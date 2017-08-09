Grab the Tissues and Watch A Gophers Kicker Discover That He Finally Earned a Scholarship

× A post shared by Gopher Football (@gopherfootball) on Aug 10, 2017 at 5:29am PDT

In an age where creativity and social media often intersect, athletic scholarship offers have entered a new arena — one filled with onside kicks, campus police officers, and now a hydraulic t-shirt cannon.

In the video featured below, Gopher football head coach P.J. Fleck introduced Kyle, a patient at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, as part of a team meeting. After Kyle shared a few words of inspiration, Coach Fleck extended his fully loaded t-shirt cannon to Kyle, ready for aim and fire.

Fleck told Kyle shoot it at his favorite player, fifth-year walk-on and backup kicker, Justin Jueneman, who had visited Kyle at Children’s on multiple occasions. Juenemann stood up (as the rest of the players ducked), and Kyle delivered the perfect assist.

The group of players erupted in cheers, but not for the reason Fleck had necessarily intended. Naturally, they were cheering on Kyle’s accurate t-shirt launch. Juenemann had been too busy clapping for Kyle to read the shirt in his hands. Fleck told him to check it out.

Printed in black, bold lettering on the front of the white shirt read, “Justin, congrats on earning a scholarship!”

The players exploded in cheers, hoisting the overwhelmed Juenemann into the air.

× The "Row The Boat" Culture is all about serving & giving!! Congrats to @JustinJuenemann on EARNING his scholarship!! https://t.co/fguiiyt5tY — P.J. Fleck (@Coach_Fleck) August 9, 2017

“I’ve never seen anybody serve and give more than that guy — who is not a star player, who hasn’t played,” Fleck said in the video, pointing to Juenemann. “He could easily just not do it, and nobody would ever say anything. And all he does is continue to keep his oar in his water, live that holistic life academically, athletically, socially, and spiritually. And you’re sitting here looking at two examples (pointing to Juenemann and Kyle) of what our culture can do.”

Juenemann, who has yet to appear in a game during his five-year Gopher football career, is now the newest Gopher on a full-ride scholarship for the coming year.