Inside the University of Minnesota's Human Dimensioning Laboratory

I’m standing in a cubicle the size of a phone booth, surrounded by a set of purple curtains, when a red laser beam starts zooming through the box. It’s recording data points of my body—about 1 million of them—from almost every possible angle. A tour group of curious University of Minnesota students peeks into the cubicle (it’s fine; I’m wearing leggings and a tunic). And about 13 seconds later, my digital twin appears on a computer screen on the other side of the curtains.

I’m here at the Human Dimensioning Laboratory on the St. Paul campus not to print a mini-me, but to learn about the technology and research that goes into designing wearable products that work better for specific populations. Say, women with mastectomies. Or adults with incontinence issues. Or astronauts.

The lab, which engages two directors and a handful of student research assistants, exists to research and improve the precise fit and function of clothing. It’s part of the College of Design, but fashion is hardly the mission. That scanner—bought in part with a National Science Foundation Grant—has proved a powerful tool to design clothes for people with health conditions that make traditional off-the-rack clothes uncomfortable or impossible to wear, says Karen LaBat, a professor emeritus in the College of Design and one of the lab’s founders. (A newer handheld device produces even more detailed pictures, and some technologies capture motion as well.)

“That’s how it all used to be done,” LaBat says, pointing down the hallway toward two dusty mannequins. “They don’t move! They’re not squishy!”

At any given time, the lab may be trying to develop a better bra for breast cancer survivors, a sleeve for women with swelling from lymphedema, prosthetic limb measurements for amputees, less awful hospital gowns, or even enhancements for NASA’s spacesuits. To achieve those goals, the lab uses surveys, interviews, and observations to learn the desires and needs of wearers. Then, they employ statistics, measurements, biomechanical analysis, and geometry to see how products interact with bodies.

LaBat summarizes that learning, innovation, and feedback process in her new book, Human Body: A Wearable Product Designer’s Guide (CRC Press), written with colleague Dr. Karen Ryan. It is, essentially, an anatomy textbook for designers.

Such research seems, suddenly, to be in demand. Mass-market apparel companies including Nike, Target, Tommy Hilfiger, and Zappos have recently launched lines of adaptive clothing for people with disabilities and anyone else who doesn’t tolerate “regular” clothing. This has long represented a niche market with high prices. Yet, globally, the market for adaptive clothing could reach $393 billion by 2026, according to analysis by Coherent Market Insights. This number sounds less surprising when one considers the fact that 12.6 percent of Americans have a disability.

Linsey Griffin, an assistant professor and co-director of the HDL, explains that fit can prove surprisingly complicated. Griffin laid out that argument on the day of my visit, speaking to a group of students touring the lab. “When we’re talking about this design for all—being more inclusive—the fit is so integral to the work,” she says. “It’s crucial to health and livelihood and safety.”

I’d heard the same sentiment from a friend, Julie Guidry, who described how she learned to sew in order to modify her stepson’s clothes. In the past, she’d gone so far as to cut the arm off a winter coat to reduce the bulk. Now, 27-year-old Caleb, who has a rare genetic disorder and is small in stature, often sports clothes from Target’s Cat and Jack adaptive clothing line. The drawstring or elastic waistbands can accommodate his feeding tube, for instance. They’re also designed to be sensory-friendly with flat seams and no tags.

“We appreciate that the clothes are age-appropriate for him—and COOL,” says Guidry. “Finally, something that looks hip and is comfortable.”

•••••

LaBat has understood needs such as Caleb’s for years. LaBat is showing me some of the galley proofs, which have been pinned to the divider that separates the scanner from the rest of the HDL room. (The institutional décor—tile floor, fluorescent lights, drop-ceiling panels—could stand a little freshening up from her colleagues in the design program.)

× Expand Protective Coverall Diagram LaBat and her U of M lab do the research to file a patent, like this protective coverall. It’s up to companies, then, to manufacture them.

After coming through breast cancer treatment, LaBat says she found herself disappointed with the bra selection available to women with mastectomies.

Her colleague Karen Ryan, a medical doctor specializing in physical medicine, experienced similar frustrations with her osteoporosis patients. Severe curvatures of the spine leave most clothes fitting poorly. (The fabric, predictably, usually hangs wrong: too long in the front; too short in the back.) Twelve years ago, the two went to work on ways to improve designs, with Ryan getting a master’s degree in apparel design along the way.

“One of my pet peeves is designers who know nothing about anatomy,” LaBat says. She hopes the book fills that void. (At the university, some PhD design students take anatomy alongside nursing and physical therapy students.)

Getting the improved products on shelves, though, requires buy-in from businesses. Until recently, the prospective marketplace has appeared too small to affect a business’ bottom line.

“We can patent things and release them to the real world, and then it’s up to the company to actually produce it,” LaBat says.

Until that happens, clothing selection for women with mastectomies and osteoporosis remains lacking. LaBat would love to see a better bra design, for example: She suspects that the weight of her own bra strap may have contributed to a break she suffered in her collarbone. While she thinks that some big apparel makers have incorporated some of the U’s ideas, “they’ve been more focused on fashion. Can we do it in pretty colors? Can we make it lacy?”

It’s impossible, of course, to custom-fit every piece of clothing to every person. Averages don’t work well, for example, and more measurements don’t always mean better fit either. Still, researchers have found some principles of fit that can help fit a huge variance in bodies: using better, more applicable data and making products adjustable.

Take a surgeon’s glove. One of the HDL’s current projects involves collecting better measurements of hands, for a variety of applications. By scanning hands in different poses—holding scissors, pinching a pencil—researchers can identify where crease lines fall. That helps designers to understand where to put seams in order to optimize the mobility of the glove. With better-fitting gloves, the HDL team hopes to extend the number of years that surgeons can work. Studies have shown that female surgeons experience shorter work lifespans, possibly due to ergonomic-related health problems. In general, operating tables and instruments have been designed for men’s sizes. (They’re also working with 13 other institutions on better-fitting gloves for firefighters.)

A new project to revamp adult incontinence garments uses similar technology.

“Obviously that product is so close to the body that anything that is off about it becomes a hindrance to the wearer,” Griffin, HDL’s co-director, says. “Comfort, function, leakage issues—that is something that can really inhibit a person’s ability to live a normal life.”

She squats on a see-through box instead of a chair, which would block the underneath view, to demonstrate how much a product needs to flex with the body as the wearer sits and stands. A suspension system will allow the researchers to use the handheld scanner to grab data from volunteers, in various positions, focusing on the waist to mid-thigh.

The ultimate goal? One day, the HDL’s researchers hope, everyone will benefit from these millions of data points, taken from real bodies. My own scan, for example, shows the fabric of my tunic bunching at my lower back. If researchers were to scan lots more women, wearing my size, they could confirm whether the dress drapes poorly on everyone. They could fix the problem right there on the computer screen, before anyone tried it on. And before it ended up, along with so much other poorly fitted clothing, in the back of my closet.