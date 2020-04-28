Walker Art Center Releases Film Dialogues Online

× Expand Via Walker Art Center Walker Dialogues and Film Retrospectives

Since 1990, the Walker Art Center has hosted its Walker Dialogue and Film Retrospective series, which has invited the world's top filmmakers, actors, and writers to the arts institution to share their creative process and insights that go behind-the-scenes of some of the most boundary-pushing works in the history of modern cinema, and how film has impacted their lives.

Most recently, the Walker had the Oscar-winning directors Bong Joon Ho (Parasite) and Julia Reichert (American Factory) speak at the museum earlier this year. Now, it has uploaded over 60 in-depth film dialogues online that span the history of the series so far, for your streaming pleasure.

Highlights include interviews with Tom Hanks, Jodie Foster, Clint Eastwood, John Waters, and Spike Lee, to name just a few. Some of the artists even have Minnesota ties, including the Coen brothers, Jessica Lange, and Terry Gilliam.

“For three decades the Walker Dialogue program has presented some of the most innovative and influential filmmakers of our time discussing their love of cinema with leading critics, writers, and historians,” Moving Image senior curator Sheryl Mousley said in a press release.

Check out the Walker's website to view the archive of dialogues, that includes transcripts, scans of the programs, essays, photography and more.