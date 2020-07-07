U of M Press Makes Books About Racial Justice Free Through August

× Expand Via University of Minnesota Press U of M Press

One of the small benefits of this long quarantine filled with cancellations and closures has been that we all have more time on our hands. Maybe you're using it to learn a new hobby, pick up a new language, or develop a new skill (although the meaning of productivity is different for everybody, and if the "most productive" you've been is bingeing through your Netflix queue, that's fine too!)

Why not use this extra time to read, and even better, learn how to become an antiracist? The University of Minnesota Press has made 35 titles going back to 1998 accessible online for free to help you do that, available until the end of August.

"Change can occur only through acknowledging and understanding the racist past and present of this state and its context within violent U.S. racial and imperial projects," a statement from the publisher reads. "Now is the time to imagine how we can rebuild our communities to be more racially just—and to actively engage in bringing about this change."

The titles include everything from Voices of Rondo and Food Justice Now! to The Denial of Antiblackness and The Abolition of White Democracy. Check out its website to read through all the books offered on racial justice.