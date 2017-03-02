× Expand Photo by Joe Treleven The Salt Cave Minnesota Tens tons of Himalayan salt crystals, known for its skin and respiratory benefits and calming effects, cover the floors and walls inside The Salt Cave Minnesota.

March in Minnesota gets a bad rap. Winter is fizzling and spring hasn’t yet sprung, but we’re channeling the trending word of the moment, hygge (pronounced hue-gah), a Danish term for cozy and well-being. Hygge is also about atmosphere and being happy, writes Meik Wiking, CEO of the Happiness Research Institute in Copenhagen in his new book, The Little Book of Hygge: Danish Secrets to Happy Living. We get that—Minnesota consistently ranks in the top two states as being the happiest, despite also being ranked No. 1 as the state with the worst winters. Make your own happy this month with a visit to a local escape like The Salt Cave Minnesota (pictured above) in Minneapolis for warmth and wellness. Reserve a 45-minute session and mentally travel to a sunny beach. “It’s like being at the ocean, but without the humidity,” says owner Scott B. Wertkin.

More Ways to Turn up the Happy This Month

× Expand Photo courtesy of Marjorie McNeely Conservatory Como Conservatory's spring flower show

If there is an emoji that illustrates our weather in March, it’s probably the cloudy gray square (cue sad trombone). But don’t write off the month just yet—check out these natural mood-lifters. Head over to Como Park Zoo & Conservatory on March 5 for an evening of “Music Under Glass” with Jelloslave, and swing back beginning March 18 to see thousands of tulips in bloom at the Spring Flower Show.

Speaking of nature, this is the time of year when St. Louis Park and Minneapolis encourage greening up the cities by offering inexpensive trees, ranging from Honeygold apple trees to Japanese tree lilacs. Visit TreeTrust.org for more information.

On March 18, channel your inner artist by learning to make monoprints at Highpoint Center for Printmaking. Budding artists of all ages are invited to Free Ink Day, which is, well, a free event.

Over at the Science Museum of Minnesota, Omnifest begins March 3 with five films that span the Arctic, Mount Everest, Ethiopia’s desert canyons, as well as documentaries about sharks and our own blue planet Earth.