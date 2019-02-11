Valentine’s Day Events for the Single and Sufficient

× Expand Valentine's Day Puppy Puppies or people? Puppies.

Let's talk Valentine's Day. The looming pressures of the Day of Love force us to review our love lives, whether we like it or not. Activities in the Twin Cities often require or encourage a date–but it shouldn’t be that way. Don’t let anyone tell you that you need your “other half” to have fun. Whether you’re single and looking to find someone new, or you’re alone and you want to be, these events don’t require a date.

Valentine's Day Puppy Cuddle

Sometimes you just need a little cuddling–but you don't want to deal with finding a person to do it with. Who needs a boyfriend or girlfriend when you have a puppy? Get all the cuddles, wet kisses, puppy breath and fuzzy feelings at Meet Minneapolis's Valentine's Day Puppy Cuddle at the Minneapolis Visitor Information Center. Wiggle-butts, floppy ears, and puppy love is just enough. $5, Feb. 14, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

DIY Succulent Planter Bar

Succulents only require a tiny amount of attention, unlike a clingy new date. Give your devotion to a pot and plant of your choosing at Carver Junk Company, who will be hosting their DIY Succulent Planter Bar all week. Handpick your little love and spend V-Day cultivating your home garden. Feb. 13-16, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Feb. 17, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Design a Stein For Valentine's

Find love at the bottom of a beer at Flat Earth Brewing Company's Design a Stein for Valentine's. After designing and creating your own beer stein with a friend or on your own, you get a free beer out of the deal. Pick up your new vessel a few weeks later when V-Day is long past. $30, Feb. 15, 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Galentine's Day Sale at Larissa Loden

Don't settle for mediocre jewelry this year. Make sure you love your gift by picking it out yourself, instead of hoping your date gets it just right. Popular local jewelry maker Larissa Loden is having a Galentine's Day Sale at her shop in Northeast, where the entire store is 25 percent off. The first 25 girls in the door will get a free swag bag as well. Feb. 13, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Girl Scout Cookie Flights

What says love more than a whole sleeve of Thin Mints? The week of Valentine's, Sisyphus Brewing offers Girl Scout Cookie Flights, pairing four beers with four Girl Scout Cookies. What better combo is there? Feb. 11-15, during regular brewery hours.

Feeling Myself: A Dance Party for Singles and Their Friends

Celebrate your single-ness at Feeling Myself: A Dance Party for Singles and Their Friends at Muse Event Center. Who better than Queen Bey to empower us on a night like this? Shake your worries away and drink to the fact that you don't have anyone tying you down. $12 at the door, $10 in advance, Feb. 14, 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.