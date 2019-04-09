Recap: Virginia Wins the 2019 NCAA Men's Final Four

× Expand 2019 NCAA Men's Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium

Seeing the Final Four at US Bank Stadium from the press seats has been a terribly fun, and sometimes awkward, reminder that this show is meant to be watched at home, on TV. There are a bunch of reasons March Madness has been one of the best reality shows on television for forty years: Casual fans get to know the main characters—young college kids with their entire lives in front of them!—really well over a discreet three week time frame. We get to see them win or lose, cheering and crying the whole time, while they deal with screaming coaches, injured teammates, and bad calls by the refs. By the end, many of us so-called casual fans, who started the tournament being unable to find Charlottesville, Virginia or Lubbock, Texas on a map, can define what a “’Hoo” is, and realize “guns up” isn’t all that threatening of a finger gesture in West Texas.

A lot of the non-casual fans were telling us that last night was going to be a slog, with two great defensive teams refusing to let either side score more than 60 points. Vegas set the over-under at a historic low of 118. But even if you’ve only been following this drama for three weeks, you were starting to identify characters to root for: like Kyle Guy, the All-American Virginia free throw shooter who used a picture of himself hanging his head after losing to the 16 seed University of Maryland-Baltimore County Golden Retrievers in last year’s first round as his social media avatar all season. Or Matt Mooney, the big point guard who hit all those rainbow threes for Texas Tech—he transferred out of the Air Force Academy because of the bullying military culture to a small school in South Dakota before ending up in Lubbock for one more run. And a lot of my Wisconsin friends have had a long running crush on Virginia’s coach, Tony Bennett, whose father, Dick, spent decades running his deliberate, defense-first system at Wisconsin high schools and small colleges before implementing the same system with the Badgers, a system that the Badgers still pretty much run, and a system that his son Tony brought with him to Charlottesville.

These kinds of storylines, the coach who believes he can change lives by preaching his father’s gospel of team, the formerly rebellious, now contrite young man who believes he can change his own destiny by sacrificing his desires for those of his band of brothers, are ancient narratives, and they maintain their appeal despite all we know about college basketball being a billion dollar enterprise with a bunch of bad actors on the make.

And then you had the locals, of course, who were fretting all the way up until tip off on Saturday that our Final Four wouldn’t really be as good as other recent Final Fours. First we worried that Zion Williamson and Duke being out of the tournament would make it kind of a B-movie situation. Then we were worried that the acts we had booked for our free concerts, like Katy Perry and the Jonas Brothers, weren’t quite as good as other Final Four free concerts in other cooler cities that didn’t have to worry about April blizzards. And then the games started on Saturday and all that worryworting ended up on the sidelines—there was thrilling basketball on the court!

And then on Monday night, Virginia and Texas Tech did their hosts the great favor of putting an all time classic National Championship game together. Two great team defenses where the players cover for each other, where the study and practice that went into their strategy was obvious, where the players competed for rebounds and hustled for loose balls, where all that effort and sweat provided a proscenium for talented athletes making clutch shots. Texas Tech’s defense is hellacious, but Virginia kept working the ball around efficiently, probing the perimeter, before finding a good shot and nailing it. All three of their great offensive players, Kyle Guy and De’Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome, kept making their jumpers. And just as Hunter’s physically imposing defense seemed to be locking up Texas Tech’s best player, Jarrett Culver, a couple of Tech’s bench players kept hitting huge shots until Culver got his dribble drive game going late.

Looking back, I don’t really know why I was pulling for Texas Tech. I had their famous alumnus, Kansas City Chief’s quarterback Pat Mahomes, on my fantasy football team last year. And they were the underdogs, I guess, although they didn’t need my sympathy—they had been beating great teams all tournament long. Afterwards, I found out that Senator Ted Cruz was in U.S. Bank Stadium, pulling for the Texas state school even though he famously went to Harvard. Seeing his smug face tweeting from some luxury box made me feel like, duh, I should’ve been rooting for Virginia all along. Always root for the story, man, and Virginia’s was the great one—certainly the one that would put this Minneapolis Final Four in the history books. Last year, Virginia became the first number one seed to lose to a 16 seed in the first round, when they got blown out by UMBC. I remember laughing about it at the time, indulging my provincial Minnesota schadenfreude and not really feeling much sympathy when Wisconsin’s favorite son and his boring, grind it out motion offense gummed up and bugged out against a bunch of Golden Retrievers.

Throughout the year, Virginia’s Kyle Guy would post open letters to his Facebook page. In one of his letters he wrote, “just because we walked in on that chapter doesn’t mean we knew Virginia’ whole story.” But narrative becomes truth. And after becoming a joke, after becoming a victim of your own circumstance, and getting laughed at for an entire year, most people, and most teams—most cities even—would be forgiven for giving up on themselves and giving into the ancient narrative. Coach Bennett seemed to realize this is the story that we’re used to, the story we rely on, and if his team was going to succeed he had to have them prepared to give us a new ending. Whether it was coming back from being down by 14 in the first half to another 16 seed with a cute dog for a mascot, the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs, in round one; or overcoming Purdue’s Carsen Edwards doing a Steph Curry impersonation in the Elite Eight; or completing that miracle comeback against Auburn on Saturday, Coach Bennett’s players never lost their heads when the other team made a run, and they were ready to hit big shots and make their free throws in end of game situations. They were well coached, all the way through the end of last night’s overtime victory.

Walking home across the Stone Arch Bridge with some dude from Roanoke, VA last night, I was marveling at all the crazy games he’s seen his team survive in the last couple weeks. And I told him that Tony Bennett isn’t going to have to buy a beer in Wisconsin ever again. The guy from Roanoke said, “Tony Bennett doesn’t drink, brother.” Okay, so maybe he won’t have to buy cheese curds ever again, or maybe he’ll get a free parking spot at Krolls, or whatever. I do know that the winning team got a very special Wisconsin gift, they got to keep the virgin Final Four hardwood maple court, the wood of which was supplied by a tribe of Native Americans from Menominee. At the end of the game, right after One Shining Moment, I walked out onto that floor and watched Virginia’s geeky pep band walk up and pose with their instruments on the riser that the champion basketball players had just vacated. And I watched cheerleaders scoop up handfuls of confetti and throw it at each other for Instagram boomerangs. These were college kids, getting to do college stuff, without the weight of an old narrative of failure hanging around their necks. Looking down at this shiny new maple floor, partially covered in golden streamers and trampled orange and blue confetti—yeah, a new floor was the perfect gift for a coach and a team that gave us a new ending.