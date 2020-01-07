Confessions of a Medicine-Show Era Hustler

× Expand Photo Courtesy Feral House Princess Lotus Blossom

If you watched Ken Burns’s recent Country Music documentary series, you might recall a brief mention of “medicine shows.” These were traveling variety exhibitions, similar to vaudeville, with musical and stage entertainment. They typically visited areas where people could not afford doctors. There, hustlers lured people into purchasing phony “patent medicines,” before skipping to the next town and doing it all again. Joining the medicine shows was a lot like running away with the circus, only for con artists.

In 1904, a 16-year-old named Violet McNeal left Iowa for St. Paul in pursuit of big-city excitement, and did she find it. In her wildly colorful memoir, Four White Horses and a Brass Band: True Confessions from the World of Medicine Shows, Pitchmen, Suckers, Fixers, and Shills, McNeal goes on a date at Lake Como with a mysterious doctor who hooks her on opium, then takes her to the St. Louis Fair and squires her around the U.S., where they hoodwink the squares while always staying one step ahead of the law.

A lot more happens. McNeal’s writing is uncluttered—even the most harrowing moments fly past. It was received primly upon first publication: “depends somewhat on shock material for interest,” a Kirkus review tut-tutted. But there aren’t many accounts of the medicine-show era: Her depiction is a boon to show-biz scholarship, as well as a rip-roaring tale.

Originally published in 1947, Four White Horses just returned to print on Feral House, a publisher specializing in outré subjects. (In one light bit of editing, McNeal’s product pitches have been separated from the text and made into an appendix.) When founding editor Adam Parfrey died in the spring of 2018, an original copy turned up in his estate.

“We read it, and we’re like, ‘This is a Feral House book,’” says editor Christina Ward, who co-runs the press.

Though Feral House is based in Washington State, Ward lives in Milwaukee. “I’m a midwesterner,” she says. “So right away, it grabbed me. My grandparents’ farm, where I spent all my summers, is not that far from St. Paul. So right away: ‘Oh, these are my people.’”

Or were they? After all, McNeal—or “Princess Lotus Blossom” on the stage—was known to tell a fib or five. (A subsequent history of the medicine shows identified her as a “Minnesota farm girl”—though what could be more Minnesotan than forsaking any tie to Iowa?) In early chapters, the narrator’s naïveté seems almost too complete: She huffs a pipe for weeks before a hometown friend informs her that she’s smoking opium. Yet by the end, she establishes herself, definitively, as nobody’s fool.

“How much of it is a con and how much is it her telling of her story?” says Ward. “I really enjoy hearing the stories of unreliable narrators.”

McNeal—who spent her later years traveling around the Pacific Northwest—told stories till the end. “She would show up at a grocery store, and alight anywhere with a box of books, and start talking to people,” says Ward. “She was not going to wait for any kind of bookstore. She never stopped the hustle up until the time she died.”

Step right up.

Violet Mcneal, By the Book

Excerpted from Four White Horses and a Brass Band: True Confessions from the World of Medicine Shows, Pitchmen, Suckers, Fixers, and Shills, courtesy of Feral House.

We took the streetcar to Minneapolis to look up the dark lady who had promised me a job. Ada had something else to do, so I inquired and found the address. I was a little surprised to discover it was a theater, but, so far as I was concerned, a theater was a theater, and I supposed it was like the opera house in my home town. I bought a ticket for 15 cents and went in, expecting to see the lady inside. I sat down in one of the back seats.

A funnily dressed man was talking on the stage, and when he finished a lot of young pretty girls came out. To my horrified eyes they appeared to be naked, except for a little skirt and some little things over their breasts. And of all things, they had hats on, as if they were going someplace. I blushed harder than I ever had in my life, ashamed and humiliated at being in such a terrible place. My mother had told me she had never undressed in front of my father, and my sister and I turned our backs to each other when we undressed for bed. I was ashamed of my naked body, although when I was dressed up in long skirts, I was proud if someone told me I had a swell shape.

Frightened and beginning to cry, I hurried to the door of the theater. I was afraid I would be stopped and forced to live a life of shame. No one stopped me or even seemed to notice me. I was scared to death, but I wasn’t ready to quit. I was still determined not to go home but to get a job and become grand and noble and rich.