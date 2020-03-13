A Continually Updated List of Events and Organizations Affected by Coronavirus

× Expand Shutterstock Coronavirus Rendering

Cancellations

Guthrie Theater Performances - The remaining performances of Twelfth Night, The Bacchae, and CENTERPLAY are cancelled. Emma will go on as scheduled starting April 11.

International Cross Country Ski World Cup and Festival - The World Cup event and accompanying festival have both been cancelled.

Irish Celebrations at the Landmark Center - All St. Patrick’s Day events are cancelled.

Keg and Case - The St. Patrick’s Day weekend event has been cancelled, but the market remains open.

LuckyPalooza 2020 - In a recommendation by the CDC, the St. Patrick’s Day festival is being cancelled this year.

Minneapolis and St. Paul St. Patrick’s Day Parades - The annual parades have been cancelled.

Minnesota Public Radio - MPR has cancelled all public events from March 14 to April 24.

Minnesota State High School Basketball - The boys and girls basketball state competitions have been cancelled.

Robbinsdale Public Schools - All Robbinsdale area public schools have cancelled classes. No announcement yet on when classes might resume.

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra - All SPCO concerts have been cancelled through March 29.

Taylor Mac at Mixed Blood Theater - The conversation with the actor, singer, director, and more has been cancelled.

Twin Cities Auto Show - The remaining three days of the auto show at the Minneapolis Convention Center have been cancelled.

Postponements

The Cowles Center - Give Ear’s performances slated for Friday and Saturday have been postponed. The Enchantment, set to take place April 3-5 has also been postponed.

Dan + Shay - The duo have moved their show to August 29.

Drive-By-Truckers - The band’s show has been moved to September 11.

Jason Aldean - The country singer’s show has been rescheduled for August 8.

Kenny Chesney - The country star has postponed his May 2 stop in Minneapolis. New dates have not been set yet.

The Lumineers - Both the band’s St. Paul and Omaha shows have been postponed. The Lumineers will return to Minnesota on September 24 this year.

Minefaire - The Minecraft fan experience event at St. Paul RiverCentre has been postponed and is still determining new dates.

Minnesota Timberwolves - The NBA has announced a 30 day suspension of play.

Minnesota Twins - The start of the MLB season has been postponed by two weeks.

Minnesota United FC - The MLS has suspended play for 30 days.

Minnesota Wild - The NHL season has been indefinitely suspended.

Rage Against the Machine - Rage Against the Machine’s local tour date with Run the Jewels has been postponed until after May 20.

Record Store Day - The celebration will now be held June 20.

Rosemount Writer’s Festival - The writer’s festival and book fair set for March 21 has been postponed. Currently, the new date is set for September 26, in combination with the Annual Country Faire.

Trylon Cinema All-Night Horrorthon - The event featuring rare horror films has been pushed back to September 26.

Other

AMC Theatres - AMC will cut seating capacity by 50 percent at all of its theaters, effective Saturday through April 30.

Crayola Experience - The Crayola Experience at The Mall of America will be shuttered for the next two weeks.

Creative Mornings - Creative Mornings has postponed this month's event, but will hold a virtual event next Friday (March 20).

Interstate at Mixed Blood Theater - The musical, originally slated to run through March 29, will instead end March 22.

Loft Literary Center - All events at the Loft are being cancelled or moved online from Monday through May 31, including Wordplay 2020. The book festival will be virtual this year.

Milkweed Books - The independent book shop announced it will temporarily close. It will also suspend all events through April.

Minneapolis Institute of Art - The museum announced that it is temporarily closing. All events, activities, and tours are cancelled until March 26.

Minnesota State colleges and universities - All Minnesota State colleges and universities currently on spring break will not resume classes until March 23. The other Minnesota State colleges and universities that have spring break March 16-20 will suspend classes the following week, with classes resuming March 30. Residence and dining halls, and student support services will remain open.

Minnesota Orchestra - All concerts will be cancelled until March 23. The March 13 performance will be played on Classical MPR 99.5 FM to no audience. The performance with Cloud Cult will be rescheduled for a future date.

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - The Ordway has postponed its events until April 19. The new season of Broadway at the Ordway will still be announced, but the in-person launch party will not take place.

Redwood at Jungle Theater - Redwood will still open Friday and Saturday at Jungle Theater. All the performances scheduled for after Saturday have been postponed.

University of Minnesota - In-person classes at the U will now be taught online until at least April 1. Dorms, dining halls, and other student services will remain open.

University of St. Thomas - Starting Monday, all classes will be online until April 14 at the earliest. The campus will stay open, including dining and residence halls.

Walker Art Center Events - The museum and gift shop remain open, but all events until April 15 are cancelled.

TBD

First Avenue - First Avenue will remain open, and is planning to announce any show cancellations or postponements through email and social media.

Goldstein Museum of Design - The museum will remain open and will have hand sanitizer in its galleries.

Hennepin Theatre Trust - Performances will take place as planned.

Minneapolis Convention Center - The Convention Center will remain open and increase sanitation measures.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival - As of now, the film festival will take place as planned. The MSP Film Board of Directors stated they will continue to keep track of the coronavirus situation and will provide updates if anything changes.

Minnesota Children’s Museum - As of Friday, the Minnesota Children’s Museum will remain open and increase its cleaning procedures.

The Science Museum - The Science Museum will stay open and increase hand sanitizing stations.

Please send tips and updates to edit@mspmag.com.