespace website entitled Welcome to the Rest of Winona. It shows the city’s more beautiful, natural features while providing information on the city itself and its numerous festivals.

“We wanted to be able to add to the narrative, and provide more information about Winona,” Porter said. “A website is a great way to have a voice.”

Like Ryder’s website, they’re also planning on selling a photobook with all proceeds going to local initiatives. People are able to submit their own photographs of Winona by posting photos with the hashtag #welcometowinona or by tagging @VisitWinona. The book goes to print February 20.

After realizing that the city might not get the same exposure of being featured during the Super Bowl with Winona Ryder again, Visit Winona also created a sweepstakes to get more people interested in visiting the city. It includes airfare, various festival tickets, activities, and more. Hopefully the winners will be able to find their “true Winona” as well.

For more information, visit welcometotherestofwinona.com