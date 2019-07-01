×
Photo by shutterstock.com
Unpopular Opinions About Canada
It’s July! And that means it’s time to come together and show some pride for the red, white, and, well, actually just those two colors, because we’re talking about Canada. Alas, just three days before America’s Independence Day we get Canada’s version.
A lesser-known feature of Canada Day? It’s also when we Minnesotans air our grievances (see below) about our frosty border buddies. Sure, we will most likely move there when our political system collapses, but we are not gonna be happy about it.
- Unnecessary politeness is patently Minnesotan, and we will fight you to prove it. No, excuse me! No, you go first! Ope! No, you! I absolutely insist, sir!
- We are chill enough to forgive your disgusting geese. Your squawking sky trash love to hang out in our lakes, and we’re not even salty about it. Geese poop all over the place and bite toddlers for bread crumbs. But we Minnesotans look the other way: thus, “Duck, duck, GRAY DUCK.”
- Our prescription drugs are much more expensive and therefore much better. You get what you pay for, right? Right? RIGHT?
- Canada enjoys a well-funded and equitable education system. NERDS! Only a bunch of total book-loving DWEEBS would give adequate resources to their public schools and not let them slowly deteriorate like us KEWL KIDS! #SK8
- We still criminalize marijuana, which is totally working. Last October, the Canadian government gave into the demands of reefer lovers when they legalized recreational marijuana. Fortunately, Minnesota continues to prohibit the consumption of recreational marijuana, which is 100 percent effective. Who else is going to fill those prison beds? Corrections officers need jobs, too!
- Our terrible sports teams are worser. We have the utmost confidence that our Vikings could hang with the lower third of teams in the CFL. And we feel 110 percent confident the Twins will bring home another World Series title before the Montreal Royals do.
- Poutine is not the most disgusting thing at the Minnesota State Fair—not even close! Put some whipped cream and Jell-O on it, then deep fry the whole thing, and we’ll talk about who has the most destructively gluttonous gut buster.
- What do beavers have that loons don’t? Wait, you have loons up north, too? Oh, sorry, our bad.