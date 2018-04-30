U.S. Men's Curling: Life After Going Gold

× Expand Photo courtesy of Fan HQ U.S. Men's Curling team Team USA's Olympic gold medal winners in curling, John Shuster, Joe Polo, John Landsteiner, and Tyler George.

John Shuster barely gets a toe on the red carpet before the crowd at Ridgedale Center roars. He gives a humble head nod as he makes his way to the middle of Center Court, doling out a few high-fives along the way. Someone wants a picture, and a reporter wants an interview, but he can’t stop marveling at all the fans. His fans. He smiles and mouths a simple word that sums up the past two months of his life: “Wow.”

Shuster will probably never get used to the stardom that has come with winning Team USA’s first-ever gold medal in curling at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics—but not for a lack of trying. The Minnesota natives (plus Wisconsinite, Matt Hamilton) have been the guys to get on guest lists at events all around the country. Earlier in the week, Shuster attended the White House state dinner. Ahead of greeting fans at the mall Saturday afternoon, he and his teammates, Tyler George, John Landsteiner, and Joe Polo, announced the Minnesota Vikings' fourth-round draft pick from the St. Paul Curling Club.

But before all that, the guys kept a low profile. Shuster split time between work at Dick’s Sporting Goods and being a stay-at-home dad, and George managed his family’s liquor store. We caught up with the pair between autographs and asked how they're faring with the newfound fame.

What’s more pressure, nailing an Olympic game-winning shot, or the one with the Vikings draft pick attached to it?

George: The hard part is not knowing what the name [of the draft pick] is until 30 seconds before. It could be a 6'8" Hungarian with a name that's like, 30 letters long, and we don't know until right before when you gotta figure out how to pronounce it. But Jalyn Holmes is pretty cut and dry.

Has a fourth-round draft pick ever gotten this much attention?

Shuster: It's the most retweeted draft pick of today's special draft picks by like, five times. It was really fun. We had the cheerleaders, we had the fans. It's been retweeted 252 times.

What do you think of Holmes? A good choice by the Vikes?

George: Anyone from Ohio State should be good. That's an athlete factory, no matter what.

And that wasn’t even your first TV appearance of the day. How do you like the rock star treatment?

George: It takes some getting used to. It goes from nothing to everything in two days, basically. It's a lot of fun, but it's draining. It's a whole different life, but I think we're starting to get used to it now. It always feels weird, because it feels like too much for us. Like what did we do to deserve it?

I'm sure you had sports heroes growing up. Has it sunk in yet that you're now those heroes for the next generation?

Shuster: I don't know that that part's actually sank in for me. It's pretty cool to think about though. Being a Minnesota kid, I was a huge Twins fan, and it was cool to have somebody like Kent Hrbeck, from my home state, as one of my heroes. To be thought of that way myself, potentially, is pretty cool.

George: Almost every time we go to a curling venue, we get to spend a little time and talk with kids. Even today, at the St. Paul [Curling] Club, there were little kids showing up that were wearing our jerseys from the Olympics. That's really crazy.

Woah, you might be giving Stefon Diggs a run for his jersey-sales money!

George: Yeah, we'd never seen that before the Olympics. If we gave up one of our jerseys in an auction or gave them to a kid, then we might see it. But they weren't ever produced. Now Nike is doing the blue jerseys that we wore for the gold medal game, and the men's sizes are sold out. Completely. And there's just a few left for women, so they gotta redo another order of them I guess. To think of it in those terms is pretty crazy.

When you do manage some down time back home, what's the first thing you do?

Shuster: I have a couple little ones at home, so honestly the first thing I get to do is laundry [laughs]. But yeah, it's spending as much time and soaking in as much time as I can with my kids. But knowing this doesn't last forever. I think starting around June, it's gonna get a lot closer to normal.

I've heard some Olympic athletes keep their gold medal in a sock drawer. Please tell me you have a better spot picked out for yours...

George: That's a good question. I haven't really thought about it, because we've had to bring it everywhere we go. They're in our pockets a lot of the time. I guess when I'm at home, it's just kinda sitting on the little table by my couch, just a foot from my head usually, so I know where it's at. Eventually when this stuff cools down and we're not traveling and bringing them everywhere, I'll probably just give it to mom. Let her put it wherever she wants.

When the hype does finally cool off, what's next for Team Shuster?

Shuster: Rest.