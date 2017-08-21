Ultimate End-of-Summer Twin Cities Park Crawl

Let’s face it, you guys. Most of us (probably) made some sort of ill-advised, vague, comically idealistic set of exercise/workout goals at the beginning of the summer. Maybe it was running around Lake Harriet every day or swimming laps in Lake Calhoun or biking along the Grand Rounds bike trail. Either way, the result (for most of us) was most likely the same: disappointment shrouded in seven straight episodes of “Dance Moms” underneath a pile of empty potato chip bags.

Well, if that’s your story, this may be your shot at redemption. One last hurrah before the leaves begin to fall.

Picture us this. You wake up at the crack of dawn (or maybe even a bit before to compensate for your Eeyore-like movements). Without even having time to think about that day’s HGTV lineup, you head out the door, Horace’s famous Latin words bouncing around in your mind. Carpe diem. Seize the day. You load up your car with the bare essentials (or “necessities”, if you’re fun like that) and race the sun to the heart of the Twin Cities. Then you park. And go.

Here’s what you’ll need: athletic clothing, swim gear, a (functioning) bike, a helmet and sunscreen (stay safe), probably a change of clothes (for perspiration’s sake), a towel, sunglasses, a hammock or blanket, water, frisbee golf discs (if you have them), just enough cash (for meals, rentals, and a potential hotel room), a headlamp and reflective clothing, and a whole lot of ambition.

Thus begins your epic, last-chance-at-redemption, maybe-too-intense-for-a-dad-bod, marathon-style Twin Cities Park Crawl.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board

A mischievous beginning (pre-sunrise): Start your crawl at Theo Wirth Park. You may know about the tubing in the winter and the water parks, but we’re willing to bet you didn’t know about the third hole of the golf course. A.K.A. the ideal Twin Cities spot for watching the sunrise behind the Minneapolis skyline. Park in the golf course lot and watch out for sand traps as you work your way down fairways and through trees to the third tee box. Beat the early morning golfers, sit back, and gaze into the empyrean magnificence.

The fun begins (approx. 7 a.m.): Once you’ve had enough off the yellows and oranges and blues in the sky (or after the first set of golfers kicks you off “their tee box”), make your way back to your car to grab your bike and gear. It’s time to utilize Horace W.S. Cleveland’s rewarding work of architectural genius: the Grand Rounds bike trail and the parks it connects. Hop on the trail and head south toward the Chain of Lakes.

As the rust begins to fall off your sleepy legs, be sure to take in the sights around you. You’ll pass Wirth Lake, through the Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden, around the west side of Cedar Lake, and down Dean Parkway toward Lake Calhoun and around its east side. Feel free to smile as the sun’s rays dance jovially atop the crystal(-ish) waters.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Exterior of Bogart's Doughnut Co.

Quick refuel (approx. 7:30 a.m.): If you’re still following at this point (even after we skipped over any mention of morning coffee), we applaud you. It’s time for your first reward in the form of donuts and coffee at Bogart’s. Hop off the trail and head straight east on 36th Street until you see the white brick building with red lettering. Choose between classics like glazed, sprinkled, and chocolate or carry your adventure vibe into your diet with choices like Nutella- or Vanilla Bean Buttercream-Filled. We’re thinking it’d be of your best interest to fill that donut with Nutella. Because c’mon. Take that donut (or bag of donuts) and coffee, head back west to Calhoun, and enjoy your tasty treat on Calhoun’s shore. Get comfortable, but not too comfortable.

The water is calling (approx. 8 a.m.): We both know this day wouldn't be anywhere near authentic without some time in a few of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes. We can’t brag about them if we’re never on them, right? Lucky for you, Wheel Fun Rentals is just a hop, skip, and a pedal north on the northeast corner of Calhoun, and can hook you up. Choose your mode of transportation, but choose wisely. It may be a bit too cold yet (and slow) for a paddleboard, so we recommend a kayak, single or double, depending on your party size.

Now it’s time for what we think should be a sort-of initiation process for all new (and old) Minnesotans: paddling the entire Chain of Lakes. We’re talking Calhoun, Lake of the Isles, Cedar Lake, and Brownie Lake (yes, Brownie Lake). Start in Calhoun, cross under the two bridges to Lake of the Isles, get a rare close-up view of the wildlife-protected refuges in the middle of the lake, head west down the inlet to Cedar Lake, paddle up to Brownie Lake, and find your way back to Calhoun. If you have extra time on your rental (probably three or four hours total), check out the Minneapolis cityscape on the west side of Calhoun.

× Expand Bread & Pickle at Lake Harriet

Lunch! (approx. 11:30 a.m.): You’ve gotten your upper-body workout, but as we all know, you can’t skip leg day. Hashtag TNDO. Get back on that bike and head south toward Lake Harriet—the one lake you couldn’t reach by kayak. On the north shore, you’ll find your lunch location: Bread & Pickle. Be ironic (and stay hungry) and order bread and a pickle (on a stick), or sink your teeth into a delicious Seared Walleye Sandwich with dill tartar sauce. There’s your bread and pickle right there.

× Expand Photo by Priya Saihgal, via Flickr Lake Harriet

Take a lap (approx. 12:15 p.m.): Since you haven’t seen much of Lake Harriet yet, bike around the whole lake, just for kicks. Cause why not, right?

Tour de Nokomis (approx. 12:45-1 p.m.): Fuel up with a quick root beer float at Bread & Pickle, then get back on that bike and head east toward Lake Nokomis. You’re going to hit some hills early (between Lake Harriet and Portland Ave.), so be sure to pace yourself for the six-mile trek. You won’t want to rush anyway, given the beautiful and enchantingly shady path you’ll take along the Minnehaha Creek.

Put on those trunks (approx. 1:30 p.m.): The route may have been shady, but that didn’t stop you from (most likely) sweating through your first set of clothes. It’s not fall yet, after all, and the Minnesota sun isn’t going down without a fight. Fight back by hitting the main beach on the northwest side of lake and get in that water. We’re talking full submersion, none of this “dip the toes in” stuff. There’s a Wheel Fun Rentals there too, so if it’s a paddleboard you want, then a paddleboard you shall have. Just make sure to put that swimsuit to good use.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Doug Flicker's Sandcastle snack shack at Lake Nokomis Minneapolis's Lake Nokomis, boasts Sandcastle, a revelatory spin on the lakeside snack shack.

Liquid courage (approx. 2:30 p.m.): You may be winded at this point, potentially even discouraged. Well, we’ve got good news. Sandcastle, located right on Lake Nokomis Main Beach as well, has so kindly and graciously offered to serve you alcohol on this fine, adventurous afternoon. Take them up on their offer and buy yourself a tall boy.

Here’s the part where we mention the hammock (approx. 2:35 p.m.): Now, as you know, we’re all about safety first (hence the helmet and sunscreen suggestions), and we don’t want you to drink and bike. So don’t get behind the handlebars just yet. They don’t call it a tall boy for nothing. Hit the pause button, grab that hammock, and find some trees. Take some time to relax. Maybe read a Harry Potter book (or take a nap, more likely).

× Expand By National Park Service [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons Minnehaha Falls

Up and at ‘em (approx. 3:15 p.m.): Alright, we’re losing daylight. Winter’s still coming. No time to waste. Split Nokomis and Lake Hiawatha on the trail and head east toward Minnehaha Falls, your next stop for the day. If the waterfall and walk along the creek’s got you thinking about that tall boy you just drank, don’t fret. The Falls has plenty of restrooms.

The Mighty White Sands (approx. 4:30 p.m.): Voted the “Best Beach of 2017” by the City Pages, White Sands Beach is that secluded, sandy spot to start the ceremony of the sun’s setting. Yes, it’s only 4:30 p.m. (give or take) and by no means are we going to allow you to stay there until the sunset (unless you care nothing about this ridiculous challenge, which we’d completely understand), but in any case, the sun is on its way down and White Sands Beach is beautiful. You just left the crowded Minnehaha Falls, so enjoy some time next to the Mighty Mississippi underneath the Marshall Avenue Bridge.

Here’s the best part of the deal. You’re hungry at this point, right? Well, unlike the rest of the day, you won’t have to move a muscle (unless you want to). Transition from tall boy to long fellow with the help of Longfellow Grill at East Lake Street and West River Parkway. Either order one of their elaborate burgers (salmon, blue river, bison, grill) to go or have them bring it to you. Longfellow has partnered with Amazon’s new “Restaurants” arm and will bring your juicy bison burger (and fries) right to your lap.

Toss the disc around (approx. 5:30 p.m.): Now we realize that you may have found it very appropriate to end the day on the white, sandy beaches, chowing away at your bison burger, but let us assure you: this is not appropriate. You still have a cool three hours until sunset. Don’t give in to the dad bod. Hop back on that bike and pedal five miles back down the Mississippi and over the river into St. Paul — to Highland Park Disc Golf Course. Pull out the discs and try to stay under par. Bonus points for birdies.

× Expand Photo via Shutterstock

Hidden no longer (approx. 7:45 p.m.): Now you’re really losing daylight. You better hustle back toward the river. You watched the sunrise behind the Minneapolis skyline, so it seems only fitting that you watch the sunset over the Mississippi — on the other side of the river at Hidden Falls Regional Park. Engulfed in the trees and greenery, you’ll forget you’re not miles and miles away from the city.

The home stretch (approx. 9 p.m.): Just because it’s dark doesn’t mean you have stop biking! You brought your headlamp and reflective gear, remember? If you skimmed over the intro (c,mon man) and missed that critical instruction, we don’t recommend you continue. But, if you did remember, you can continue. You must continue. Your body may be aching, but get back on that two-wheeler one more time. Bike eight miles north along the river (the Minneapolis side is shorter), cross back over at the Stone Arch Bridge (just because), and call it a night at the Nicollet Island Inn. Fall asleep knowing you conquered our best attempt at an unofficial, maybe-not-in-any-way-realistic Twin Cities Park Crawl.

You did it. Hashtag blessed.