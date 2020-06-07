10 Vistas Around Minnesota

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Downtown St. Paul Downtown St. Paul, as seen from the High Bridge viewing area.

What do we see from up high? The artist Diego Giacometti once said, “If I want to see you in totality, you need to move away; we need space between us. Across the street I can see all of you at once.” Vistas also make good social-distance Instagram! Here’s where to go—in the cities and points beyond—to get the long view of things.

Stone Arch Bridge, Minneapolis

This pretty arched span once held Minnesota’s first railroad across the Mississippi. While you’re in the neighborhood, check out the view from Gold Medal Park (far better than the Guthrie’s dead-end overlook).

Summit Overlook Park, St. Paul

No room here to explain how New York Eagle, an 1890 bronze by Augustus Saint-Gaudens, landed in this vest-pocket park next to the University Club. But you don’t need an eagle’s eye to appreciate the panorama of the High Bridge and the West Seventh neighborhood.

Smith Avenue High Bridge, St. Paul

Does the best St. Paul river vista come from the bottom or the top of the High Bridge? From the top (to the west) you see the jewel-like islands and tree-dense riverbanks. But from the bottom (near downtown), the bridge looks like an upside-down version of the Golden Gate.

Indian Mounds Regional Park, St. Paul

Why did the Native Americans who lived in these lands for thousands of years find this perch above present-day St. Paul so spiritually important? I mean, just glance at the river flats and dollhouse-scale city beyond.

Main Street Stairs, Stillwater

It’s 157 steps to the top, if you’re looking for some cardio on your way to the most breathtaking of historic St. Croix vistas. Squint and you can almost see the logs floating downriver, 150 years ago, to the sawmills that built this lumberjack town.

Frontenac State Park, Frontenac

Got an easel, a box of oil paints, and a desire to paint Lake Pepin in the grand style of the Hudson River School? Set up here.

Big Island Nature Park, Orono

A 186-foot-tall beacon stood on this site—part of an early 1900s amusement park. Reopened to the public some 15 years ago, the spot reveals images of Lake Minnetonka at its most blue and eternal.

Mississippi Gateway Regional Park, Brooklyn Park

Most people know this dam as a magnet for shore fishing. But it’s also extremely soothing to listen to the water and wait for sunbeams to hit the mist and make you a private rainbow.

Half Moon Battery, Fort Snelling

Why was Fort Snelling such a strategic site? Because you can see forever from the heights of this walled platform. Gaze north-northwest to see Minneapolis (looking like the Emerald City); look everywhere else to see the lush plain where the two rivers join.

Hyland Hills Ski Area, Bloomington

One of the highest points in Hennepin County, if only 1,000 feet up, Hyland Hills is the park where ultrarunners train for altitude races—and where all your friends are playing disc golf.