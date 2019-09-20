Walker Art Center Selects Angela Two Stars for Sculpture Garden Commission

× Expand Photograph by Bobby Rogers courtesy of the Walker Art Center Walker Art Center Sculpture Garden bg2019msg0424 Building and Grounds, Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, spring 2019. Photo by Bobby Rogers, April 24, 2019. Forsythia in bloom. Quadrants from above.

After the controversy with Sam Durant’s Scaffold sculpture installation, the Walker Art Center sent out an open call for Indigenous artists to commission a public artwork for the Sculpture Garden. They’ve found their finalist in Angela Two Stars, a St. Paul-based artist of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate tribe.

Two Stars graduated from the College of Art and Design in Grand Rapids, and her work has been exhibited in the Sioux Art Museum and the Watermark Art Center. She is one of 15 fifteen artists who were chosen to create the new Minneapolis Public Service Building's glass mural project for 2020 and is also the new director of All My Relations Arts. Additionally, Two Stars collaborated on Zaníyaŋ Yutȟókča: Brave Change–the wildlife embossed along Bde Maka Ska's sidewalk in 2018.

For the installation at the Sculpture Garden, Two Stars’ is proposing a physical, interactive sculpture that also serves as a gathering space, with a ringed configuration that brings to mind a rippling drop of water. Her aim is to invoke engagement of the Dakota language with visitors. In an attempt to represent a “healing reconnection with the Dakota language, culture and teachings,” Two Stars will integrate medicinal plants native to Minnesota with the text in her piece.

Two Stars believes the identity of the Dakota people is embodied in their language, and that revitalizing their language keeps their cultural identity alive. It’s through this piece that Two Stars is hoping to breathe life into their words.

"Our identity is grounded in our language. Our ceremonies, songs, and stories are rooted in language," her artist statement reads. "Without our language, we would lose those ceremonies, those songs, those stories. We would lose an integral part of who we are as Dakota people. ...My story of healing has come from my language journey."

Two Stars will work with the Walker over the next year to bring her vision to life. The installation is slated for fall 2020.