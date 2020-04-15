Why Do the Twins Have Their Own Weatherman?

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Todd Nelson and Mace Michaels Todd Nelson (left) and Mace Michaels platoon at the lab.

Just steps behind the visitor’s dugout at Target Field rests a windowless concrete bunker not much bigger than a janitor’s closet. In fact, you’d swear it was just that—a place for extra rakes and line chalk. But a few random artifacts suggest otherwise. There’s an outdated TV up in the corner, two computer monitors strewn atop a generic cubicle desk, a whiteboard (marked with haphazard data points), and, most curious of all, a pair of posters featuring the names and headshots of all current MLB umpires.

If you randomly wandered in there, you’d swear it was the operation center for a Houston Astros–like sign-stealing operation. But look closer: weather almanac, weather radio, radar imagery on the computer monitors. This covert room doesn’t exist to tell Twins hitters what pitch is coming next, but rather to tell Twins brass what weather system is.

“We’re only about location here,” says Larry DiVito, Target Field’s head groundskeeper and the mastermind behind this teeny weather station beneath the third base bleachers. “We’re about as close to the field as you can get.”

“The Weather Room,” as DiVito calls it, began as the league-mandated video replay room when Target Field first opened in 2010. The umps would walk in, shut the door, open a metal box on the wall, and screen a league-issued replay. And while the review box is still there—now made redundant by newer review tech—it didn’t take long for DiVito to suggest another use for the space: a weather center for the first full-time meteorologist in Major League Baseball.

“The previous model was, you had a radar service and a lightning detection service, and then if you wanted to pay more, you had a call-in feature with the company,” says DiVito. “But you didn’t get that interaction that you do face to face.”

So, DiVito convinced Twins brass that outdoor baseball in Minnesota demanded a weatherman. By the time the Twins’ first outdoor home game in nearly 30 years arrived, Craig Edwards, a retired chief meteorologist at the National Weather Service, holed up in the Weather Room to keep tabs on the radar.

“This is very different from normal weather forecasting in that we’re forecasting time-specific for a very specific spot,” says current Twins meteorologist Mace Michaels. Michaels, in tandem with Todd Nelson, took over for Edwards when he re-retired four seasons ago.

“We might have a squall line that starts in western Minnesota going 40 mph, and all of a sudden some midlevel winds push down and increase the speed to 60 mph,” says Nelson. “So I’ll tell Larry that instead of being here at 8:00 pm, it’s going to be here at 7:30 pm.”

Michaels, who moonlights as a Fox 9 weatherman, works the weekday games; Friday through Sunday action goes to Nelson. They arrive at the ballpark a few hours before game time and start watching the radar. If it’s nice, they go stand next to Larry DiVito in the third base camera well. There, they’ll take in the game. Maybe strategize about the longer-term forecast. But if it’s a weather day, they do whatever they can to find the most playable time window to complete at least six innings (five innings is the minimum required for a game to count). Because, postponing? Way too complicated.

× Expand Larry DiVito Head groundskeeper Larry DiVito

“If it’s game one of a series of four days against the White Sox, you might be able to do a doubleheader, or the Sox might be back three times that year,” explains Michaels. “As opposed to when it’s August, and the schedule is tightening, and you’re playing somebody like the Braves, and they’re only going to be here once. Is it a day game? Is it a night game?”

Leading up to first pitch, Nelson and Michaels work closely with DiVito, the managers of both clubs, and the Twins front office. The stakes rise as the day progresses: Hourly stadium staff arrive, perishable food hits the steam trays, broadcasters start yammering. The real point of no return arrives when the starting pitchers—thoroughbred racehorses, in DiVito’s estimation—begin to warm up in the bullpen. Once managers exchange lineup cards at home plate, delays and postponements fall squarely on the umps.

What difference does this sort of hands-on weather work make? Look no further than last year’s 81 home games.

“We did not put the tarp on during a game once all year,” DiVito says. “But it was one of the rainiest years we’ve had.”

“And we only had one actual postponement,” adds Michaels. “Early in April. A snow day.”

Not even a weatherman can deal with a Minnesota blizzard in April.