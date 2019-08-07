Upcoming Mia Exhibits Challenge Views on Vietnam War

× Expand Mia David Hammons, America the Beautiful, 1968, lithograph and body print, Oakland Museum of California, the Oakland Museum Founders Fund. © David Hammons, Photo courtesy the Oakland Museum of California.

The Minneapolis Institute of Art has teamed up with the Smithsonian to share artistic perspectives on the rippling effects of the Vietnam War.

The Smithsonian’s exhibition Artists Respond: American Art and the Vietnam War 1965-1975 will be joined by Mia’s Artists Reflect: Contemporary Views on the American War this September. Artists Reflect is an accompaniment to Artists Respond, by picking up the conversation where the first exhibition leaves off.

Artists Respond, which debuted at the Smithsonian this past spring, is the most comprehensive exhibit to capture the contemporary response of the Vietnam War’s effect on American art. The showcase includes almost 100 pieces from 58 artists who were active during the war. Each work in this set explores the implications of the Vietnam War, and the rise of the Black Arts Movement and feminism during the same time period.

The collection also looks at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago and the violence that surrounded it as its presented through different forms of media including, painting, sculptures and conceptualism.

Jesse Treviño, Mi Vida, 1971–73, acrylic on drywall, mounted on aluminum, Collection of Inez Cindy Gabriel. Image Courtesy of Gabriel Quintero Velasquez.

The pieces throughout the exhibits reveal how the effects of the war altered migration, the physical landscape of the country, and how memory contributes to healing and trauma, while also bringing attention to the war’s effects on the population that are still felt today.

Artists Reflect continues with a glimpse into the lives of families from Vietnam and Laos dealing with the repercussions of the American War. Mia curator Robert Cozzolino thinks this follow-up offers a change in perspective on how the war affected people differently.

“It gives visitors the chance to see how the American War impacted artists whose families lived in Vietnam and Laos [...] The artists offer a fascinating and emotionally complex perspective of the impact of this war,” says Cozzolino.

Philip Jones Griffiths, Vietnam, 1967, gelatin silver print, The J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles. © The Philip Jones Griffiths Foundation/Magnum Photos, Photo courtesy the J. Paul Getty Museum

John Lennon and Yoko Ono, WAR IS OVER! IF YOU WANT IT, 1969, offset lithograph, Courtesy of Yoko Ono Lennon. © Yoko Ono 1969/2019

Kim Jones, Wilshire Boulevard Walk, 1976, performance; photograph by Jeff Gubbins, printed 2016, Courtesy Zeno X Gallery, Antwerp. © Kim Jones, courtesy Gladstone Gallery, New York and Brussels & Zeno X Gallery, Antwerp, Photo by Mindy Barrett

Those looking to experience the Vietnam War’s toll through a different lens can visit Mia’s exhibits from September 29 to January 5. General admission is $20 and young ones (17 & under) get in for free.