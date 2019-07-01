× Expand Photo by shutterstock.com Unpopular Opinions About Canada

It’s July! And that means it’s time to come together and show some pride for the red, white, and, well, actually just those two colors, because we’re talking about Canada. Alas, just three days before America’s Independence Day we get Canada’s version.

A lesser-known feature of Canada Day? It’s also when we Minnesotans air our grievances (see below) about our frosty border buddies. Sure, we will most likely move there when our political system collapses, but we are not gonna be happy about it.